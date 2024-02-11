CNN cuts to a commercial as Wolf Blitzer looks like he's about to vomit
For all the likelihood that he (like countless of his peers) was feeling the delayed effect of "vaccination," I have to say I know exactly how he felt, since CNN makes me too want to heave
My dog gets more accurate information sniffing another dog’s butt, than a human can acquire from watching CNN.
C'mon, we all now he was about to turn back into a lizard, thats the first sign, he is just getting old and can not stall it out like he used to.