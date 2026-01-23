A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Celebs:

UNITED STATES

Author Colleen Hoover shares cancer diagnosis in candid hospital post

January 13, 2026

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover [46] is sharing her personal health battle. The “It Ends With Us” and “Verity” writer revealed she has been undergoing cancer treatment, posting a candid Instagram story Monday showing herself in a hospital gown as she marked her “second to last day of radiation.” The author did not specify the type of cancer but has been quietly navigating the diagnosis for months. According to People, Hoover first disclosed her condition in December on a private Facebook fan page. That message was later reshared on social media. Hoover’s health update comes amid continued scrutiny surrounding the film adaptation of her blockbuster novel “It Ends With Us.”

Link

BRAZIL

Singer Luan Pereira suffers arrhythmia after show in São Paulo and is rushed to the hospital

January 17, 2026

The 22-year-old singer Luan Pereira was rushed to a hospital early this Saturday, January 17, after feeling unwell at the end of a show in São Paulo. The singer needed immediate medical attention and was transported by ambulance. Estadão contacted the singer’s press office and is awaiting a response.

Link

Raí Saia Rodada hospitalized in Mossoró with chest discomfort

January 16, 2026

The singer Raí Saia Rodada [45] is hospitalized at the Wilson Rosado Hospital in Mossoró. According to information first reported by journalist Ismael Sousa, the artist was admitted to the health unit in the early hours of this Thursday, the 15th. The former mayor of Caraúbas, Juninho Alves (PL), who is the manager of the Saia Rodada group, is accompanying the singer’s medical care. In a telephone contact with Jornal de Fato, Juninho reported that Raí complained of chest discomfort during the night in Caraúbas and was brought to the Wilson Rosado Hospital. “Laboratory and imaging tests were performed, so far without abnormalities. Raí continues to show considerable improvement in symptoms, but remains under hospital observation,” Juninho reported.

Researcher’s note - Some Instagram accounts say he had a heart attack.

Link

Henri Castelli suffers another seizure after returning from the hospital

January 14, 2026

Actor Henri Castelli [47] suffered another seizure this Wednesday (January 14) approximately 30 minutes after returning from the hospital where he had been treated for the same problem. The second incident happened near the pool area, causing further commotion among the participants. The program asked everyone to go inside the house and cut the outside cameras to attend to Castelli. After the assistance, the ‘brothers’ were informed that he was fine, but that he would remain under medical observation. Earlier, around 9 am, the participant from the Camarote group had already had a seizure during the leader’s challenge. On that occasion, he fell from the challenge platform into the ball pit. The other participants who remained in the challenge tried to help, but the program’s production team quickly went to Castelli with the medical team and he was taken to the hospital. The competition to be the first leader of BBB 26 began on Tuesday night (January 13), after the end of the program on free-to-air television, and was still continuing this Wednesday morning. After Henri Castelli’s first seizure, the six who were still competing for the leadership were later informed that the actor was well and conscious.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

BBC Breakfast host shares sad news as legend diagnosed with cancer

January 8, 2026

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has shared some sad news after a legend was diagnosed with cancer. Naga announced that football legend Kevin Keegan [74] had been diagnosed with cancer, with support flooding in for the star.

Link

GERMANY

Signs of Life from Fefe – Felix von Leitner on the Road to Recovery

June 25, 2025

Finally, there is clarity and a sign of life from Fefe. Özgür Kesim, a close friend and business partner of [IT security expert] Felix von Leitner [53], announced on Mastodon that Fefe suffered a stroke. He is currently still in the hospital. Fortunately, he is on the road to recovery and sends his regards through Kesim.



Researcher’s note - Fefe had been pro “vaccination” during COVID, and critical of anti-vaxxers.

Link