Donald Wood
2h

Yes Mark the irony is incredible.This type of irony is happening in many families including mine. you would think the family members would have an epiphany and come to there sense but once a covidian, well you know the saying.The Kennedy’s are covidians RFK is outlier.

Rob D
2h

Brave browser's AI answered like this when I asked about the increase in cancer in pregnant women: "The incidence of cancer during pregnancy is increasing globally, with current estimates suggesting 1 in every 1,000 pregnancies is affected when including diagnoses up to one year postpartum."

I asked a follow-up question, "How much of this increase has happened within the last 5 years?" The answer was, "The incidence of cancer during pregnancy is increasing globally, with current estimates suggesting 1 in every 1,000 pregnancies is affected when including diagnoses up to one year postpartum..."

I kept pressing to see if I could get the AI to come up with figures from the last 5 years and it would not relent. There was also a list of "reasons" for the cancer diagnosis, which included things like "better screening" (the same flipping excuse we always get with this type of thing... including autism), and too much UV light. Seriously????

It was obvious this AI is programmed with the "approved" narrative.

The powers that shouldn't be are still doubling and tripling down on their efforts to steer people away from blaming mRNA gene editing injections being called "vaccines" and vaccines in general for the ailments that are destroying humanity.

After all, they don't want to create "hesitancy". Sigh and Grrrrrrrr

