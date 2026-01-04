Correction: Evangeline Lilly did NOT get the jab—and took a lot of heat for it
Apologies for the error; and (belated) kudos to that brave performer
As one subscriber noted in a comment, Lilly’s “brain damage,” due to a collapse on the beach (she hit her head, hard, on a boulder in Hawaii), surely couldn’t be a “vaccine” injury, since she was openly opposed to “vaccine” mandates, and was willing to risk her professional standing over it.
That reader was quite right; and, as I thought about it, I realized that I knew of Lilly’s opposition a few years ago, but had forgotten it. (Hey, am I demented?)
So allow me to atone for thus forgetting Lilly’s bravery by duly praising it. There are far too few celebrities—like Eric Clapton and Van Morrison—who have the guts to take that stand, so no such courage should be forgotten.
(Speaking of that latest post, let me also note that I got some livid pushback, for leading with several items about Trump’s health, from some readers who believe that God put Trump in power to save us all. Since such diehard types buy every single word Trump says, or texts—no doubt even when he contradicts himself—I can’t help but wonder if such worshippers were also jabbed, and, if so, how many times.)
Evangeline Lilly Questioned Posting Anti-Vaccination Rally Photos, Says ‘Ant-Man’ Director Dismissed Firing Rumors
Feb. 19, 2023
The ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ star said she shared those photos because she wanted people to know they “had a right to say no,” and that Marvel doesn’t try to control her personal stances: “I think there needs to be a divide between your professional life and your personal life.”
Evangeline Lilly said she weighed whether to post photos of herself at an anti-vaccination rally knowing it would be controversial, but that Marvel has taken the stance that it’s “not for us to tell you how to live your life.”
In an interview with Esquire published Friday, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star spoke about her conflicted relationship with Hollywood, including feelings amid #MeToo that she had “become a misogynist to survive misogyny,” why she’s never “felt lonelier in Hollywood than I do now” and her life — and career — efforts beyond the carpets and movie sets.
She also opened up about the controversy around her attendance at an anti-vaccination mandate rally in January 2022 and a post in March 2020 at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the message, she used the hashtag #businessasusual to describe her and her family going about their lives amid the start of a global public health crisis, which has since killed 6.8 million people — 64,000 of them in the last 28 days, according to WHO.
Speaking to the 2022 post, Lilly told the magazine that she had questioned whether to publish it “about 600 times,” knowing that it might stir backlash. “I know the beast that I’m attacking,” she recalled thinking. “I know that I have a little pebble and there’s this fucking Goliath giant. If I shoot this pebble, it’s going to wake the giant.”
But the Marvel actress reiterated a similar message from her Instagram post, telling Esquire that “I just wanted people out there who were struggling because they were under severe pressure to do something they didn’t want to do to know that they weren’t alone, to know that there were people who actually felt they had a right to say no,” she said.
Read the rest at https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/evangeline-lilly-anti-vaxx-rally-marvel-firing-rumors-1235330015/
Trump supporters who refused the chemical injections but still supported the man.
Yep, we exist and don't give 2 shots what anyone thinks.
Agree with all hesays or does? He'll no.
There has never been a leader anyone should agree with, worship or idolize in all of human history.
Jesus doesn't count so don't put any human on His level-God.
Trump may have stopped the globalists plan for "in 10 years you'll own nothing and be happy" with his Operation Warp Speed however I really don't care, the poison is the poison and it was not limited to just "Safe and effective".
The mental fear was a poison upon the humans of the earth, the children and the weak of mind.
Any Hollywood actor or musician who stood up to the evil protocols should be fully supported and respected.
"some readers who believe that God put Trump in power to save us all."
Hallmarks of Cult Behavior, Mr. Miller.
Thank you so much for your Brave honesty and saving many from their demise. They jabbed my Momma as she lay motionless/speechless in a hospital bed following a Stroke at 95 years old. Momma is now in her 100th year and still hot as a firecracker. Thinking she got the Normal Saline version, thank God. Today would have been her 73rd Wedding Anniversary!
God Bless