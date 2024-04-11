Here what it feels like to be “vaccination”-paralyzed at the wheel (from an NFU subscriber, posted yesterday):

I miraculously survived as Vaxcident in 2021. 4 months after my 2nd Pfizer jab (definitely my last). Driving mid-afternoon on a highway, I lost all feeling from the neck down. It was an OMG moment with my hands stuck on the wheel and foot on the gas. I was on a straightaway with little traffic. About 10 seconds later, I regained the feeling in my hands and feet. If not, I would have made your picture gallery.

UNITED STATES

A driver was hospitalized after a medical emergency caused them to crash into a home Monday afternoon in San Luis Obispo

April 1, 2024

San Luis Obispo, Calif. – A driver was hospitalized after they had a medical emergency and drove into a home at Broad and Upham in San Luis Obispo Monday afternoon. Around 11:41, Apr. 1, police responded to a report of a car that had crashed into the corner of a house near the intersection of Broad and Upham detail San Luis Obispo Police Department. According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the driver was taken to a local hospital and their current condition is unknown. Drugs nor alcohol are currently considered a factor in this incident explain San Luis Obispo Police.

Woman seriously injured after crashing into church building on Austell Road

April 4, 2024

Cobb County, Georgia - According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a single-vehicle accident on Austell Road south of Lorene Drive that occurred on April 2, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. The accident resulted in serious injury and hospitalization for the driver. The preliminary report of investigators states that a black 2015 Acura TLX Advance, driven by a 59-year-old Austell woman, was traveling north on Austell Road south of Lorene Drive. For reasons unknown to STEP investigators, the driver crossed over the center median and began traveling on the wrong side of Austell Road, facing oncoming traffic. The Acura then crossed back over the median, continued across the northbound lanes of Austell Road, and was driven off the road. According to the public information release, “It continued down the hill, striking a metal fence and proceeding through a private parking lot before colliding with the side of Living Stone Church located at 545 Lorene Dr.” The driver was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Medical emergency possible factor in Greenwich crash on King Street, police say

April 1, 2024

Greenwich, CT — Police said they believe a woman involved in a crash at the intersection of King and Glenville streets suffered from a medical emergency. The one-car crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Greenwich police said. Police said the driver was found unresponsive inside the vehicle and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators determined the woman was traveling north on King Street when she drove off the road and struck a stone wall, police said.

UNITED KINGDOM

M25 traffic blocked after driver crashed into barrier and tumbled down embankment - as it happened

April 4, 2024

A serious crash shut part of the M25 this morning (April 4). It has happened anti-clockwise between Junction 6 for Godstone and Junction 5 for the M26, and traffic has ground to a halt. An M25 driver was rushed to hospital after their car crashed into a barrier and rolled down the embankment. Officers were called at around 6.55 am after a Vauxhall Astra left the carriageway between Junction 6 and Junction 5 of the M25 and travelled down the embankment before coming to a stop on Water Lane. The driver has been taken to hospital and is receiving medical treatment. No other injuries to anyone else were reported, Surrey Police said.

GERMANY

Medical emergency for the driver - Another serious bus accident on the motorway

March 29, 2024

A few days after the serious bus accident on the Autobahn 9 near Leipzig, there was another bus accident in Easter travel traffic, this time in North Rhine-Westphalia. On the night of Good Friday, a double–decker coach came off highway 44 near Werl, drove into an embankment and crashed on its side - according to police, there were more than 20 injured. Students of a vocational college from Warburg were on their way back from an excursion to England. According to the first findings of the police, the bus accident in North Rhine-Westphalia was preceded by a medical emergency of the 53-year-old bus driver.

A7 near Seesen: Maserati driver suffers an internal emergency

March 27, 2024

An internal emergency led to an accident on the A7 near Seesen on Wednesday afternoon. A Maserati driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the guardrail. The highway had to be completely closed during the operation.

Medical emergency at the wheel: heavy-duty transporter ends up in a ditch

March 26, 2024

According to the Siegen police, a heavy-duty transporter veered off the road on Freudenbergerstraße in Trupbach and landed in a ditch. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The accident occurred on March 25, at about 22 o'clock. According to the police, the cause of the accident was an internal emergency, which the 33-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered at the wheel. He had lost control of the heavy truck in this state and had strayed off the road. The truck, weighing around 60 tons, was then recovered from the ditch with the help of two cranes, which meant that Freudenberger Straße had to be closed for several hours. The driver is currently in a hospital.

Serious accident on the B54 in Hagen

March 26, 2024

About shortly after 11, a 64-year-old had got into oncoming traffic with his car. The car collided with another car and a truck and then landed in the ditch. According to the police, the reason for the accident was most likely a medical emergency. The 64-year-old driver was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital.

Driver loses consciousness: SUV crashes into A23 exit

March 25, 2024

Apparently a medical emergency triggered a serious traffic accident on the A23 on Monday night. Shortly before 1 o'clock at night, a Mercedes SUV rammed the exit sign there at the Elmshorn exit. The driver then stated that he had lost consciousness for a short time. The 28-year-old man was driving his Mercedes on the A23 towards Heide at about 0.50 am and apparently wanted to leave the motorway at the Elmshorn junction. At that moment, the driver later told the police, it turned black in front of his eyes. The SUV then came off the road in the departure area, which makes a sharp right turn there. The car continued straight ahead, got on the green strip and rammed the exit sign head-on.

DENMARK

Bus driver suffered cardiac arrest: Was saved by passengers

March 30, 2024

A bus driver suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning while driving a bus in Indre By in Copenhagen, writes TV 2. According to the head of duty at Copenhagen Police Dyre Sønniksen, it happened at Sølvgade, when the city was on its way to Klampenborg. The passengers of the bus subsequently performed CPR and called the police. When the police arrived, the passengers had also given the driver two shocks with a defibrillator. The driver was taken to hospital and is alive according to the warden.

ITALY

Crash on the ring road in Pavia, goes off the road and hits a tree: very serious

April 1, 2024

On Easter day, Sunday 31 March, a serious road accident occurred in Pavia. The accident occurred around 12.30 pm, along the northern ring road, towards the via Olevano junction. A 70-year-old man, driving his car, lost control of the vehicle, running off the road and crashing into a tree. Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

AUSTRALIA

Serious motor vehicle crash – Prossers Road, Underwood

March 30, 2024

About 3 pm on Thursday 28 March emergency services responded to a single vehicle roll over on Prossers Road, Underwood. Preliminary police investigations indicate a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross was travelling northbound when it has veered off the road and collided head on with a tree. A 48-year-old male from Newnham was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to the Launceston General Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

NEW ZEALAND

Lake Pukaki crash: Three die in serious crash on SH8, multiple people hospitalised, road reopens

March 30, 2024

Lake Pukaki - State Highway 8 has now reopened after a horror crash between two vehicles and a motorcycle that killed three people and hospitalised five more near Lake Pukaki. The crash is one of two on the same stretch of road within less than two hours, with about 20 or more people involved across the two separate incidents. Both crashes involved three vehicles each and have left emergency services and members of the public alike reeling.

