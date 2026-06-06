In doing our compilations of those who have “died suddenly” worldwide since the COVID “vaccination” rollout, we’ve found that Canada appears to lead the world, with between 400 and 500 deaths per week. This number is especially striking, since Canada’s “free press” has done its best, or worst, not to report such deaths by turbo-cancer, heart disease, stroke and other ailments more exotic, as well as deaths with no cause given, even when the decedents were unnaturally young.

From the beginning of this cull, Justin Trudeau’s government has worked especially hard to kill off Canada’s indigenous children, sending the RCMP into the wilderness to hunt them down. Here, for example, is a horrific video taken some five years ago in Black Lake, Saskatchewan, where, in the chilly woods at night, First Nation women and children were trying desperately to hide from the Mounties sent up there to jab them forcibly:

The Canadian government’s desperation to keep its eugenicist campaign under wraps has entailed the conviction, last year, of Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus for Discreditable Conduct. Why? Because she had not asked permission to investigate a cluster of infant deaths in Ottawa.

Her case is the subject of Silencing Detective Grus, a forthcoming documentary. A synopsis is just below, following which you’ll find the teaser:

Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus

https://grusjusticeproject.org/grus-case/

The most important legal case in the history of Canadian policing. Politics stopped a police investigation into a cluster of infant deaths.

Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus, a veteran investigator in the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit, was convicted of Discreditable Conduct under Ontario’s Police Services Act on March 25, 2025.

Incredibly, the internal Tribunal Officer found that Detective Grus should have asked for permission before initiating an investigation into an unusual cluster of infant deaths – due to the “political and societal ramifications” of her inquiries, and because she was investigating “public officials”.

The written decision eliminates the right and duty of Canadian police officers to conduct investigations without political interference – or to investigate public officials or politicians without prior permission from above.

If allowed to stand, the Grus decision will undermine public confidence in the independence of police investigations, and cause serving police officers to look the other way when they suspect wrongdoing by ‘public officials’ or see possible crimes that have ‘political ramifications.’

And then there’s Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID), a euthanasia program that began in June of 2016, and that accelerated during the COVID crisis. (“One notable aspect of the program’s growth is its rapid expansion,” ChatGPT tells us.) In 2023, there were 15,343 MAID deaths; and, the following year, 16,499 such deaths—5% of all Canadian deaths that year. From its establishment in 2016 through December, 2024, MAID’s toll was 76,475 such deaths.

The program is, to put it mildly, controversial, since its inclusion of young people suffering mental illness calls to mind Hitler’s first extermination program, Aktion T4, which targeted disabled children and adults. Although the Nazis called it, euphemistically, a euthanasia drive, not all those killed went to the gas chambers voluntarily. Aktion T4 was thus the first phase of Hitler’s extermination of “the unfit”; although that program differed from its more prolific sequels in that the German people, abetted by the German Catholic Church, protested so vigorously that Hitler had to drop that program prematurely.

Such protest is ongoing in Canada today; yet it hasn’t seemed to curb the government’s resolve to exterminate as many Canadians, old and young, as possible. Last month we learned that MAID intends to start including babies in its program:

All this raises certain troubling questions. First, how is it that the tens of thousands killed by MAID and COVID “vaccination” haven’t put a dent in the Canadian population, which stands, allegedly, at 4.1 million? After an official increase in 2023 and 2024, there was, in 2025 and since, (reportedly) a national decline by 0.4% of the entire population; and that decline, officially, bears no relation to the programs described here. According to ChatGPT: “The main reason was not natural population decrease (deaths exceeding births), but rather a sharp reduction in the number of temporary residents—international students, temporary foreign workers, and other non-permanent residents—as the federal government moved to slow population growth.”

If all this seems a little wonky, it may have to do with the Canadian government’s deliberate suppression of the true numbers of “vaccination” deaths since 2020. “The Canadian federal government has tacitly admitted,” reports LifeSite News, “that key death data relating to the mRNA-based COVID injections were withheld from public reporting, citing supposed privacy concerns.” This would surely help explain why, officially, those excess “vaccination” deaths—remember, between 400 and 500 per week for the last 5+ years—and the swift increase in MAID deaths bear no relation to the decrease in Canada’s population. The government’s suppression of that “key data” also compels us to ask if the reported increases in population growth between 2021 and 2024 really happened, or if those numbers are as bogus as the “studies” finding that the COVID shots are “safe and effective.”

Finally, and more broadly, we need to know far more about the true background not just to Canada’s bewildering situation but to this whole global slaughter—i.e., the eugenicist movement, now known, by its leaders, as “population control,” Despite its name-change, eugenics never went away, not even after the Third Reich’s collapse, but has quietly (some might say covertly) kept on lessening the numbers of humanity worldwide, under the guise of “public health,” and under the guiding hands of the Rockefellers, Bill Gates, the late Ted Turner, and the other multibillionaires intent on ridding Earth of all us useless eaters, so they may have the planet to themselves. Concerning Canada per se, let’s not forget that countless Nazi war criminals were relocated there as well as here and elsewhere, to keep on doing what they always longed to do, and will keep doing so until we shine the brightest light on their inhuman plans, and on their patrons high above us all.