A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES

Beloved rock frontman battling rare cancer shares social media post that has fans sending love

September 27, 2025

New Found Glory frontman Chad Gilbert returned to social media this week as he battles cancer to post a message that had fans sending prayers and love. And that was because, in the midst of his fight, it was a post filled with love an admiration for someone else. “Happy birthday to my beautiful and caring wife — someone I’m so lucky to have had brought into my life that one night at a boxing class,” he continued. “She’s a strong woman who goes above and beyond for her family. When she married me, I’m sure she didn’t expect to be picking me up off the floor at night, giving me stomach shots, and making more trips to the hospital that you could imagine. These are just some of the things she juggles while also taking care of our now 4-year-old. A true angel and a dream I never thought would enter my life. Unconditional love is out there, my friends. Happy birthday (Lisa Cimorelli). I love you with all my remaining body parts.” This all comes after Gilbert recently gave an update on his fight against cancer. “I’ve been in the hospital all week,” he wrote on Instagram. “Been a tough time but all for good reasons. Looks like all the pain was caused by us starting to kill the largest tumor in my lungs. Yesterday’s scan showed more shrunken spots in other areas too! It’s been brutal but for reasons that have blown me away. Praying we stay this course.” The 44-year-old announced in August that he was resuming treatment in his battle against the disease. Gilbert said he was resuming the treatment after doctors found “a small spot in my back,” according to People Magazine. The outlet said that he has had ongoing treatment for a rare adrenal gland cancer called metastatic pheochromocytoma that spread to his spine and lungs.

Oak Ridge Boys Singer Richard Sterban Reveals Pancreatic Cancer Battle, Asks for Prayers

September 25, 2025

Legendary Oak Ridge Boys singer Richard Sterban [82] has revealed a very serious health battle, but he says with prayers from his fans, he plans to return to work as soon as he can. “In March of this year, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” the Country Music Hall of Famer says in a statement. “But I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this.” Sterban has been a member of the Oak Ridge Boys since 1972. Most famously, that’s his voice singing the iconic bass parts on “Elvira.” He’s been off the road and recovering since mid-May, while Aaron McCune and Tim Duncan have been filling in for him on the Oak Ridge Boys’ 2025 tour dates. The Oak Ridge Boys have faced major losses since 2024. First, Duane Allen lost his wife of nearly 55 years, Norah Lee Allen, on the same Easter weekend that Sterban’s wife lost her father. Then, William Lee Golden’s son Rusty died on July 1, 2024, followed by longtime Oak Ridge Boys singer Joe Bonsall, who died on July 9 at age 76 as a result of complications from ALS. Allen told Taste of Country in June that the group lost 16 people who were either family members, close friends or part of their team around that same time, but they still don’t plan to stop working. “Right now, I don’t have any end date in sight,” Allen said. “I just started my 60th year with the Oak Ridge Boys, and I have no one to come home to.”

Patriots head coach confirms cancer diagnosis

September 26, 2025

According to ESPN, head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed on Friday that Terrell Williams [51], his defensive coordinator, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Vrabel told reporters that Williams is meeting with doctors and undergoing treatment “to figure out the best plan to be able to attack this and heal it and allow him to get back to better health. Our medical staff and the people in this town have been fantastic to help him and get him started with that process.”

Researcher’s Note – Aug. 5, 2025: AN NFL coach collapsed during training camp practice in a terrifying scene. Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who recently returned from health issues from the team’s rookie minicamp in June, suffered a medical issue on the training grounds behind Gillette Stadium. The 51-year-old NFL coach reportedly collapsed on the sideline during Monday’s workouts. A stretcher was brought out after Williams fell ill, per Patriots reporter Pat Lane. Fortunately, Williams was able to get up on his power and eventually leave on the cart. The Patriots later announced that Williams experienced dehydration during Monday’s workouts and is doing well. It’s believed his early exit from practice wasn’t due to the medical problem he recently endured. Williams hasn’t revealed the nature of the health issue: Link

NFL to Restrict Access to Team Employees Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Without Reason: Link

Longtime Fox 19 anchor Rob Williams has cancer

September 26, 2025

Cincinnati, OH – Longtime Fox 19 anchor Rob Williams [55] has prostate cancer. Williams shared the news Sept. 26 on “Morning Xtra,” saying he initially didn’t know if he wanted to say anything publicly, but he wants to empower other men to not be afraid of sharing their own diagnosis. “I don’t think as men, we talk about it enough,” he said, adding that doctors ran blood tests, which confirmed cancer two years ago.



Researcher’s Note - Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination [sic] Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in ‘Confined Spaces’: Link

Danbury mayor diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment

September 23, 2025

Danbury, CT – Danbury Mayor Roberto L. Alves [42] has announced that he is undergoing treatment for cancer. In a statement released on Tuesday, he said he was diagnosed with Large B-Cell Lymphoma. He described it as a serious, but treatable form of cancer. Alves said he has begun treatment and is in good hands with his team of doctors.

ARGENTINA

Former Boca star Antonio Barijho suffers sudden illness

September 24, 2025

On Wednesday afternoon, in a moment that shook the Boca Juniors community, Antonio Barijho, the beloved former striker, suffered a serious illness right on the team’s training ground in Buenos Aires. The 48-year-old, who now coaches the Seventh Division team, clutched his chest in intense pain that required emergency medical attention. It was an instant when his heart gave out—luckily, help was nearby. With an ambulance already present for the reserve team’s match against Newell’s Old Boys, Barijho was rushed to the hospital without hesitation. The game? Well, he had to wait for another medical team to arrive. Fans held their breath, waiting not only for the result but also for news about their former hero. Despite the swift response, concerns spread throughout the stands and the locker rooms. How could it happen so suddenly? The question haunts fans and staff alike. Barijho, a familiar figure in the youth teams since Juan Roman Riquelme took over as coach, was in the middle of a training session when the crisis erupted. One minute he was giving orders, the next he was desperately in need of help. Moments like these, after all, remind us how unpredictable life in sport can be. Calm at Boca: Chipi Barijho reappeared after a decompensation. The former forward and current youth coach of Xeneize is in stable condition after angioplasty and is sharing his recovery with his family.

UNITED KINGDOM

Theatre star returns to stage after life-saving transplant from donor in Germany

September 25, 2025

A musical theatre star whose career was put on hold by a shock diagnosis of blood cancer is returning to the stage after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor in Germany. Sacha Gomez, 24, was auditioning for a major West End show in March 2024 when she began feeling tired and like she had a cold. After visiting hospital, she received a shock diagnosis of acute myeloid leukaemia, a rare and aggressive cancer of the white blood cells. Sacha underwent intense cycles of treatment while University College London Hospitals searched for a stem cell donor. One was eventually found in Germany and she received a transplant last October. Sacha, of Chiswick in London, was declared cancer-free on January 25, 100 days after the procedure.

