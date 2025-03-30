Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

Christina Applegate Hospitalized 30 Times Amid 'Scary' MS Battle

March 19, 2025

Christina Applegate has been in and out of medical care due to her battle with multiple sclerosis. The actress, 53, admitted she has been hospitalized "upwards of 30 times" due to intense vomiting, diarrhea and pain. The blonde beauty believes the symptoms stem from her struggle with MS, which began in 2021. Applegate discussed her health crisis while speaking with co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler on her latest "MeSsy" podcast episode after a fan with the autoimmune disease shared that they frequently have diarrhea and vomiting. While chatting with Robin Roberts for an interview on Good Morning America, she spoke about how the diagnosis has completely changed her life. “I live kind of in h--- ,” she admitted. “I’m not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system. But of course, the support is wonderful and I’m really grateful.”

As an executive producer of, and actor in, the Netflix series Dead to Me (2019-2022), Applegate had to be “vaccinated,” as Netflix had a strict mandate for the casts and crews of all its shows, and also for anyone visiting Netflix headquarters.

Netflix Will Require Actors and Other ‘Zone A’ Crew in the U.S. to Be Vaccinated

July 28, 2021

Ex-Pussycat Doll Jessica Sutta Reveals Severe Vaccine Damage: “My Body Was Ripped From Me”

March 20, 2025

Former Pussycat Doll singer and dancer Jessica Sutta has spoken exclusively to the Daily Mail about the severe health consequences she faced after receiving her second Covid-19 Moderna vaccination. The 42-year-old describes the ordeal that left her bedridden, drastically changing her life and shattering her views on the medical system. In December 2021, shortly after the second dose of Moderna, Sutta began experiencing extreme muscle cramps, tremors and paralyzing exhaustion, writes Cassidy Morrison. Today she describes feeling like her body had been “completely hijacked.” It wasn't until seven months later, after countless visits to the doctor, that Sutta was diagnosed with vaccine-induced lupus, a rare autoimmune disease. It is extremely rare – fewer than 100 cases of vaccine-induced lupus have been documented worldwide. According to Sutta, there are many celebrities with vaccine injuries who are afraid to share their experiences. “I'm putting my reputation on the line because I don't want this to happen to anyone else.” Doctors initially suspected multiple sclerosis (MS), but found no clear evidence. The possibility of a vaccine side effect was ignored or downplayed for a long time. It wasn't until March 2022 that a neurologist officially diagnosed vaccine injury. She was initially not taken seriously by doctors and was labeled a vaccine opponent. Sutta calls for an honest debate about the long-term consequences and more comprehensive medical information. “I will continue to fight – for myself and for all those who suffer in silence.” The question remains: how many cases like Jessica Sutta's will go unheard?

Flyers broadcaster Myrtetus using lessons learned in hockey in battle against colon cancer

March 18, 2025

Jason Myrtetus thought that he was just getting older. He had noticed, at 45, that his vision was diminishing, forcing him into reading glasses and then all-the-time glasses. This, he figured, was more of the same. He endured the symptoms for 18 months, ignoring them as best he could, justifying those he couldn't. Myrtetus has been the pregame, intermission and postgame host of Philadelphia Flyers radio broadcasts since 2008 and the on-demand content creator and host of the "Flyers Daily" podcast. He's someone the Flyers consider an integral part of their community. As the 2024-25 season started, the symptoms started to change, to worsen, to become unendurable and undeniable, with chronic diarrhea, chronic constipation, blood, trips to the bathroom sometimes reaching 30 or 40 each day. His colonoscopy, scheduled for February, was months away when he finally landed in the emergency room. The scans were moved up. The colonoscopy was moved up. Doctors removed three polyps and found a mass, a tumor located just above his rectum. They took a sample. He would have to wait for the results. On Dec. 20, Myrtetus got the call from his doctor. He had stage 3 colon cancer. "Yeah," he said. "It buckles your knees." At the end of February, Myrtetus is resting up for his next chemotherapy treatment, which he gets every other Thursday. His voice gets tired as he says it, weary with the weight of the known and the unknown. "Those 4-5 days after chemo are a little slice of hell," he said.

Researcher's Note - All Flyers players, staff to be fully “vaccinated” before start of season: Link

NBC 7 San Diego Anchor Monica Dean opens up about surprise colorectal cancer diagnosis, urges screenings

March 18, 2025

The appointment for what was supposed to be my first ever “routine” colonoscopy was exactly one week before Thanksgiving 2024. After all, I had no symptoms so what was there to worry about? I was 46 years old and I had delivered multiple stories from the NBC 7 anchor desk about the importance of early screening and the steady increase in recent years of the number of younger people being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. I was in the newsroom when I got the text on Wednesday, November 27th at 3:32PM that the pathology report was in. Even though it was less than thirty minutes from the evening newscast I was set to anchor, I had to know. I went into a conference room alone and with my husband on the phone we called the doctor who told us it was in fact colorectal cancer. There were a lot of medical terms, but I heard “treatable with surgery,” and “looks like an early cancer.”

Researcher's Note - NBCUniversal is requiring U.S.-based workers returning to the office later this fall to be fully "vaccinated," executive vice president Adam Miller told employees in an email on Aug. 11. Employees will also be required to provide details about their vaccination [sic] status

95.5 WSB’s Scott Slade reveals cancer diagnosis, urges preventive care

March 21, 2025

Atlanta, GA — Longtime 95.5 WSB radio host Scott Slade [70] has announced he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer affecting plasma cells in the bone marrow. Slade, a familiar voice on Atlanta’s Morning News, shared the news during a special segment, explaining that he has been undergoing treatment since last November. Slade first noticed signs of fatigue over several months in early 2024, including a loss of interest in activities like hiking. His diagnosis came after routine blood work during an annual physical with his primary care physician.

‘I will make a full recovery’: Scott Schwab announces cancer diagnosis

March 21, 2025

TOPEKA, KS – Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab [52] issued a statement Friday stating he will be undergoing treatment soon for cancer in one of his lungs. Schwab made the announcement on social media on March 21 stating he has an upcoming appointment to treat a cancerous nodule inside one of his lungs. “During a routine cancer screening in December doctors found that I have a lung nodule that is cancerous, and I will be undergoing surgery next week to have it removed. It has not spread or changed. My doctors have confirmed it was found very early, and no further treatment will be required post-surgery. I will make a full recovery.” Schwab recently announced his bid for governor of the State of Kansas in early 2025.

‘Scrubs’ Star is 'Unrecognizable' in New 'Deeply Concerning' Photos

March 21, 2025

Scrubs star Eliza Coupe's latest red carpet photos have sparked concern among her fanbase, with one calling her changing appearance in the new snapshots "deeply concerning." The actress stepped out for a rare photo op in Los Angeles on March 19, 2025, for the official premiere of Netflix & Shondaland's The Residence —in which she appears in one episode, according to IMDb—at The Egyptian Theatre. For glam, she paired a dark smokey eye with a pale pink lip and left her shaggy blond hair falling loose in layers around her face, but it was her neck, collarbone and sternal tattoos, as well as a more gaunt appearance, that fans took note of. On social media, somebody reposted the photo as a side-by-side comparison to her time on Scrubs. "Damn. This is just sad. Scrubs star Eliza Coupe, 43, looked unrecognizable in Hollywood..." they wrote in part. The X user also implied that her changing appearance "looks like more than just normal aging" and expressed "hope she has family and friends who can check in on her because this is deeply concerning."



