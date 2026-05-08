Some of my subscribers have alerted me to certain problems with those seeming “out-takes” (not) released by Wikileaks, and so I am deleting them, in favor of a far more solid piece of work: American Moon (2017), an epic documentary by Massimo Mazzucco, focused on the photographs alleged to have been taken on the moon.

The documentary comprises interviews with many photographic experts, who each demolish certain of those photos “taken by Neil Armstrong,” making clear, beyond a doubt, that they were taken in a studio here on Earth. The beauty of Mazzucco’s film is that the experts he consults aren’t all (what we might call) moon landing denialists, but have different takes on the event’s veracity. Instead of arguing that the Apollo mission was a hoax, they merely offer their precise analyses of those “iconic” photographs, lucidly explaining why they deem them fraudulent.

I’m going to follow up with an account of Pres. Nixon’s emotional response to the Apollo mission—i.e., both his public response (as he expressed it in a phone call to the asatronauts, placed from the Oval Office), and his far scarier response, expressed in private (and recorded by Bob Haldeman in his diary). I’ll also be comparing Nixon’s public response with Pres. Trump’s.