Cardi B recovering in the hospital from medical emergency, cancels ONE MusicFest show: ‘It breaks my heart’

October 23, 2024

Cardi B [32] has canceled an upcoming performance after she was hospitalized a few days ago due to a medical emergency. The rapper posted a note on her social media accounts this afternoon announcing the cancellation of her performance at this weekend’s ONE MusicFest event scheduled to take place in Atlanta. Just last week, Cardi was in Los Angeles on a nine-day trip where she hosted a session on X Spaces, discussing plans for her long-awaited sophomore album.

Rock singer who rose to fame in ‘90s needs fans help after medical emergency

October 23, 2024

Matthew Sweet, a singer, songwriter who rose to fame in the ‘90s, is in need of help after recently suffered a debilitating stroke, according to Rolling Stone. The site said that Sweet’s longtime manager, Russell Carter, said the incident occurred on October 12, and that the singer has had to cancel his cross-country tour. “Matthew was quickly admitted to Toronto Western Hospital where he was put into excellent care and taken out of immediate danger,” Carter told Rolling Stone. “Matthew was transferred to a rehabilitation center back home in Omaha today where he will undergo extensive therapy.” The 60-year-old singer’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover his medical costs and offset his lost income from not being able to tour. “He has been unexpectedly and tragically forced off the road and onto a long, uncertain path to recovery,” the post to the GoFundMe reads. “

Savatage's Jon Oliva diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Ménière's disease

October 29, 2024

Savatage mastermind Jon Oliva [64] has explained his absence from the band's upcoming appearance at the 2025 edition of Brazil's Monsters Of Rock festival, set to take place on April 19 in São Paulo. Earlier today (Tuesday, October 29),Oliva released the following statement via social media: "As far as I go, I was going to do these shows but unfortunately, I've run into more health issues. I want you all to know that if there was any way I could do these shows I would, but my health issues are more serious than I originally thought. As most of you know I fractured my spine in 3 places and have recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis as well as Ménière's disease. My doctors are working with me to get healthy again."

Mayhem cancel upcoming North American tour dates due to medical emergency

November 7, 2024

Norwegian black metal legends Mayhem have canceled their upcoming North American tour dates due to a medical emergency involving a band member. The band announced that the member in question requires “immediate surgery,” which will necessitate a lengthy recovery period. This unfortunate news affects the highly anticipated 40th-anniversary tour that was set to take place across the U.S. and Canada this month. Refunds for the canceled dates will be available at the original point of purchase.

Samuele Bersani stops tour for health reasons: "Life is unpredictable"

November 7, 2024

Samuele Bersani announces a stop of his tour due to health problems and reveals: "I will return soon. Life is unpredictable”: with these words Samuele Bersani announced that he had to interrupt his tour for health reasons. The dates in the theaters have been rescheduled for spring 2025. The “Samuele Bersani & Orchestra” tour was supposed to debut in Milan on November 9th. These are the artist's words: “I discovered a few days ago that I have a health problem that forces me to stop. I have to take forced rest for a while, away from the stages. I will talk about it as soon as possible, giving answers that I wouldn't have today, to the questions that you will rightly ask me. In the meantime, I want to avoid any misunderstanding: nothing that has to do with my voice."

