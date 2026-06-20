News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
13h

"X-Men star and former WCW wrestler Tyler Mane [59] has announced that he’s been diagnosed with breast cancer"

Now we have breast cancer in men?

What is next? A killer toenail fungus?

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
12h

Towle revealed that her doctors found that she now has lung tumors as well. “It’s gunna be totally fine,”

Towle was confronted with a harrowing update from her oncologist, who said he was no longer willing to treat her cancer.

You know you are totally screwed when money grubbing oncologists want to walk away!

But of course this poor soul thinks she can still “beat it”.

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