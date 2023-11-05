Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
British cops arrest a man for criticizing Palestinian flags flying on his street
Even though the UK "stands with Israel," this latest crisis—like the others that have been rolled out since early 2020—has entailed a state crackdown on free speech overall
Prince Harry must be thrilled:
Prince Harry slams America’s First Amendment as ‘bonkers’ and admits he ‘doesn’t understand’ sacred right to free speech
May 17, 2021
https://www.thesun.co.uk/royals/14976587/prince-harry-slams-americas-first-amendment-bonkers/
Click on THIS LINK (not the screenshot):
https://www.newsbreak.com/videos/3214571646427-uk-man-arrested-for-criticizing-the-palestinian-flags-flying-on-his-street
GTFO, then, Harry. We don't understand you or your bonkers wife.
The coppers may be English but that mother and son are Glaswegians. Either way, arresting a man for having an opinion is disgraceful.