ESPN Analyst, Tennis Legend Chris Evert Will Miss Australian Open Due To Cancer Diagnosis

December 8, 2023

Tennis legend and ESPN analyst Chris Evert has been battling cancer for several years now and unfortunately there's been a resurgence that's going to cost her a trip to the Australian Open. In a statement released on Friday, Evert announced that her cancer is back and she is set to undergo a new round of chemotherapy. She said that she will be missing the Australian Open but intends to be back to work in time for the rest of Grand Slam season. "Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I've been very open about my experience. I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back. While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early. Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy. I will be unable to join my colleagues when ESPN makes its return to Melbourne for the Australian Open next month. But I'll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season! I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself. Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season."

https://tinyurl.com/bdzavatr

Kate Micucci has lung cancer. She successfully underwent surgery yesterday!

December 8, 2023

The recent news of Kate Micucci's successful lung cancer surgery has sparked a wave of support and well-wishes from her fans. The talented actress [43], known for her duo Garfunkel and Oates, has been a popular figure on TikTok lately. Many fans were surprised to learn about her diagnosis, as she hadn't previously posted about it on the platform. One fan expressed their shock, saying, "That's the second person I've heard this week diagnosed with lung cancer who never smoked. Fuck cancer." This sentiment was echoed by many, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the disease. Cancer is a terrifying diagnosis, especially lung cancer, which is often caught late. One fan expressed this fear, saying, "Cancer is always scary but hearing someone has lung cancer always feels horrifying since it’s so rare to catch early." Thankfully, in Kate's case, it seems the disease was caught early enough for successful treatment.

https://share.newsbreak.com/5m4ldcsi

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg’s 4-year-old son Taeyang’s health takes a ‘turn for the worse’

December 6, 2023

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg’s son, Taeyang, is facing another rough patch with his health. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Taeyang was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer, when he was just three years old. Taeyang has spent much of the past year in and out of hospitals, undergoing chemotherapy and fighting cancer while trying to enjoy his childhood. Deavan updated her fans and followers this week, letting them know that Taeyang’s health had sharply declined. In her Instagram Stories, Deavan shared that four-year-old Taeyang was feeling sick. She was hopeful he would improve to avoid a hospital stay and noted that he was “resting a lot and drinking a lot of fluids.” Being that Taeyang is currently battling leukemia, the preschooler has to be extra diligent whenever other health issues arise due to his fragile state.

https://share.newsbreak.com/5lvphcab

NFL Network Reporter Jane Slater Asking For Prayers

December 7, 2023

On Thursday night NFL Network reporter Jane Slater shared some devastating news. Her mother, who has been battling cancer, seemed to be improving just a few months ago. Unfortunately the family received the horrible news that the cancer has returned. "Nearly 2 months later…it returned with a vengeance," Slater said on social media tonight. "Heartbreaking news this week as we learn it has metastasized to the brain and her pancreas. We hope we can get another Christmas in here…her favorite holiday." Slater said the family is "looking at three months" left with her mother.

https://thespun.com/more/top-stories/nfl-network-reporter-jane-slater-asking-for-prayers

On October 9, Slater posted this about her mother’s cancer diagnosis a year earlier:

https://twitter.com/SlaterNFL/status/1711478664066392121

Hilary Farr Leaving HGTV's Love It or List It, Reveals Cancer Led to Her Decision

December 6, 2023

It is a sad day for all HGTV fans out there: Hilary Farr has announced that she will be leaving beloved show Love It or List It after 19 seasons and 15 years. Farr first started on the home transformation show in 2008, co-starring with realtor David Visentin. In an interview with People, Farr revealed that though she will miss her professional days with the realtor, she found that the show simply wasn't fulfilling that creative part of herself anymore. "I realized that everything that I am as a woman, which is [that I] look for challenges, look for inspiration, look for new ideas, be excited about all the possibilities that are out there, had really needed to bloom and to find their way," she explained about her decision to leave. "I've given it so many years of my life. It's got me through hard times. It's got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people's lives and it's been incredibly gratifying," she said. "But now it's time for me to move on and meet new challenges." Farr, who's in remission for breast cancer, also explained that her experience with the sickness changed her outlook on life and how she's spending her time. "I'm now very aware of really wanting to take joy out of every day, and that's one of the reasons that it was time to leave Love It or List It, because it was becoming too easy," she said. "I was in a rut. It's been so many years."

https://share.newsbreak.com/5laxdsg3

GH Fan Favorite Scarlett Fernandez Gives Thanks To Her Surgical Team

December 5, 2023

On General Hospital, her alter-ego, Charlotte, is recovering from emergency surgery after getting a bullet to her abdomen. Meanwhile, actress Scarlett Fernandez is recovering from an operation of her own — though this one isn’t the fault of a terrified stalking victim with a gun.

Fernandez posted two photographs of herself on Instagram, one a close-up of her heavily bandaged right foot. In the caption she wrote, “Tyler the tumor has been evicted! Thanks to my amazing surgeon, Dr. Bell and all the wonderful nurses at [St. Luke’s Health].”

https://soaphub.com/general-hospital/news-gh/gh-fan-favorite-scarlett-fernandez-gives-thanks-to-her-surgical-team/amp/

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, has leg amputated after serious infection

December 5, 2023

(Gray News/TMX) - Jamie Spears, the estranged father of Britney Spears, had to have his leg amputated last month due to a severe infection.

According to multiple reports, this comes two months after the 71-year-old was believed to be on the mend in an infectious disease outpatient facility after a lengthy hospitalization.

The infection reportedly stemmed from a previous knee replacement surgery.

Jamie Spears underwent several surgeries to control the infection before his leg was amputated last month as a last resort, reports said.

https://www.kktv.com/2023/12/05/jamie-spears-britney-spears-father-has-leg-amputated-after-serious-infection/