Chevy Chase Addresses His Health After Being Spotted In Wheelchair

December 6, 2023

National Lampoon’s Vacation star Chevy Chase was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the unveiling of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky memorabilia shop last weekend. The Saturday Night Live veteran sported a red puffer jacket over a white shirt and denim jeans, complemented by a white cap and red-rimmed glasses. The actor’s recent public appearance comes two years after he had a major health scare. Although the exact nature of his sickness then was undisclosed despite being hospitalized for five weeks, it was mentioned that it was related to heart problems. At the same time, it’s hard to ascertain if his recent appearance is that 2021 health scare is something he’s recovered from. Despite initial apprehension, the actor’s representatives addressed fans’ concerns in a recent interview, reassuring everyone that the comedian is currently in outstanding health. In a conversation with DailyMail.com, spokespersons for the actor disclosed that Chase is currently in excellent health. “His health is amazing, and his tour, A Live Conversation With Chevy Chase, has been selling out across the country,” they announced to the news outlet. The team further emphasized that the actor’s sighting in a wheelchair was nothing out of the ordinary. They explained that Chase simply required some dedicated time for rest. “He sometimes uses the chair due to all the airport travel — even at 80 years young,” the rep added. “He does not need rest. His tour is extensive during the holiday season.”

https://share.newsbreak.com/5lvoxy9l

Dutch Mantell Says He’s Been Hospitalized Due To Illness

December 4, 2023

Dutch Mantell is currently hospitalized after coming up sick. Mantell posted to his Facebook account to give an update for fans, noting that he is ill and will be in the hospital “for a while.”

Mantell wrote:

OK guys, here’s for the those who’ve been looking for me. Let me catch everybody up up. In a nutshell, I’ve been very sick. There are packages’ missing and parcels that I’ve misplaced…but guys, I’ll make it good. Just give me time. I’m praying everyday for everybody’s safety. For me personally, I’ve been admitted to a hospital here in Lutz where I’ll be for a while. I request everybody honor my family’s respect to have our own private thoughts. I will respond to all of you privately…and thank you for for patience. My daughter Amanda has been with me helping me.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Dirty Dutch for a quick and full recovery.

https://411mania.com/wrestling/dutch-mantell-hospitalized-illness/

Eric Stonestreet appears in pain during baffling ‘Today’ show appearance

December 7, 2023

Eric Stonestreet seemed to be struggling on “Today with Hoda and Jenna” on Friday. Cameras briefly cut to the “Modern Family” alum before a commercial as Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager teased his upcoming interview. As the actor, 52, waved to the camera for approximately 10 second of air time, he appeared to wince in pain. Stonestreet held a smile at first, only to drop it and take a deep breath as he continued waving. The Emmy winner then closed his eyes, pursed his lips and scrunched his face together before resuming his strained smile. Fans expressed concern via X , with one user asking, “Why was he crying before the interview?” When the journalists ended the segment, Stonestreet appeared relieved as he looked around and sniffed deeply. The straight-faced star subsequently mouthed an unknown word while still on camera. Although the talk show typically introduces the next segment while panning to Kotb and Bush Hager thanking their current guest, that was not the case this time around. Hours after his segment aired on the show, however, the actor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and assured fans that he’s fine. He claimed he was simply “doing a bit about having to wave at the camera awkwardly alone for 10 seconds.”

https://share.newsbreak.com/5ly0kfs2

Philadelphia Sports Reporter Jamie Apody Seems to Be Taking a Leave of Absence

December 4, 2023

Philadelphia sports reporter Jamie Apody seems to have disappeared. Regular viewers have noticed that Jamie has been absent from the airwaves for much of November, and now they, want to better understand what happened to Jamie that has led to her extended absence from 6 ABC Philadelphia. While Jamie's absence has been a mystery to viewers for much of November, more answers about exactly what happened to her are starting to emerge. We don't have the full story yet, but it seems like we may finally be getting somewhere. Although she has been posting on social media regularly, Jamie has yet to explain her absence from 6 ABC. For now at least, her bio is still on the news station's website, and her bios on social media still say that she works for the station. Thanks to some digging from Crossingboard.com , though, we may now know why Jamie isn't on the air or writing stories for the website. Jamie's email currently returns an out-of-office message that says "I am currently taking a leave of absence from my 6abc sports-casting duties and will not be responding to emails related to my work at 6abc." It would appear, then, that Jamie is taking a leave of absence, and is still employed with the network. The reason for this leave of absence is unclear, and it's also unclear when or if Jamie may return to the station. Although Jamie hasn't addressed her absence on social media, fans have weighed in to say that they hope she's back soon, and that her leave of absence doesn't ultimately mean that she'll be fired from the station.

https://share.newsbreak.com/5ldakiny

Coach Mike McCarthy—like Stephen Colbert—stricken with “acute appendicitis”:

Emergency Surgery for Coach Mike McCarthy

December 5, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys, like any other NFL team, must deal with the highs and lows of injuries and surgeries and rehabs and questions about availability ... but this is a concern of a different sort. Coach Mike McCarthy has just been scheduled for surgery on Wednesday to deal with acute appendicitis. He is expected to be in and out of the hospital today. What will happen for "Sunday Night Football'' with the 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles coming to town to take care of the 9-3 Cowboys? McCarthy is planning on coaching in that game. “You think that tough Irishman is gonna miss this game?'' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said with a laugh. "We certainly expect him to be rocking by game day.”

https://share.newsbreak.com/5laxwfq0

Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert in Stable Condition After Undergoing Emergency Surgery on Tour

December 7, 2023

Derek Hough 's wife Hayley Erbert was hospitalized after becoming "disoriented" during a 'Symphony of Dance' tour performance on Wednesday night. On Thursday, the Dancing With the Stars judge shared the news on Instagram while asking fans for "prayers and positivity." "At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," Hough wrote. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition. I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her," he added.

https://share.newsbreak.com/5ll4kltv

Kirk Herbstreit's Family Going Through 'Difficult' Times

December 7, 2023

ESPN and Amazon Prime analyst Kirk Herbstreit is one of the most loved personalities in football, but another member of his family has him beat right now. Herbstreit said his family had been going through some difficult times, including the hospitalization of his 20-year-old son, Zak, due to a heart condition. Zak, a tight end at Ohio State, has rejoined the team but is not practicing and has said he continues to receive treatment.

https://thespun.com/college-football/kirk-herbstreits-family-going-through-difficult-times