UNITED STATES

‘Gypsy' on Broadway cancels both shows Thursday as illnesses impact company

December 26, 2024

"Gypsy," the latest revival of the Stephen Sondheim classic on Broadway, has canceled both performances scheduled for Thursday after multiple illnesses hit the company, according to a social media post. With less than two hours to curtain, "Gypsy" announced on social media it is canceling the Thursday evening 7:30 p.m. performance. The latest production of Gypsy stars six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald alongside Danny Burstein, Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson. The next scheduled performance is set for Friday at 7 p.m. It's unclear if that show will proceed as scheduled. Gypsy is playing at the Majestic Theatre on 44th Street. Opening night was Dec. 19.

CANADA

Optimus Prime Actor Garry Chalk Diagnosed with Cancer

December 23, 2024

Actor Garry Chalk [72] revealed on Facebook on December 4 that he has been dealing with health issues over the last few months, which resulted in him taking himself off the Cameo service, dropping most social media, and canceling convention appearances for at least the next seven months. On a video posted on Friday on Primal Parodies’ YouTube channel in which Chalk performs a parody song titled “Jingle Wars,” the description states that Chalk has been diagnosed with cancer, specifically Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The description added that he is “otherwise, in great health.” He is under care.

SPAIN

Beloved Spanish Singer Raphael Hospitalized After Suffering a Stroke

December 17, 2024

Spanish singer-songwriter Raphael, a legend of Latin music, experienced a severe health crisis while recording a Christmas special in Madrid and is currently hospitalized in “serious but stable condition.” Known as “El Niño de Linares,” the 81-year-old artist remains one of the most prolific and active of his generation. He recently released a new album titled ‘Ayer... y Aun’ and had been promoting it across Spanish media. It was during the recording at the Teatro Príncipe Gran Vía that he began to feel unwell. “He was filming the show, didn’t feel well, and left on his own in an ambulance,” said a spokesperson for TVE, Spain’s public television network, which produces and airs ‘La Revuelta,’ the show Raphael was filming at the time. According to the Spanish newspaper ‘El País,’ Raphael was taken to the Hospital Clínico San Carlos in Madrid, one of the city’s most renowned medical centers, where he was treated for a “cerebrovascular condition.” The report specified that he suffered “a cerebrovascular episode with guarded prognosis.”

MALAYSIA

A.C.A.B drummer collapses on stage

December 21, 2024

Kuala Lumpur - The A.C.A.B concert at Zepp Kuala Lumpur was temporarily paused last night after the drummer collapsed, reportedly due to a suspected heart attack, Berita Harian reported. The drummer, known as Zul, collapsed while performing the third song, approximately 30 minutes after the start of the A.C.A.B 30th Anniversary Concert. The band's vocalist, Megat Hafiz Mohammad, better known as Megat, said Zul was suspected to have suffered a heart attack and was taken to hospital in an ambulance on stand-by at the concert venue. The concert resumed about 20 minutes later, with Irfan stepping in to take over on drums. The concert marks the final performance by A.C.A.B before the band is officially disbanded following the event.

PHILIPPINES

Gary Valenciano halts concert midway due to health concern

December 25, 2024

Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano had to cut short his concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Araneta City on Friday, Dec. 20, after vomiting eight times before the show.

This was revealed by Angeli Pangilinan, Gary's wife, in a series of Facebook posts.

Angeli declared that her husband was safe, stating he was dehydrated. In her first post, Angeli mentioned that Gary had vomited before the show.

Sandro Eric Sosing health update as darts star diagnosed with serious & rare condition after falling ill at World Champs

December 22, 2024

A darts star who was forced to withdraw from the World Darts Championship has been diagnosed with GBS Guillain-Barré syndrome. Sandro Eric Sosing was forced to withdraw from his first round match against Ian White at Ally Pally. He experienced numbness and muscle pain and was taken to hospital. Sosing is still undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with GBS Guillain-Barré syndrome – a neurological condition. The thrower from Tabontabon, 41, qualified for the Worlds for a second year in a row – he lost to Lee Evans 12 months ago – after finishing as runner-up in the Asian Championship.

