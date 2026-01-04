As one subscriber noted in a comment, Lilly’s “brain damage,” due to a collapse on the beach (she hit her head, hard, on a boulder in Hawaii), surely couldn’t be a “vaccine” injury, since she was openly opposed to “vaccine” mandates, and was willing to risk her professional standing over it.

That reader was quite right; and, as I thought about it, I realized that I knew of Lilly’s opposition a few years ago, but had forgotten it. (Hey, am I demented?)

So allow me to atone for thus forgetting Lilly’s bravery by duly praising it. There are far too few celebrities—like Eric Clapton and Van Morrison—who have the guts to take that stand, so no such courage should be forgotten.

(Speaking of that latest post, let me also note that I got some livid pushback, for leading with several items about Trump’s health, from some readers who believe that God put Trump in power to save us all. Since such diehard types buy every single word Trump says, or texts—no doubt even when he contradicts himself—I can’t help but wonder if such worshippers were also jabbed, and, if so, how many times.)

Evangeline Lilly Questioned Posting Anti-Vaccination Rally Photos, Says ‘Ant-Man’ Director Dismissed Firing Rumors

Feb. 19, 2023

The ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ star said she shared those photos because she wanted people to know they “had a right to say no,” and that Marvel doesn’t try to control her personal stances: “I think there needs to be a divide between your professional life and your personal life.”

Evangeline Lilly said she weighed whether to post photos of herself at an anti-vaccination rally knowing it would be controversial, but that Marvel has taken the stance that it’s “not for us to tell you how to live your life.”

In an interview with Esquire published Friday, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star spoke about her conflicted relationship with Hollywood, including feelings amid #MeToo that she had “become a misogynist to survive misogyny,” why she’s never “felt lonelier in Hollywood than I do now” and her life — and career — efforts beyond the carpets and movie sets.

She also opened up about the controversy around her attendance at an anti-vaccination mandate rally in January 2022 and a post in March 2020 at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the message, she used the hashtag #businessasusual to describe her and her family going about their lives amid the start of a global public health crisis, which has since killed 6.8 million people — 64,000 of them in the last 28 days, according to WHO.

Speaking to the 2022 post, Lilly told the magazine that she had questioned whether to publish it “about 600 times,” knowing that it might stir backlash. “I know the beast that I’m attacking,” she recalled thinking. “I know that I have a little pebble and there’s this fucking Goliath giant. If I shoot this pebble, it’s going to wake the giant.”

But the Marvel actress reiterated a similar message from her Instagram post, telling Esquire that “I just wanted people out there who were struggling because they were under severe pressure to do something they didn’t want to do to know that they weren’t alone, to know that there were people who actually felt they had a right to say no,” she said.

