A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Celebs

UNITED STATES

June 14, 2026

Cheri Oteri [63] has recently undergone successful surgery for breast cancer, with a supportive group of friends that includes First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The Saturday Night Live alum revealed she was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS) but feels “great” after having her second lumpectomy in recent weeks, noting “everything looks normal and fine” after the operation. DCIS is described as an early form of breast cancer in which cancer cells are stuck in the milk duct, but have not spread to the breast tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic. The Scary Movie 6 actress also told listeners to “get a second opinion” after her first doctor “suggested something way more aggressive” than was necessary.

Researcher’s note – Oteri was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

June 9, 2026

Atlanta, Georgia - X-Men star and former WCW wrestler Tyler Mane [59] has announced that he’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. Tyler Mane is known for playing Sabretooth in the first X-Men film in 2000 and for reprising his role for a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024. He is a retired professional wrestler, having competed for WCW as Big Sky in the early ’90s. He has also worked for CMLL, UWF, AJPW, and NJPW. Mane recently took to Facebook to reveal that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer and that he’s starting chemotherapy. He noted that one in 750 men will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives. The former WCW star wants to document his journey and create awareness to help other men who might be unaware of the symptoms.

June 10, 2026

David Harbour has said the public fallout after ex-wife Lily Allen released her album West End Girl triggered a “frightening mental health emergency”, as he returns to the spotlight with HBO’s DTF St. Louis. The 51-year-old spoke in a new Variety interview, published on 10 June. Harbour has long been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder. In October 2025, a month before Stranger Things started airing its final season, Allen released West End Girl, and Harbour said the moment coincided with a “frightening mental health emergency”.

Researcher’s note – David Harbour publicly confirmed he received his COVID-19 vaccine [sic] in early 2021. The Stranger Things actor shared the news on social media, encouraging others to get the jab so that audiences could safely return to theaters: https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/celebrity/david-harbour-gets-covid-vaccine-and-tells-fans-to-protect-the-ones-you-love/a/133942204.html

June 10, 2026

Billy Ray Cyrus is opening up for the first time about his recent health scares. In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, the country veteran, 64, says he was diagnosed with vocal paralysis in 2024--following what he describes as a serious and near-fatal bout of sepsis that left him hospitalized. “I don’t know exactly how it evolved. It was my worst nightmare.” In dealing with what he describes as sepsis, Cyrus says his entire body was “swollen” and he was even told by his medical team to get his “affairs in order.” However, says Cyrus, he made a full recovery that ultimately perplexed even his doctors. “I had a prayer answered,” he says, thanking God. “That’s a miracle.” Cyrus also dealt with subsequent voice issues from his vocal paralysis diagnosis in 2024. He wasn’t sure he’d ever be able to sing again, but armed with lyrics about resilience from daughter Noah, he was determined to rehab his voice. Now in a happy, year-long relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley, Cyrus says she never let him quit when he was struggling with his voice.

Researcher’s note – Billy Ray Cyrus is vaccinated [sic]. The country music star publicly received his COVID-19 booster [sic] dose at a clinic, sharing an Instagram post that featured him wearing a shirt that said “Jesus is my booster”. https://nz.news.yahoo.com/jesus-booster-billy-ray-cyrus-102714699.html

June 10, 2026

COUNTRY star Jillian Cardarelli has revealed her scary health diagnosis and what the next steps are in her treatment. In the midst of working on new music and shooting the second season of the Great American Family Series, Crossroad Springs, Jillian’s world was upended after a recent visit to her doctor. During an interview with People published on Wednesday, the actress opened up about the May 21 appointment and receiving the shattering news that she had breast cancer. “I don’t even know what day it is anymore,” the 33-year-old told the outlet. “I think it’s only been two or three weeks since the diagnosis.” Jillian shared that she’d been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma and is still coming to terms with the discovery. “One minute you’re focused on filming schedules, scripts, music, and everything,” the TV star said. “And the next thing is doctors, scans, pathology reports, and words I’d never even … I feel like I’m learning a new language. It’s going to be a journey. We’re pretty sure surgery is first, and then we have to decide a treatment plan after that,” she added.

June 15, 2026

BATON ROUGE, LA - Grammy-nominated Louisiana blues musician Kenny Neal [68] is recovering in a hospital after a heart attack on Saturday, his family shared on Facebook. Neal’s family said he is stable and recovering in the intensive care unit after an “intense effort to save his life.” “Our family is requesting privacy at this time, as he is not yet out of the woods. Please keep Kenny in your thoughts and prayers, and we will provide an update in due time,” his family said. Neal also performed at a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at Gus Young Park on Saturday.

Researcher’s note – Grammy-nominated American bluesman Kenny Neal was vaccinated [sic] early in the rollout, famously performing as the headlining musical guest at a CareSouth Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine [sic] promotion and Juneteenth celebration event in June 2021.

June 13, 2026

Beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira revealed that she passed out while filming a TikTok video and was rushed to the hospital. In a clip she shared on TikTok on Friday, June 12, Nogueira, 28, wears a hospital gown and flats as she walks through the hospital with an IV. Following concern from her followers, the influencer shared a follow-up video after being discharged from the hospital. In that video, she is seen resting in a bed with her hair in a towel. She recalls experiencing “discomfort and pain” while flying home to Massachusetts from Los Angeles. When she made it home, she attempted to “sleep it off,” before waking up to even “worse” pain in the morning, she says. “And I tried to push through, figured it was just a stomachache, pain, I don’t know, so I decided to film,” the influencer continues. “I was doing a makeup video, and while I was filming the room began to spin and I couldn’t breathe and I fell on the floor and I just passed out.” When she woke up, she promptly called 911 and was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. When doctors conducted a CT scan, they found that her appendix was “going to rupture.” “So they put me into immediate emergency surgery and I no longer have an appendix,” Nogueira says with a laugh.

Researcher’s note – Beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira has publicly discussed receiving the COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8565092/

June 9, 2026

Sydney Towle shared an update on her cancer’s progression after a day of tests and scans. On Monday, June 8, the content creator posted two TikToks from her visit to the hospital, where she was accompanied by her mom. One of her posts was a vlog documenting the whole day, which Towle, 26, said started at 6 a.m. She showed herself before and after getting an MRI on her brain, getting a CT scan and meeting with her team. In both videos and in a post on her Instagram Stories, Towle revealed that her doctors found that she now has lung tumors as well. “It’s gunna be totally fine,” she wrote over a selfie shared on her Stories, adding, “I’m serious I know it’ll be ok.” In the other TikTok shared after her day of examinations, the content creator - who was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer, at age 23 - elaborated on the news she received. “You know that song that’s like, ‘Uber Everywhere?’ That’s me, but it’s ‘tumors everywhere,’” she quipped in the video. Towle is currently between stages of a clinical trial involving tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy. She previously shared an overview of the trial, which she began after undergoing abdominal surgery in April. During the operation, doctors harvested part of one of her tumors to take it to a lab, where they have isolated immune cells to “grow them out” over the course of about two months, as Towle said in a TikTok posted before the procedure. In her recent posts on Monday, Towle explained that her doctors observed that her liver tumors “have grown a lot, but they said we’re still proceeding.” On May 28, Towle was in Florida for Miami Swim Week, where she modeled beachwear designed for post-cancer bodies in The Chemo Club x Post Swim show. Her runway appearance came just over a week after Towle was confronted with a harrowing update from her oncologist, who said he was no longer willing to treat her cancer. As she explained in TikToks posted after the unsettling exchange with her former doctor, Towle refused his suggestion that she transition to end-of-life care. She has since switched to seeing a new specialist, who cleared her to travel to Miami for Swim Week.

June 9, 2026

Jefferson Parish Council Member Deano Bonano had just arrived home from the Irish-Italian Parade in Metairie in March when he crumpled to the floor. A jolt of back pain - the worst he’d ever experienced in his life - hit him suddenly, prompting his wife to call an ambulance. Bonano had no idea what caused it. He had gotten a knee replacement surgery nine days earlier, his sixth one, but the surgery went fine and he was starting to recover. The ambulance took him to Ochsner Medical Center, where his last memory from that day was an emergency room surgeon telling him that something had “gone wrong” in his abdomen. “You’ve got to go to surgery right now,” Bonano said he was told. After three days in a medical coma, Bonano awoke to learn that his colon had ruptured, releasing toxins that had spread throughout his body and led to sepsis, which was nearly fatal. “I went from being a 61-year-old man that’s stronger than most 20-year-olds to not being able to lift a glass of water,” Bonano said in an interview last Friday to discuss the ordeal, which took him away from his duties for about four weeks earlier this year. A Republican from Metairie [LA] who represents District 2, Bonano said he had been strongly considering a run for an at-large seat, as he’s barred from running for his current position again due to term limits. Now, he said he’s wrestling whether to follow through on that plan or retire to focus on his family.

June 8, 2026

Former Vicksburg [Miss.] Mayor George Flaggs Jr. was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 6, following a medical emergency. Due to the nature of his condition, he was subsequently transferred to a Jackson hospital for specialized neurological care. Flaggs, 73, remains in good spirits and is appreciative of the concern and support that has been shown by the community. He served as Mayor of Vicksburg, Mississippi, from 2013 to 2025.

Researcher’s note – Vicksburg mayor gets vaccine [sic] after contracting COVID: ‘If I can do it, you can do it’: https://www.wlbt.com/2021/08/13/vicksburg-mayor-gets-vaccine-after-contracting-covid-if-i-can-do-it-you-can-do-it/

June 15, 2026

The Democratic nominee for Texas land commissioner, Benjamin Flores, announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with leukemia but will continue campaigning while receiving treatment in Houston. “My mother taught me to never bow down. I did not bow down to challenges of winning my March primary, and I will not bow down to leukemia,” Flores said in a statement to the Texas Tribune. “I will win back my health as well as my election to Land Commissioner in November.”

No age reported.