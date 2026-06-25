News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Donald Wood's avatar
Donald Wood
1d

Left left right left right🎼🎼march of the sheeple

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
19h

It's like they are all blind and have no idea they are being loaded into cattle cars for a short trip to the bone yard. It's truly amazing that NO ONE sees a pattern here? That no one sees the dots that connect? That no one sees the bull elephant in the room?

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