News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
4hEdited

I remember the nightly TV news in the late 1960's (Yes, I am that old) when they started reporting the deaths that occurred that day of our servicemen and women in Vietnam. At first, it was a relatively small number. As the war began to heat up, it started reaching 100+ per day. Once the numbers started to get consistently 100+ a day, many people started to question the war. I think the reporting of the numbers helped spark the anti-war movement that followed. People just didn't understand what their sons and daughters were fighting and dying for.

Fast forward to 2026... no reporting of the daily deaths from the vaccine...just silence. The people just don't know what is going on. They are being depopulated, and they don't know it. It appears that they will never know it. I guess it might be for the best since the poison in their bodies is not going away. I guess in this case "ignorance is bliss."

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4h

Slay news reported yesterday that a doctor who solicited people in parking lots for euthanasia, can still keep on practicing (and murdering people).https://slaynews.com/canadian-doctor-who-solicited-man-euthanasia-fast-food-parking-lot-allowed-keep-approving-deaths/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

Before that, they reported how mentally ill people are talked into Maid. Canada has gone mad.

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