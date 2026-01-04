News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenneth Cooley's avatar
Kenneth Cooley
7h

Trump supporters who refused the chemical injections but still supported the man.

Yep, we exist and don't give 2 shots what anyone thinks.

Agree with all hesays or does? He'll no.

There has never been a leader anyone should agree with, worship or idolize in all of human history.

Jesus doesn't count so don't put any human on His level-God.

Trump may have stopped the globalists plan for "in 10 years you'll own nothing and be happy" with his Operation Warp Speed however I really don't care, the poison is the poison and it was not limited to just "Safe and effective".

The mental fear was a poison upon the humans of the earth, the children and the weak of mind.

Any Hollywood actor or musician who stood up to the evil protocols should be fully supported and respected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
7h

"some readers who believe that God put Trump in power to save us all."

Hallmarks of Cult Behavior, Mr. Miller.

Thank you so much for your Brave honesty and saving many from their demise. They jabbed my Momma as she lay motionless/speechless in a hospital bed following a Stroke at 95 years old. Momma is now in her 100th year and still hot as a firecracker. Thinking she got the Normal Saline version, thank God. Today would have been her 73rd Wedding Anniversary!

God Bless

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Crispin Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture