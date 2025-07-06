News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
8h

yeegads, that's one MONK-y-wrench ta the pineal gland--which affects mood, consciousness, an' it's the "seat of the soul"... lose that an' zen goes zip... an' instead of "inner peace" yer left with a loaded "peacemaker" an' little else! (let's pray fer no copycat trends here!)

As backup ta this, since her many jabs my ma, now under my care, has lost not just her marbles but any former concern fer others, her ability ta say "thank you" (even when helped!), her ability ta listen, a sense of empathy... Them devious little "potions" that dull the emotion... except anger... yup that she's still got! boy golly!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
8h

I wonder how long it will be until we start seeing this at American churches where the Shepherds of their flocks misquoted and twisted scripture to "encourage" the "faithful" to roll up their sleeve for Jesus? (After they shut their doors like cowards before getting "permission" to reopen, ignoring the fact that in past difficult times, "pandemics", etc churches were open to all to provide comfort, medical care etc).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture