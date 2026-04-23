On March 1—soon after Donald Trump’s imperial scowl appeared on giant banners hung from the facades of the Departments of (so far) Justice, Energy and Agriculture—an outsized banner of a smiling Charlie Kirk appeared on the facade of the Department of Education, along with Booker T. Washington and Catharine Beecher. To the right of that unlikely threesome hung a wider banner telling us the point of that display: “EMPOWERING the STATES to tell the STORIES of our HEROES in AMERICAN EDUCATION.”

Before exposing the subversive subtext of that strange troika, let’s note that the latter is no more, since, sometime on March 21 (probably at night), Kirk’s face was quietly removed, much as certain Soviet “heroes,” having somehow fallen out with Stalin, vanished from group photographs of his elite. Reportedly, Kirk was thus canceled as a “hero in American education” because that characterization raised a ruckus long enough to move the geniuses who had included him, or their superior(s), to take his portrait down. Brief though it was, however, Kirk’s tenure as an educational “hero” (and “martyr”) was so outrageous that we need to get a few things straight about it, and about the man himself; for we have to speak out loud and clear against such perverse lionization, lest it be normalized, like so many other travesties committed by the Trump regime.

First, let’s note the subtext of this travesty concerning “education.”. Unlike the deadly serious banners of Trump’s commanding glower, there seemed to be a touch of snarky MAGA humor in that short-lived triptych, which was arguably one more shot at DEI, since Booker T. Washington is (of course) renowned for his commitment to black progress through education, while Catharine Beecher is (of course) famed as an avid champion of female education. That Kirk (of course) is famed precisely for his loathing of just such focus on “minorities,” the placement of his banner hints that all such “leftist” foolery stops (or stopped) with him, because of which he, too, or he especially, was exalted as a “HERO in AMERICAN EDUCATION.” (The DoE highlighted Kirk’s invidious “heroism” by placing that weird triptych along the front of its building, on Maryland Avenue SW, while other [genuine] luminaries—Benjamin Franklin, Anne Sullivan and Martin Luther King, Jr., among others—appear on banners hanging, less visibly, on the building’s sides and back.)

While this warped trio may make sense to Linda MacMahon, Trump’s Secretary of Education (who’s never taught a course, or studied education, earning her BA in French not long before co-founding World Wrestling Entertainment with her then-husband Vince), calling Charlie Kirk a “hero in American education” is like calling Bernie Madoff a “hero in American finance.” The wrong lies not in Kirk’s skimpy formal education: one semester at Harper Community College in Palatine, Illinois, and then part-time study at King’s College in New York. Holding that against him would be mere intellectual snobbery, since some of the most brilliant of Americans—Walt Whitman, Bob Dylan, James Baldwin, Stanley Kubrick, Ray Bradbury, Jack London—were self-taught; but so was Adolf Hitler, which is more relevant to Charlie’s case, since he too was an autodidact with a one-track mind, fixated on his far-right ideology.

But my point here is not to join the “liberal” propaganda choir reflexively attacking Kirk as a “Nazi,” because that’s not quite accurate, nor am I focused here primarily on his “offensive” statements. (I actually agreed with him on certain issues.) My aim here, rather, is to demonstrate that Charlie Kirk can’t possibly be deemed a “HERO in AMERICAN EDUCATION” because he was a brazen ignoramus and, to be blunt, a shameless bullshit artist. Far from trying to educate, in short, he was a skilled and charismatic propagandist, whose claims were often false, exaggerated and/or half-true, and invariably simplistic, since he had no knowledge that might contradict or complicate his riffs, and no apparent interest in such knowledge. Just as Hitler read voraciously about “the Jews” (as he imagined them) and the pseudo-science of eugenics, Kirk, while (let’s assume) somewhat familiar with the Bible, and pious works like C.S. Lewis’ Mere Christianity, as well as bits of Plato and Marcus Aurelius, was an avid reader of such conservative economists as Milton Friedman, Friedrich von Hayek and Thomas Sowell—and, evidently, no critiques of their tendentious works, nor any works that take a different line. Thus Kirk’s self-“education” was as narrow as any “woke” curriculum (which had brainwashed many of the undergraduates he dared to “prove [him] wrong”).

In any case, Kirk’s major influence was not a thinker, nor, principally, a writer (although he, or his publishers, produced a number of best-sellers), but, just like Kirk, a propagandist specializing in reactionary provocation: Rush Limbaugh, whom Kirk revered as “the greatest radio host ever,” and emulated with immense success. Like Limbaugh, Kirk flourished outside the pompous matrix of the “liberal media,” and made his rightist notions easily digestible by his global multitude of followers. In both cases, the audience was (and, in Kirk’s case, still is) mindlessly reverential: Limbaugh’s fans were unashamed to call themselves his “ditto-heads,” while those who flocked to Kirk’s performances (like those who’ve swarmed, or used to swarm, Trump’s rallies) displayed their fealty by wearing MAGA hats and other profitable merchandise.

Charlie showed his dark side mainly to the choir