Buddhist monk guns down a brother for playing loud music in the bathroom with the door open
One of many further signs of what we might call the Dirty Harry Syndrome, an as-yet-unacknowledged "adverse event" of "COVID vaccination"
Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.
The Dalai Lama gets his shot (no doubt deeming it “an act of love,” just like Pope Francis):
Buddhist monk guns down cleric in temple after being ‘irritated’ by him not shutting toilet door and playing loud music
The killer monk told cops he had been the target of prolonged bullying at the hands of his victim
June 29, 2025
A BUDDHIST monk gunned down a cleric at a temple after he became enraged by his fellow brother playing loud music with the bathroom door open.
Pious monk Phra Niwat, 36, was found brutally murdered with four gunshots wounds to the neck, right arm and chest at the monastery in Thailand.
A Buddhist monk fatally shot a fellow monk at a temple in PhuketCredit: Muang Phuket Police Station
His agitated killer, 47-year-old Phra Jaruek, fled to his room moments after the horrific shooting in Wat Khao Rang in tambon Talad Yai, Phuket.
Local police inspector Jaruwit Juabkwarmsuk said four spent .38 calibre cartridges and a bullet casing were found at the scene.
After fleeing to his room just before 6am on Sunday morning, police surrounded the area and called on him to surrender.
The guilty monk eventually came out of hiding in his room and gave himself up.
Cops made another shocking discovery after finding a loaded .38 revolver and 14 rounds of ammunition in his bedroom.
Killer Jaruek told police he had allegedly been the target of a prolonged bullying campaign orchestrated against him by Niwat.
He said the victim had provoked him on the morning of the fatal shooting.
Jaruek said: "Phra Niwat went into the bathroom without locking the door and played something loudly on his phone."
The Thai government made jabbing monks a top priority:
Thailand renews COVID-19 vaccination drive for monks at risk
July 30, 2021
Officials said they planned to provide AstraZeneca vaccines to 221 temples in the Thai capital, before beginning distribution in other parts of the country.
COVID vaccination for monks & other religious leaders
February 20, 2021
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed the officials to administer COVID-19 vaccines [sic] to Buddhist monks and other religious leaders expeditiously, Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. 29 monks of Asgiriya Chapter including Mahanayake Most Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana Thero received the jabs at the Kandy National Hospital.
Buddhist monks wait to receive Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at Priest hospital in Bangkok, Thailand Tuesday, May 18, 2021
May 19, 2021
Buddhist monks wait to receive Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines [China’s version] at Priest hospital in Bangkok, Thailand Tuesday, May 18 , 2021. Thailand had about 7,100 cases, including 63 deaths, in all of last year, in what was regarded as a success story. Taxi drivers are starved for customers, weddings are suddenly canceled, schools are closed, and restaurant service is restricted across much of Asia as the coronavirus makes a resurgence in countries where it had seemed to be well under control.
Fall River Buddhist temple hosts COVID vaccine clinic, part of Baker's 'targeted outreach'
May 1, 2021
yeegads, that's one MONK-y-wrench ta the pineal gland--which affects mood, consciousness, an' it's the "seat of the soul"... lose that an' zen goes zip... an' instead of "inner peace" yer left with a loaded "peacemaker" an' little else! (let's pray fer no copycat trends here!)
As backup ta this, since her many jabs my ma, now under my care, has lost not just her marbles but any former concern fer others, her ability ta say "thank you" (even when helped!), her ability ta listen, a sense of empathy... Them devious little "potions" that dull the emotion... except anger... yup that she's still got! boy golly!
I wonder how long it will be until we start seeing this at American churches where the Shepherds of their flocks misquoted and twisted scripture to "encourage" the "faithful" to roll up their sleeve for Jesus? (After they shut their doors like cowards before getting "permission" to reopen, ignoring the fact that in past difficult times, "pandemics", etc churches were open to all to provide comfort, medical care etc).