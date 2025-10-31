News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Hannahlehigh
1d

Candace said he was buried in a Catholic cemetery, I believe if he was alive she wouldn't be going thru whats she's going thru, she's the only one who's trying to get to the bottom of it, she has people sending tips to help though. Erika to me is creepy and her organization stole data from thousands of people at his memorial, then they started sending them donation requests, its all so lowlife of them.

California Girl
1d

If ChatGPT can find no credible records, then neither could I - not that I've looked. The commentors I've read have yet to report the existence of credible records, I could not improve on that.

You'd think that if the missing records were found and described, then Kirk's death would be easier to accept as fact instead of fiction. That this has yet to happen suggests that TPTB just don't care what we believe. Kirk no longer has a stage and that is all they care about.

Thank you for your diligence in this matter!

