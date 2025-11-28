A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Celebs:

UNITED STATES

Caroline Kennedy’s daughter reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

November 22, 2025

Caroline Kennedy’s daughter Tatiana Schlossberg, 35, revealed her terminal cancer diagnosis in a New Yorker essay published Nov. 22. Schlossberg wrote that she learned she had acute myeloid leukemia after giving birth to her second baby in May 2024, after her doctor noticed an imbalance in her white blood cell count. Her doctors estimate she may have less than a year to live. Schlossberg, the daughter of daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, is an environmental journalist and author.

Researcher’s note - The irony is too rich and the obtusiveness of these elites is off the charts, as Schlossberg is no doubt “vaccinated” — and she and her mother can’t make the connection between the jab and cancer. Schlossberg on her cousin, HHS Secretary Bobby Kennedy, Jr.: “During the latest clinical trial, my doctor told me that he could keep me alive for a year, maybe,” she wrote. She also wrote of her concerns after her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she called an “embarrassment,” was nominated as secretary of Health and Human Services.

Link

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star James Pickens Jr. reveals prostate cancer diagnosis and how it’s affected his family

November 16, 2025

James Pickens Jr. has played one of the most beloved doctors on TV since 2005, but after “Grey’s Anatomy” made a shocking midseason revelation, Pickens is making one of his own. The 71-year-old actor revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer– a battle his family knows all too well. “It’s not the kind of news anyone wants to hear, but to be honest, prostate cancer has run through my family,” Pickens told Black Health Matters. “My father had it. He had a lot of brothers; several of them had it. I would have been surprised if I hadn’t gotten it.”

Link

Great White Rocker, 68, Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer: ‘There Isn’t a Cure’

November 22, 2025

Mark Kendall, the guitarist for Great White, took to social media on Saturday, November 22, to share an important message about his health with his followers. “Hello, friends! Just wanted everyone to know I was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer a few months ago. I wanted to wait to go public until I knew a little more about it,” Kendall began via Facebook. “Just to give you an update the tumor has shrunk from 13 centimeters to 8, so I’m going in the right direction with my first scan. There isn’t a cure for cancer but what I have is manageable. I have the best doctors in the world and one of them invented Immunotherapy which is the treatment I’m on,” the “Rock Me” artist continued.

No age reported.

Link

Bernie Kosar shares health update, says he is getting liver transplant today

November 17, 2025

Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar [62] shared some good news about his health, stating that he was undergoing surgery on Monday morning for a liver transplant. Kosar shared a video early Monday about his upcoming surgery, calling it a Victory Monday for him, despite the Browns’ loss. “I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support — it truly means everything,” he said in the Facebook post. Kosar went through multiple surgeries this past week, as he awaited a liver transplant, after the previous donor liver became infected. Despite the medical challenges he’s faced, he says he’s in good spirits, remembering advice from his former football coaches.

Link

Sen. Fetterman hospitalized in Pittsburgh after falling, his office says

November 13, 2025

HARRISBURG, Pa. — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman had what his office says was a “ventricular fibrillation flare-up” that caused him to feel light-headed and fall during an early morning walk Thursday. Fetterman was doing well and hospitalized in Pittsburgh, his office said. He sustained minor injuries to his face and was under “routine observation” at the hospital while doctors fine-tune his medication regimen, his office said. Ventricular fibrillation is the most serious form of abnormal heartbeat and can lead to cardiac arrest — when the heart suddenly stops beating — and sudden cardiac death, according to the American Heart Association. Ventricular fibrillation occurs in the heart’s lower chambers, and the heart association says its causes include cardiomyopathy, which Fetterman was diagnosed with in 2022. Cardiomyopathy can impede blood flow and potentially cause heartbeats so irregular they can be fatal. Fetterman, 56, disclosed that he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and another type of abnormal heartbeat, atrial fibrillation, after he suffered a stroke on the 2022 campaign trail.

Link

YouTuber Brandon Buckingham Hospitalized in the ICU: “Things Are Not Looking Good”

November 22, 2025

YouTuber Brandon Buckingham, 30, has entered intensive care due to severe health problems, sharing a worrying update with his fans on social media. “In the ICU, my heart is failing, my lungs are failing, my liver and kidneys are failing,” Buckingham wrote on X on November 21. “Things are not looking good my friends. I love you guys.” This comes just two days after he revealed that doctors suspect he may have tuberculosis, septic pneumonia, and/or liver failure. Buckingham urged his followers to keep him in their thoughts, adding, “Pray for me guys.” . . . The YouTube creator, who has 1.21 million subscribers and is known for his documentary-style and man-on-the-street videos, has also been open about his struggles with mental health.

Link