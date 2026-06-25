A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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Cancelations

UNITED STATES

June 7, 2026

Charlie Puth has made the difficult decision to cancel one of his tour stops. The singer-songwriter took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 6, to share the news with fans, revealing that his scheduled performance in Orlando, Florida, that same day would no longer go ahead as planned. “I am so devastated to do this, but I have to cancel tonight’s show,” Puth, 34, wrote. “I’ve been sick for the last few days and am now being instructed to rest or else risk canceling more dates on this tour.” “Performing for you all each night means everything to me, and you all deserve the best,” he continued. “I’m heartbroken, but I physically am unable to perform. Without a voice, I can’t give you guys the show you all deserve. I’m so sorry, this was not an easy decision to make but I hope to see you all soon when I am well again.”

Researcher’s note - Puth was “vaccinated”, and boosted. He worked with Pfizer in an ad for COVID “vaccine” boosters: https://www.fiercepharma.com/marketing/pfizer-targeting-younger-demographic-enlists-yet-another-celeb-its-latest-covid-vaccine

June 11, 2026

Country star Radney Foster has been forced to reschedule a string of shows after being hospitalized. On Wednesday, the 66-year-old singer’s team took to social media to give fans an update on his health. “We’re sorry to announce that the Radney Foster/Kelly Willis shows this weekend are being rescheduled,” the statement reads on Foster’s official Instagram account. “Radney is recovering from a serious infection that required hospitalization. While he is improving and has been released from the ICU, his doctors have advised him to take time away from the road to focus on his health.”

UNITED KINGDOM

June 15, 2026

Last month, the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” crooner, 75, was placed in a medically induced coma after being rushed to the hospital. Days earlier, a statement was released sharing that Tyler had “been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery.” According to The Sun, in April, Tyler began to experience “intense abdominal pain shortly after arriving in Portugal, where she has a second home, following inconclusive tests in London.” She was rushed to the hospital with a serious tear in her bowel and had to undergo emergency surgery. The following month, Tyler was placed in an induced coma due to complications from the surgery. Portuguese media claimed Tyler went into cardiac arrest when doctors first attempted to bring her out of the coma several weeks ago. All of the performer’s planned concerts until the end of August have been canceled. Tyler is best known for her song “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” along with other top ten hits like “It’s a Heartache” and “Holding Out For A Hero.”

Researcher’s note - In this March 2021 interview, Tyler looks forward to the COVID “vaccines”: “I see many silver linings in this quarantine,” she said. “When people get vaccinated, they will be so happy just to live a normal life again. I don’t think anybody is going to take anything for granted anymore. We still need to be really careful.” https://www.digitaljournal.com/article/chatting-with-bonnie-tyler-the-first-lady-of-pop-rock/

IRELAND

June 16, 2026

COUNCILLOR Janice Boylan has confirmed she is taking a break from public life after being diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. The Sinn Fein Cllr shared the news of her health diagnosis over the weekend, revealing it followed days of battling agonising ear pain. The North Inner City Cllr announced she is taking two weeks off to recover from the neurological disorder, which can cause temporary paralysis of the muscles in the side of the face. She took to social media to reveal the shock diagnosis, which is, in most cases, temporary. Speaking about her struggle with Bell’s palsy, she said: “I’ve been in A&E for the whole day today. I have been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.” Boylan said it has affected one side of her face, leaving her unable to smile or close one of her eyes. She continued: “I got headaches. I had headaches for five days. I then got severe ear pain…on the back of the bone going up into my face and a tingling sensation.” Cllr Boylan shared her experience with the neurological disorder, aiming to raise awareness of the condition, which often occurs as a result of stress. “The thing that causes it is stress and sometimes the virus that causes cold sores can cause it as well.”

BELGIUM

June 20, 2026

A major setback for the Red Devils. Jeremy Doku has suffered a relapse of a respiratory infection and will definitely miss tomorrow’s match against Iran. “We are letting him rest and working towards match three,” said Vincent Mannaert. A bolt from the blue for the Red Devils, just before the group training session in Los Angeles. The winger had been struggling with breathing issues for the past few weeks. Doku had traveled from Belgium with a severe cold but seemed to be on the mend—as evidenced by his promising second-half performance against Egypt. However, news arrived on Saturday evening that Doku had suffered a relapse. After a rough night in Los Angeles, it was decided in consultation with the medical staff to sideline the winger for the Devils’ second match and start a course of antibiotics.

RWANDA

June 15, 2026

Rwandan musician Kevin Kade [25] will miss the upcoming MTN Iwacu Muzika Festival after being hospitalized in the United States for a health condition, his management said Monday. In a statement shared on his Instagram page, YEEBAA Music Inc. said the singer remains under medical care at a hospital in Arizona, where doctors have advised him to suspend performances. Kevin Kade’s executive producer, Serge Muhizi, said the artiste travelled to the United States three weeks ago for work when the illness returned. He said the team decided to keep him there so he could receive proper medical care before returning home. The health concerns first surfaced in April after the singer travelled to Kampala, Uganda, for a performance, according to the management. On returning to Rwanda, he went to Rwanda Military Hospital, Muhabura wing, after feeling unwell. Kevin Kade’s management said he is suffering from a lung condition that causes fluid to collect in the lungs.