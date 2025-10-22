CANADA

Hallmark’s Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe Reveals Stage 3 Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Her Own Heartfelt Words

October 10, 2025

Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe [44] has been an actor and director for nearly three decades. In a touching personal essay for PEOPLE, Lowe reveals her recent diagnosis with stage 3 breast cancer and shares intimate details of its discovery, her reactions, and how she faced her first round of chemo: “In February of 2025, while getting ready one morning, I noticed a large mass in my right breast. To be safe, I immediately went to my doctor who ordered a mammogram and guided ultrasound, but found nothing. “The breast is just one of those things,” they said casually. “It’s a mystery...” Cut to a couple of months later: The mass was still there, but it was changing in size and placement, and my confusion (and fear) kept growing. I didn’t feel any pain, but my nipple became inverted, so I went back to the doctor. The mass measured 10 centimeters. This time, my doctor wasn’t so casual; I was rushed for a blind biopsy. Three days later, my G.P. called to say I had Invasive Carcinoma in one of the ducts. When I saw my surgeon again, I was under the impression that my cancer was Stage 2 moderate, and I just wanted it out. But after a battery of more tests, it was clear that cutting before chemo wasn’t in the cards. Essentially, I’m looking at the whole deal: chemo, double mastectomy, radiation and, eventually, implants... As someone who’s never had any major illness, it was a lot to digest.”



Researcher’s Note – Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

BRAZIL

Brazilian player Éverton Ribeiro reveals cancer diagnosis

October 7, 2025

Bahia captain Éverton Ribeiro has said he underwent surgery on Monday for thyroid cancer. The former Brazil international received the cancer diagnosis a month ago and had not spoken publicly about it until now. Ribeiro, 36, posted a photograph where he is seen standing alongside his family in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, and wrote on Instagram: “About a month ago, I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. I had surgery today and everything went well, thank God.”



Researcher’s Note – Everton Ribeiro takes covid-19 vaccine [sic]: “My day has come!”: Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Strictly’s Alex Kingston, 62, reveals secret womb cancer battle that left her ‘haemorrhaging’ on stage

October 10, 2025

Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Kingston has revealed she secretly battled uterine (womb) cancer last year. The former ER actress, 62, was diagnosed with the disease in May and subsequently underwent a hysterectomy and radiation therapy. Alex confessed that she had been experiencing symptoms for a long time but had put it down to her age – until she ‘haemorrhaged’ on stage while performing in a play last summer. The mother-of-one explained that while battling cancer took up a ‘huge part’ of her life, she now feels like ‘Superwoman’ after overcoming the disease and signing up for Strictly. Alex, who was starring in The Other Boleyn Girl at the West Sussex theatre in April and May last year, waited until her run in the play was over before seeking medical treatment and was told doctors found cancer in her fallopian tubes but it hadn’t spread to her ovaries.

Beloved Norfolk radio presenter announces cancer diagnosis live on air

October 10, 2025

A beloved Norfolk radio presenter has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Stephen Bumfrey [65] announced his diagnosis live on Broadland Radio during his daily show. He confirmed that following the news, he will be taking a step back from his weekday shows while he undergoes surgery and treatment. However, he will continue to host his weekend shows.

NETHERLANDS

Former Real Madrid and Everton winger Royston Drenthe is in hospital after suffering a stroke

October 20, 2025

The 38-year-old ex-Netherlands international was admitted to hospital on Friday. The news was announced by FC de Rebellen, an agency which represents former footballers including Drenthe. A statement read: “Last Friday, Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke.

Drenthe is currently receiving good care and is in good hands. The team and those involved hope for a speedy recovery.” Drenthe began his professional career with Feyenoord before moving to Real Madrid in 2007, winning the La Liga title a year later. He went on loan to Everton in 2011-12 and spells at other clubs included Reading and Sheffield Wednesday. A statement from Everton on X read: “Everyone at Everton wishes Royston Drenthe a full and speedy return to full health after reports he’s been taken to hospital.”

DENMARK

Shock at Aarhus train station: Nicolaj Rosé suffers cardiac arrest and was revived on the platform in Aarhus on Friday

October 11, 2025

The “Love Island” celebrity had just gotten off work and was about to take the train from Aarhus Central Station. But suddenly everything went black. He has a cardiac arrest. “I could feel that I was getting sick on the platform. I felt a little stiff, and then I fell over,” he tells SE og HØR. Fortunately for Nicolaj Rosé, he was standing next to a doctor when his heart stopped. And that became crucial for the 30-year-old reality star. The doctor moves quickly and begins CPR immediately. He receives CPR for six to eight minutes before a defibrillator arrives at the scene of the accident. Fortunately, it only took one jolt to get his heart going again. He was then urgently sent to the hospital by ambulance, and a lot of tests were then carried out to help the doctors understand why his heart stopped.

SLOVAKIA

Bitter confession of the Slovak influencer: Doctors diagnosed me with cancer!

October 4, 2025

Slovak singer and influencer David Key, real name Radovan Kúdelka [29], is known for not taking napkins in front of his mouth. On a social network where more than 50 thousand people follow him, he has now announced a crushing news. “I was wondering if you could write it. Life has now been prepared for me by the test, doctors diagnosed me with a cancer. I’m not writing this to make you feel sorry for me. I’m not writing this to attract attention. I share it because I believe in honesty and I want to be authentic even in difficult moments,” he said.

ITALY

BigMama: “I had strange symptoms. At 23, the diagnosis was Hodgkin’s lymphoma”

October 20, 2025

She was only 23 when her body started sending signals that no one could explain. Swollen lymph nodes in her neck, chest pain, a growing discomfort. “Every time I drank alcohol, I felt pain in my neck,” she said. It seemed like nothing. Then the biopsy. Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a blood cancer. She had just begun living her dreams, building a career, taking to the stage. And instead, she found herself in a hospital, counting the chemotherapy cycles: six in all. Despite everything, she never stopped. “I never thought about death—I just wanted to get better, get back to work, and sing.” Today, at 25, she is cured. But her story remains a powerful reminder: How many young people live with symptoms that no one takes seriously? How many diagnoses arrive too late?

