News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Steve Kirsch's avatar
Steve Kirsch
17h

You have to wonder: do any of these people ascribe their injuries to the COVID vaccine?

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Donald Wood's avatar
Donald Wood
13h

I have said this many times before using different words.lack of honesty is mankind’s dilemma.

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