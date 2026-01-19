Check out this trailer (and share it far & wide) for "Reading the World: The Life & Times of Mark Crispin Miller"
My wife, Amy Smiley, and my sons Louie and Billy, are making this documentary about my unusual career (including my cancelations)
http://readingtheworldmovie.com/
(NB You can make the trailer full-screen, for your greater viewing pleasure. Also, I want to thank filmmakers John Kirby and Libby Handros for their invaluable help.)
All Right Mark!
Looks like the right move, at the right time... for you I'll send it out to my mailing list... right now!
Awesome trailer about an extraordinary human being, Mark Crispin Miller, of great intellect, insight and courage. Cannot wait to see the film!