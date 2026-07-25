News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
15h

“Jeana Keough, one of the OG stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County, has been diagnosed with tongue cancer at the age of 70”

When is the last time you heard of anyone getting tongue cancer?

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Turfseer
13h

Given Sullenberger's strong public statements in support of COVID-era public health measures, it is not unreasonable to infer that he was likely vaccinated, although he has never publicly disclosed his vaccination status.

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