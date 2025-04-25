Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

To help support our work: https://www.givesendgo.com/newsfromunderground

Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

Carlos Santana Cancels Second Show After Texas Collapse

April 24, 2025

Carlos Santana has called off another concert after collapsing during a Tuesday soundcheck in San Antonio. Manager Michael Vrionis confirmed the cancellation of tonight’s show at Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas,

Local fire officials said the 77-year-old was hospitalized with “a non-life-threatening condition” before a scheduled Santana concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio. Vrionis later announced that Santana had been suffering from dehydration.

“It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight’s show in San Antonio has been postponed,” Vrionis said in an official statement on Tuesday. “Mr. Santana was at the venue preparing for tonight’s show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration. Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his U.S. Tour.”

Link

The B-52s’ Cindy Wilson falls ill, Band Cancels Concert

April 25, 2025

Legendary new wave band The B-52s were forced to cancel one of their Las Vegas residency shows last week after singer Cindy Wilson fell ill.

In a statement shared to Instagram, Wilson’s bandmates Kate Pierson and Fred Schneider announced that their Wednesday, April 16 show at Las Vegas’ Venetian Theatre, part of their ongoing farewell tour, was canceled as Wilson battled a “very nasty flu.”

Link

Country Artist Cancels Concerts Following Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis: Lorrie Morgan Speaks Out

April 21, 2025

Country singer Lorrie Morgan has canceled all of her concerts and appearances for the next two weeks due to her husband’s health.

The “Except for Monday” and “What Part of No” singer’s husband, Randy White, was hospitalized last week amid his ongoing battle with mouth cancer, her manager Tony Conway announced Thursday.

“Morgan’s husband of nearly 15 years, Randy White, has been undergoing treatment for mouth cancer,” Conway said, according to PEOPLE. “White has been readmitted to a hospital in Middle Tennessee.

Sharon Osbourne Abruptly Cancels Entire Talk Show Tour Over 'Family Issue' Amid Husband's Ailing Health

April 22, 2025

Sharon Osbourne has mysteriously called off her planned talk show tour over an alleged "family issue."

The TV personality had previously canceled a public appearance at Mad Monster Party in Phoenix due to her husband Ozzy Osbourne "not being able to fly."

Sharon Osbourne has been the primary caretaker of her ailing husband, who has been battling Parkinson's disease and is said to be unable to walk.

Link

Why Rita Moreno Had to Miss Everybody's Live with John Mulaney at the Last Minute

April 25, 2025

Rita Moreno is speaking out amid fan concern after she cancelled her scheduled appearance for the April 23 episode of Everybody's Live with John Mulaney at the last minute.

The EGOT recipient, 93, was originally slated to appear on the Netflix show alongside Ayo Edebiri and Conan O'Brien. However, Tina Fey ended up stepping in for her, and Mulaney told viewers of Moreno, "We hope she's doing okay."

In a statement, a representative for the actress told PEOPLE they were "happy to report" that "nothing serious" was behind Moreno's absence.

"Rita came down with a bout of vertigo on Tuesday. And because she lives in Berkeley, CA, she couldn’t get on a plane down to L.A.," the rep said.

Moreno was "bummed" to miss Mulaney's show — and the rep added that she was also bummed to miss this weekend's TCM Classic Film Festival, which she was also slated to attend, for the same reason.

Link

NBC4 Washington anchor Leon Harris leaving station months after shaky broadcast

April 9, 2025

Local news anchor Leon Harris is leaving NBC4 Washington for good, more than four months after he initially stepped away from the station in the aftermath of a broadcast in which he struggled mightily. The longtime journalist called the departure Tuesday a “difficult decision” he made with his “health and family” in mind after he became a headline for all the wrong reasons over a shaky Thanksgiving day segment. “Many of you have kindly asked about me over the past few months,” he said in a statement on NBC Washington’s website. “As you know, I took time off to focus on my health and family. After 40+ years of nonstop work and the dramatic changes in the news and television industry, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my role at NBC4.” Harris, 63, was with the local station for eight years.

Researcher's Note - NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, is requiring U.S.-based workers returning to the office to be fully vaccinated [sic], Executive Vice President Adam Miller told employees in an email on Aug. 11. Employees will also be required to provide details about their vaccination [sic] status.

Link

Rockies place Bryant on IL with lumbar degenerative disc disease

April 14, 2025

The Colorado Rockies placed designated hitter Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list due to lumbar degenerative disc disease, they announced Monday. It's unclear what type of treatment Bryant will receive for the issue. Manager Bud Black said that while the former NL MVP is likely to return after the minimum 10 days are up, the condition will force the team to manage his playing time. "A lot of players - especially at this point in their career - have to manage certain things in their body," Black said, per Andrés Soto of MLB.com. This is the latest setback for Bryant during an immensely disappointing Rockies tenure. Since joining the Rockies on a seven-year, $182-million contract in 2022, the four-time All-Star has played in just 170 games due to being sidelined by injuries. The 33-year-old is earning $25 million annually through 2028.

Researcher's Note - Cubs post game players seem to differ on COVID -19 vaccine [sic]. Kris Bryant talked about being glad he got his

Link

CANADA

Winnipeg Jets prospect announces retirement after being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

April 8, 2025

Through the hockey management and marketing company Newport Sports, Chaz Lucius [21] released a statement on social media saying he is retiring from professional hockey after being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS). He said it’s a hereditary disorder that impacts connective tissue that helps stabilize and support joints and organs. “As I struggled with incurring and recovering from various joint injuries over the past several years, I had thought I was just unlucky. With the diagnosis of EDS, I now realize that my body impacted by EDS could not handle the physical nature of playing hockey. Given this condition, my injury history and the physical nature of hockey, I have been medically advised not to continue to play,” Lucius said in the statement.

Researcher's Note - NHL announces that all but 4 players are vaccinated [sic]

Link

AUSTRIA

Youth Olympic Giant slalom champion Philip Hoffmann: vaccine [sic] damage ends career

April 8, 2025

Philip Hoffmann was considered one of the biggest ski talents in Austria. But in March 2025, he has now finished his career. After a vaccine [sic] damage, he did not find his way back. He talks openly about his vaccine [sic] damage - like few athletes before. The "booster", the third vaccination [sic], led to health problems: "I didn't feel anything at all during the first two vaccinations [sic]. But after the third vaccination [sic], I felt really bad. It took me nine months to get really fit again. The biggest problem was that I could hardly eat anything anymore. It just didn't go down,“ Hoffmann reports. He lost weight. Even liquid food had hardly helped. Massive weight loss (15 kilos) was the result. In addition, he struggled with constant fatigue.

Link