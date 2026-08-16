Cancelations

UNITED STATES

August 9, 2026

“Highlander” actor Christopher Lambert suffered a medical emergency while attending the Steel City Comic-Con in Pittsburgh. At the annual convention on Saturday, the French actor, 69, was signing autographs for fans when he “suddenly collapsed,” a witness told TMZ. Lambert was then placed in an ambulance and transported to a local hospital. The Steel City Con also released a statement about the incident, saying Lambert “had to leave the event due to a personal issue.”

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

July 10, 2026

Former finance minister T&[69] is recovering after suffering a medical emergency while appearing live on television yesterday morning. Nunez-Tesheira was a guest on Conversations with Zelisa on Real TV when the incident occurred at the station’s San Juan studios shortly after 10.20 am. Host, executive producer of Conversations with Zelisa and Real TV CEO Zelisa Boodoosingh had just asked Nunez-Tesheira about her role as a woman in Parliament. When Nunez-Tesheira began responding, she fell silent and slumped back in her chair. Boodoosingh immediately called for a commercial break as staff rushed to assist. Speaking with Guardian Media, Boodoosingh confirmed the incident and said her initial concern was that Nunez-Tesheira had suffered a stroke. “I asked the question and she kind of just fell back. My first thought was that she was having a stroke. I immediately said, ‘Let’s take a break,’ and we called an ambulance,” Boodoosingh said. She said Nunez-Tesheira was initially unresponsive before emergency medical personnel arrived. She was taken by ambulance to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope. Boodoosingh said she accompanied Nunez-Tesheira to the hospital, where doctors later confirmed that she had suffered a heart attack. She said Nunez-Tesheira is now responsive and receiving treatment. Her condition has stabilised and she is expected to recover.

BRAZIL

July 26, 2026

Federal Deputy Danilo Forte (PP-CE) suffered a heart attack last Thursday, the 23rd, and underwent surgery to have a stent placed in Fortaleza, Ceará. Following medical advice, the politician will not attend the party convention taking place this Sunday, the 26th. The congressman’s condition is stable, and he continues to recover alongside his family, following his doctor’s instructions. He will be represented at the event by his son, David Paes Forte, who has been appointed his proxy for formal proceedings.

No age reported.

BELGIUM

July 30, 2026

Isabelle A (51) has breast cancer and will not be performing for some time. She intends to take the necessary time and space to recover and explicitly asks that her peace and privacy be respected. Isabelle A was one of the 20 nominees for VRT Zomerhit; the music competition will continue with 19 nominees. “Isabelle A was diagnosed with breast cancer in late July. Consequently, we are forced to cancel upcoming performances,” reads the statement on the Facebook page of Isabelle A (real name: Isabelle Adam). “She is out of action for a while and is taking the necessary time and space to recover. We ask everyone to allow Isabelle the peace she needs to recover. In particular, we ask the press and media to respect the privacy of Isabelle and her family and friends.”

NETHERLANDS

July 31, 2026

A long-awaited celebration of one of hard rock’s biggest eras will have to wait. Adrian Vandenberg [72] announced on July 31 that he has canceled his upcoming 2026 U.S. tour while receiving treatment for a bacterial infection. In a personal statement, the former Whitesnake guitarist revealed that he is currently in the hospital and was strongly urged by medical specialists not to proceed with the tour. Vandenberg said the infection needs immediate attention, though he assured fans that “things are fortunately moving in the right direction.” He also noted that this is the first time he has canceled a show or tour in his roughly 60-year career as a performing guitarist. Although Vandenberg has not provided a timeline for his return, he ended his update with a hopeful message to fans: “See you guys soon!”

BANGLADESH

July 24, 2026

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former ally of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has resigned citing serious health issues, his office said on Friday. Shahabuddin, 76, has held the largely ceremonial post of president since April 2023, a period that included volatile months after Hasina’s flight to India following a student-led uprising against her rule in 2024. “Recent medical examinations have diagnosed me with a condition known as Autonomic Neuropathy. Due to this condition, I occasionally experience momentary loss of consciousness,” Shahabuddin said in a statement released by his press secretary.

AUSTRALIA

August 3, 2026

Former Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles halfback and ABC Sport rugby league commentator John Gibbs has been diagnosed with cancer. Gibbs, 70, has been part of the ABC Sport team since 2016 and has been a popular personality among listeners. He was on the ABC Sport call with Andrew Moore and Matthew Elliott on Sunday afternoon when the Parramatta Eels defeated Wests Tigers. “Gibbsy”, who played 81 first grade games for the Sea Eagles and represented New South Wales and Australia, announced his diagnosis on Monday, and that he would be stepping away from broadcasting to focus on his health.