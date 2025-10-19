A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Celebs

UNITED STATES

‘Rail-thin’ Chevy Chase’s Sad 82 nd Birthday: Parkinson’s Fears and Heart Attack Dramas Mount for ‘National Lampoon’s’ Legend

October 8, 2025

Chevy Chase has sparked concern for his wellbeing after he appeared “rail-thin” at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special following recent health challenges, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Chase, who celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 8, became a recluse after being branded one of Hollywood’s biggest jerks and friends distanced themselves from the National Lampoon’s Vacation legend. After retreating from public life, sources said SNL 50 guests were stunned to see Chase’s frail appearance when he showed up to the star-studded event. While sources noted Chase was in good spirits and even played nice with Bill Murray, who he famously feuded with, his shockingly thin frame gave cause for concern given his history of health scares. In 2018, Chase was diagnosed with alcohol-related cardiomyopathy, which weakened the heart muscles, after years of heavy drinking. Three years later, the comedian was hospitalized in critical condition. Chase spent five weeks in the hospital for an unspecified heart-related illness, though many suspected the stay was connected to his 2018 diagnosis. A year later, the SNL veteran took a dig at critics while opening up about his heath – and confirmed he suffered “near-fatal heart failure.” When asked how he was feeling, the comedian mocked his heart condition – and callous reputation – as he replied: “Oh we removed it. Didn’t need it. It’s much better now.” While Chase made light of his hospitalization, his fans continued to fear for his health after he let it slip he experienced memory issues as a result of his heart condition.

KISS Rocker Gene Simmons Hospitalized After Malibu Car Crash as Wife Shannon Gives Update on His Condition

October 8, 2025

KISS rocker Gene Simmons was hospitalized in Malibu on Tuesday, Oct. 7 and is “recovering at home” after he allegedly passed out behind the wheel of his car and crashed on the Pacific Coast Highway, according to NBC4 Los Angeles. NBC4 Los Angeles reported that Simmons, 76, told responding deputies that he either passed out or fainted while driving along the famed oceanside stretch of highway, and hit a parked car. “Gene is fine and back to work already,” a rep for the star tells PEOPLE. A spokesperson for the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station confirmed to PEOPLE an incident that matches the description of Simmons’ crash, though they did not identify the driver involved. The spokesperson said the accident happened in the 25000 block of Pacific Coast Highway just before 1 p.m. and “involved a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle.” The driver was transported to the hospital by LA County Fire for further treatment, the spokesperson said. NBC4 identified the driver as Simmons, and reported that his SUV “careened across several lanes of traffic” before hitting the parked car. The musician’s wife Shannon, 68, told the outlet that Simmons is recovering at home, and noted that doctors had recently changed his medication.

Researcher’s Note – Gene Simmons says “delusional, evil” unvaccinated [sic] people are the “enemy”, compares them to flat-Earthers: Link

Kirsten Dunst divulges details about son’s ‘horrible’ health emergency

October 7, 2025

Kirsten Dunst has opened up about her four-year-old’s “horrible” health emergency. The Bring It On actress, her actor husband Jesse Plemons, and their sons Ennis and James moved to Budapest, Hungary, in January and planned to live there for six months while she filmed her upcoming movie, The Entertainment System Is Down. However, their trip turned into a nightmare when James, four, suffered a serious health scare, forcing her family to return to Los Angeles, while she stayed in Budapest on her own for months. Opening up about the situation, she said, “We all went as a family. We enrolled them in the International School there and then my son had appendicitis and emergency surgery and then recovered for a week and then had a blockage. So basically, my time in Budapest was horrible. It was horrible.” When co-host Jason Bateman noted that it was uncommon for a four-year-old to have appendicitis, Dunst continued, “Everyone’s like, ‘Drink the water there.’ So I was like, ‘Yeah, the water’s great.’ And now I’m freaking out, like, ‘Was it the water?’ I don’t know.” In her earlier interview with Town & Country, Dunst assured the journalist that everyone “is fine” now.

Researcher’s Note – Appendicitis as a possible safety signal for the COVID-19 vaccines [sic] Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial: Link

Elevated Risk Of Epilepsy, Appendicitis In Children After COVID-19 Vaccination [sic]: Study: Link

Clea Shearer ‘Sobbed’ Ahead of Unexpected 15 th Surgery in Her Breast Cancer Journey: ‘Feeling Pretty Heartbroken’

October 13, 2025

Clea Shearer is feeling heartbroken as she continues to have complications amid her breast cancer journey. On Sunday, Oct. 12, the professional organizer and star of Get Organized with The Home Edit posted a photo on Instagram of her lying in a hospital bed, revealing that she underwent her 15th surgery. She’s had numerous procedures this year due to problems with her breast reconstruction. “I knew when I got home reality would hit me, but I didn’t know how soon. On my last day in Paris I noticed some leakage at my incision site,” she wrote. “By the morning it had gotten worse. It was decided that when I landed in Nashville, I was to go straight to the hospital and into surgery – for the 15th time. My 4th in 2 months.” Shearer explained that in the operating room, doctors discovered that her breast expander and the surrounding area was “fully infected” and had to be removed after it failed, similar to her first implant. Shearer, 43, was first diagnosed with stage 2 invasive mammary carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer, in March 2022.

Researcher’s Note - In September 2021, Shearer posted on her Facebook page that it was an “honor” to speak with Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss “vaccine [sic] hesitancy” and how to keep children safe in schools during the pandemic: Link

Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain and head of UN World Food Program, suffers stroke

October 9, 2025

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain and head of the U.N. World Food Program, suffered a mild stroke this week and is said to be recovering “well,” according to a press release Thursday from the humanitarian organization. The statement said McCain, 71, is expected to make a “full recovery” and will be traveling from Rome, where the WFP is based, to Arizona to focus on her recuperation. She will return to her post after her doctors have cleared her in four to six weeks. “I want to thank the medical staff in Italy for the excellent treatment I received,” said McCain. “My recovery is progressing well thanks to their outstanding care.” McCain was appointed in March 2023 to lead the world’s largest humanitarian organization after serving as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. agencies for food and agriculture under former President Joe Biden.

Researcher’s Note – @cindymccain: I was vaccinated [sic] today at the Maricopa County vaccination [sic] site the East Valley that is being led by@dignityhealthaz. I also had the privilege of volunteering at the site and thanking the frontline health care workers who are administering the vaccine [sic]: Link

Kentucky Derby’s first female jockey, Diane Crump, diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer

October 9, 2025

Diane Crump [77], the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby, has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. Crump has chosen to live out her final days at home in Virginia through palliative care, according to a GoFundMe page her family created geared at raising funds for her medical expenses.

Fox News Radio Host, 40, Announces Shock Cancer Diagnosis

October 9, 2025

Fox News Radio host Guy Benson has revealed he had a cancerous melanoma removed after it was discovered during a skin check. Speaking on The Guy Benson Show on Thursday, the 40-year-old expressed how grateful he was that doctors caught the invasive malignant melanoma early. “It’s been cut out of me, I’ve been sewn back up, the cancer is gone, I’m told. That’s great,” Benson told listeners.

Researcher’s Note – Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination [sic] Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in ‘Confined Spaces’: Link

