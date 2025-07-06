Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

The Dalai Lama gets his shot (no doubt deeming it “an act of love,” just like Pope Francis):

Buddhist monk guns down cleric in temple after being ‘irritated’ by him not shutting toilet door and playing loud music

The killer monk told cops he had been the target of prolonged bullying at the hands of his victim

June 29, 2025

A BUDDHIST monk gunned down a cleric at a temple after he became enraged by his fellow brother playing loud music with the bathroom door open.

Pious monk Phra Niwat, 36, was found brutally murdered with four gunshots wounds to the neck, right arm and chest at the monastery in Thailand.

A Buddhist monk fatally shot a fellow monk at a temple in PhuketCredit: Muang Phuket Police Station

3

His agitated killer, 47-year-old Phra Jaruek, fled to his room moments after the horrific shooting in Wat Khao Rang in tambon Talad Yai, Phuket.

Local police inspector Jaruwit Juabkwarmsuk said four spent .38 calibre cartridges and a bullet casing were found at the scene.

After fleeing to his room just before 6am on Sunday morning, police surrounded the area and called on him to surrender.

The guilty monk eventually came out of hiding in his room and gave himself up.

Cops made another shocking discovery after finding a loaded .38 revolver and 14 rounds of ammunition in his bedroom.

Killer Jaruek told police he had allegedly been the target of a prolonged bullying campaign orchestrated against him by Niwat.

He said the victim had provoked him on the morning of the fatal shooting.

Jaruek said: "Phra Niwat went into the bathroom without locking the door and played something loudly on his phone."

Link

The Thai government made jabbing monks a top priority:

Thailand renews COVID-19 vaccination drive for monks at risk

July 30, 2021

Officials said they planned to provide AstraZeneca vaccines to 221 temples in the Thai capital, before beginning distribution in other parts of the country.

Link

COVID vaccination for monks & other religious leaders

February 20, 2021

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed the officials to administer COVID-19 vaccines [sic] to Buddhist monks and other religious leaders expeditiously, Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. 29 monks of Asgiriya Chapter including Mahanayake Most Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana Thero received the jabs at the Kandy National Hospital.

Link

Buddhist monks wait to receive Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at Priest hospital in Bangkok, Thailand Tuesday, May 18, 2021

May 19, 2021

Buddhist monks wait to receive Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines [China’s version] at Priest hospital in Bangkok, Thailand Tuesday, May 18 , 2021. Thailand had about 7,100 cases, including 63 deaths, in all of last year, in what was regarded as a success story. Taxi drivers are starved for customers, weddings are suddenly canceled, schools are closed, and restaurant service is restricted across much of Asia as the coronavirus makes a resurgence in countries where it had seemed to be well under control.

Link

Fall River Buddhist temple hosts COVID vaccine clinic, part of Baker's 'targeted outreach'

May 1, 2021

Link