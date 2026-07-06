Celebs

UNITED STATES

June 28, 2026

Media Take Out has been tracking the incredible, unshakeable legacy of Uncle Charlie Wilson—the 73-year-old former frontman of The Gap Band who has blessed the world with timeless anthems like “Outstanding” and “You Dropped a Bomb on Me.” While fans have been screaming his lyrics for decades, Uncle Charlie just pulled up to a deeply candid, raw interview on Off Air with Big Boy to drop a massive bombshell about a terrifying, life-threatening medical emergency. He revealed for the very first time that he was secretly struck down by a rapid series of multiple strokes that completely stole his ability to walk and nearly ended his iconic career for good! During the deeply emotional sit-down broadcast, the 13-time Grammy nominee pulled back the curtain on the exact moment his world completely flipped upside down around October 2025. Charlie recalled that he had just wrapped up a string of high-energy live performances and returned home feeling completely altered. Charlie admitted the emergency was so severe that he suffered multiple strokes simultaneously, completely erasing his memory of the initial hospital check-in completely. The medical aftermath was nothing short of an uphill battle for the music icon. The strokes aggressively attacked his motor skills, completely stripping away his leg movement and forcing him into an intense, grueling six-month physical rehabilitation facility just to re-learn how to place one foot in front of the other.

Researcher’s note – Charlie Wilson participated in major public health broadcasts (such as the BET COVID-19 relief effort special): Link

June 22, 2026

A routine medical checkup can instantly shift into a life-or-death situation, completely upending a patient’s world. In mid-June 2026, Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Porter shared a deeply personal health update on CBS Mornings. The 56-year-old entertainer revealed he is celebrating a true “new lease on life” as he prepares to return to the New York stage in Robert O’Hara’s highly anticipated, all-Black revival of La Cage Aux Folles. Porter’s return to the rehearsal studio marks an incredible triumph following a near-fatal battle with urosepsis (a severe bloodstream infection originating from the urinary tract) in September 2025. The sudden medical crisis forced him to abruptly leave his starring role in the Broadway production of Cabaret and resulted in an extended stay in intensive care on advanced life support. Reflecting on the ordeal, Porter noted that his leg and foot were severely affected, calling himself a “walking miracle” for surviving the trauma. His experience highlights just how quickly sepsis can take hold of the human body and underlines the critical importance of recognizing its earliest symptoms. The life-threatening struggle Billy Porter had with the condition began with a very specific, hidden complication: urosepsis. According to the Cleveland Clinic, urosepsis is a particular type of sepsis that starts in the urinary tract, often when a urinary tract infection (UTI) overcomes its initial defenses and spreads upward to the kidneys. Billy Porter’s harrowing 2025 health crisis serves as a powerful reminder that urosepsis is a swift, life-threatening medical emergency that can occur when a routine infection travels into the blood.

Researcher’s note - Billy Porter was “vaccinated.” In June 2021 he said, “I’m presenting at the BRIT Awards, and I had to come over early to quarantine. It doesn’t matter that I’m fully vaccinated [sic].” https://variety.com/2021/tv/actors/actors-on-actors-billy-porter-pose-uzo-aduba-in-treatment-1234998421/

June 29, 2026

Chris Johnson was a dominant running back at one point in his NFL career. He was named the 2009 Offensive Player of the Year and made the Pro Bowl in 2009 thanks to his statistical prowess that season. Johnson, 40, on Monday announced a new and harrowing battle. He said he was diagnosed with ALS. “There’s no history of ALS in my family,” he said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “My doctors believe my case is what’s called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen. Johnson said he started to notice a weakness in his right hand and that his grip hadn’t been as strong as it previously was. “It’s continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined. I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body,” Johnson said. “Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter so she’d make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn’t do that.”

Researcher’s note - August 2021: NFL says player vaccination rate at 93%; weekly testing for fully vaccinated players proposed

June 23, 2026

Pennsylvania - State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski announced Tuesday she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. She posted the personal news on her official state representative Facebook page. “I was recently diagnosed because of screening, because of early detection, and I really wanted to share this news with everybody, because I want to remind everybody how important it is to be able to have access to that kind of care,” Kosierowski, 54, said. “Early detection and cancer means a better outcome. We have cancers that we can treat and we can cure, and breast cancer sometimes is one of them.” Kosierowski assured constituents she will continue as a representative. Kosierowski, a registered nurse, and her husband, Joseph, helped their son, Jacob, win a four-year battle with leukemia when he was only 4 years old.

Researcher’s note – State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski receives vaccinations [sic] against the seasonal flu, COVID-19 and the RSV virus Tuesday, during a free vaccination [sic] event at the Taylor Community Center sponsored by the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging: Link

June 28, 2026

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons [63] was a passenger in a car that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Savannah Road in Lewes [Del.] June 28. The accident happened at about 10:30 a.m., when the driver of another vehicle experienced a medical emergency. Coons was treated for minor injuries at Beebe Healthcare. A statement released by his office said he is home and expected to make a full and swift recovery. The driver who had the medical emergency was driving toward the beach when the medical emergency happened. His pickup truck hit several vehicles before crashing through the front yard of the home at the corner of Savannah Road and Massachusetts Avenue. Lewes Police Chief Tom Spell said five or six people were taken to Beebe. He said the driver of the pickup temporarily passed out because of the medical condition. No impairment is suspected. He said the driver suffered a few broken ribs in the crash.

DENMARK

June 28, 2026

The celebrity daughter was sent to the doctor, and from there it took off. A bike ride on the way to work was the start of 2.5 violent weeks for Reimer Bo Christensen and his ex-partner Pernille Louise Rahbek’s daughter, Astrid. She fainted on the trip, and when she landed at work, colleagues insisted that she go straight to her doctor. That doctor’s visit ended up turning into a longer hospitalization and countless examinations. “Throughout the entire process, there was a risk of cardiac arrest, and therefore Astrid was not allowed to leave her living room and wander out into the summer that beckoned on the other side of the scaffolding, which of course covered her window. Astrid, you are the strongest and most insightful 19-year-old girl I know. And I know that everyone knows someone who has had a pacemaker. But few have tried getting one themselves.” It is not clear when the celebrity daughter will have the pacemaker implanted.

SPAIN

June 27, 2026

Former Sevilla manager Joaquin Caparros has been diagnosed with colon cancer. The 70-year-old, who holds a club record for managing 248 official matches across various competitions, is undergoing treatment.

INDIA

June 29, 2026

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin [36] recently travelled to Dubai to celebrate her birthday with boyfriend Aly Goni. However, the trip took an unexpected turn after she suffered a severe infection and was admitted to a hospital. In a video posted on her Instagram Story, Jasmin shared that the doctors in Dubai advised her to stay admitted there, but she wanted to continue her treatment in her own country. Aly shared the update on social media on Sunday. Hours later, Jasmin informed her fans that she had been diagnosed with terminal ileitis. In her latest post, the actor revealed that she is now returning to India and will be admitted to a hospital here for further treatment.

Researcher’s note – Terminal ileitis is the inflammation of the terminal ileum, the final section of the small intestine. Bhasin is “vaccinated” against COVID-19. Instagram jab brag: “Fully Vaccinated [sic]”: Link

NEW ZEALAND

June 6, 2026

For Dave Dobbyn [69], it’s “huge” to be playing a one-night-only concert at the beautiful Auckland Civic Theatre on 25 July, following his sold-out Selected Songs tour last year. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2022, Dobbyn says he has to pace himself and gets some good camaraderie via “boxing lessons with other Parkinson’s people“. “I think the most annoying part is the cognitive troubles. Some days, I can’t put a sentence together and finish it because I’ll forget what I was talking about. That could be just an age thing, but I’m pretty sure it’s a Parkinson’s symptom,” he tells Sunday Morning.

June 22, 2026

Auckland - Sonny Bill Williams has been rushed to hospital after a neck surgery earlier this month resulted in an infection. The former All Blacks centre updated his fans on social media with a video from his hospital bed, about going under the knife again. “So, back up here in the hospital post surgery,” Williams said. “A few days later, woke up in the morning, fever, spewing, pus coming out of my wound. My wound got infected from the surgery, so I had to rush up to the hospital, went up to the emergency ward. Been up here for a couple of days now, the worrying bit about this whole thing is it’s so close to my spinal cord, the infection.

No age reported.