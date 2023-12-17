MEXICO

What is the state of health for the TV-personality Paulina Mercado after being hospitalized for a tumor in the head?

December 12, 2023

During the night of Sunday, December 10, Juan Soler confirmed the hospitalization of his partner, Paulina Mercado. It was through his Instagram profile that he published a story where he is seen next to the Mexican director and sent a message of encouragement and gratitude to the fans who have followed Paulina's process. Last November, Mercado, the famous director of ‘Sale el Sol’, announced the state of health she is in. They detected a brain tumor which will have to be removed with a delicate surgery. Paulina made the news public and offered more details in the first episode of the channel she manages together with Juan Soler on YouTube. “I have a tumor in my head. I'm going to have surgery soon”, the director said. The tumor was detected just a few months ago. However, she went through several medical studies which showed that there was no alternative but the operation. "It does scare me, because they split your skull, they remove a cap, they remove the tumor and so on,” she confessed.

GUATEMALA

Latin pop-star Ricardo Arjona announces his retirement from music due to health problems

December 12, 2023

Ricardo Arjona left his fans in shock when he through his social network announced his retirement from music, indicating that this is due to the health problems he has faced. After 40 years of career, the singer and composer says goodbye to the stages. He offered a series of concerts in Chile, as part of his ‘Blanco y Negro’ tour and as he indicated, this will be the last of his tour and career. With an emotional message, the singer opened up about the current situation he faces around his health, leaving open the possibility that this retirement will be definitive. A couple of weeks ago, Ricardo Arjona revealed that he has faced severe health problems, for which he had difficulties standing, this situation led to the decision to retire from music and the stages. Through a statement shared on his Instagram account, the singer indicated that he has had 6 lumbar punctures in the last two months, which allowed him to offer his farewell tour. However, after the end of the tour the singer revealed that he will undergo “imminent” surgery.

BRAZIL

Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique, 30, dies on stage during massive heart attack

December 15, 2023

Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian gospel singer, collapsed and died while performing on stage Wednesday in a chilling incident that was also captured on video.

Henrique, 30, was performing at a religious event in the city of Feira de Santana in Brazil where he can be seen on the edge of the stage passionately singing his song "Vai Ser Tão Lindo" to the crowd.

He then holds his microphone in the air urging the crowd to sing along, and, as he brings the mic back to his mouth, he suddenly loses his balance, falls backward and slumps onto his back in front of his band.

https://www.foxnews.com/world/brazilian-gospel-singer-pedro-henrique-30-dies-stage-massive-heart-attack

UNITED KINGDOM

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Piers Morgan Tests Positive for COVID-19 — Blames “Anti-Vaxx” for Catching the Virus

December 9, 2023

Far-left British television personality Piers Morgan has contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and receiving a booster shot two years ago. The hypocritical host of “Uncensored” announced the news via Twitter, expressed his frustration, and blamed the ‘anti-vaccination’ community for his infection. The 58-year-old host shared a photo of his positive lateral flow test on Twitter, along with a candid description of his condition: “as rough as a badger’s a***.” When faced with commentary about the higher infection rate amongst those repeatedly boosted, the far-left host insulted the unvaccinated user. “I heard – from someone on the internet – it’s because Covid doesn’t infect incredibly stupid people due to the lack of available brain cells to infiltrate,” he wrote. But his insulting comebacks did not end there. To a user questioning his decision against a more recent booster, Morgan jestingly said he succumbed to “anti-vaxxers'” warnings “because I believed all the anti-vaxx experts who told me it would melt my brain & turn me into an ostrich. Not making that mistake again!”

GERMANY

Breakfast show without Dunja Hayali: ZDF changes the program at short notice

December 12, 2023

Dunja Hayali (49) should have host the "Morgenmagazin" on ZDF again from Monday, December 11, 2023 – as she has been doing for 15 years now. But the journalist, who has been the main presenter of the program since 2010, will not be seen from 7 to 9 am at the beginning of next week, as expected. As the ZDF reports, she had to be replaced. Just a few weeks ago, an Instagram post by the moderator worried her 275,000 followers. There, Hayali posted disturbing lines under the title "Snapshot" on November 12: "My body, my heart, felt every cell of my body has been contracting day after day for weeks, cramps, makes itself small. I think more slowly. I'm stuck. I'm breathing unsteadily. I'm downsizing. A state between hardening and collapsing."

Hayali was “vaccinated.” From December 2021:

Anyone who has been hanging around on Twitter in the last 24 hours could briefly get the impression of having ended up in a support group. Thousands of users introduced themselves with their name, age and profession under the hashtag #allesindenArm and told in a serious or humorous way why they had been vaccinated. In addition to numerous politicians, presenter Dunja Hayali, weather expert Jörg Kachelmann and actor Marcus Mittermeier also spoke out for a vaccination under the hashtag. According to communication expert Schweiger, the latter, celebrities and influencers, in particular play an important role in the success of the call for vaccination.

https://www.stern.de/gesundheit/impfaufruf-via-twitter--smudo--hayali---co--werben-mit--allesindenarm-hashtag-30926376.html

ITALY

A famous comic and a soccer coach both hospitalized because of “sudden illness”:

Sudden illness for Beppe Grillo, hospitalized in Cecina since last Sunday: detained for examination

December 12, 2023

Cecina (Livorno) - Beppe Grillo is hospitalized in Cecina for a sudden illness. The comedian and co-founder of the 5 Star Movement showed up in the emergency room on Sunday, December 10 for tests, as reported by the Tyrrhenian. According to the first rumors, Grillo was detained in the structure for testing. His condition is stable and does not worry the doctors, so that in the afternoon of today, Tuesday, December 12, he should be discharged from the hospital. When the news spread, many searches were made on the web to see if there could be a correlation between the sudden illness and the Covid vaccine, but for the moment there is no information on vaccination and any adverse reactions.

Pescara, Zeman hospitalized following an illness

December 12, 2023

Zdenek Zeman had a sudden illness this morning, 12 December 2023, which forced him to be hospitalized. Pescara himself, the club of which he is coach, explained it with a note on its official website. He is 76.

TURKEY

Drama in Turkey, MP suffers heart attack while talking about Israel: "Allah will punish his supporters"

December 13, 2023

Ankara - Hasan Bitmez, 53, a member of the Islamist Saadet party. Now in serious condition. He felt ill while he was accusing Turkey of being an accomplice to Israel. He was giving a speech before the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara when he collapsed from a heart attack. He was speaking during a budget debate, and immediately drew the attention of colleagues who had promptly intervened to provide him with his first medical treatment. The man was then transported on a stretcher in an ambulance and then transferred to the hospital. Reportedly, the 53-year-old was suffering from diabetes.

NEW ZEALAND

Virgin River's Martin Henderson says 'it's good to still be here' after 'scary' and 'serious' health issue

December 12, 2023

Virgin River star Martin Henderson revealed that he faced a "serious" and "scary" health issue in October. During an Instagram Q&A with his co-star Alexandra Breckenridge, the New Zealand actor apologized to fans for canceling a live autograph signing event, which was due to be hosted on Streamily in October, explaining he was forced to postpone due to the health scare. The actors said they would schedule the event for when filming for season six begins. "Around the time that we start the show we'll do the Streamily," said Martin. "I apologize, people, it was my fault we couldn't do it back in October, I had a little health issue." Chiming in, Alexandra said: "It was not your fault." Correcting himself, Martin continued: "It was not my fault. It was due to unforeseen circumstances that were beyond my control that were serious and needed attending to." Martin and his co-star Alexandra Breckenridge are planning an autograph signing for next year. Sharing her relief, Alexandra interjected: "I'm so happy that everything is [holds thumbs up]."

