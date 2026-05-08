News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
12hEdited

Someone ought to do an acceleration analysis of frames from the moon landing videos, the same way that David Chandler measured acceleration of WTC7 from videos to prove free-fall. The point is that the g acceleration on the moon should be 1/6 of earth gravity, and it would be hard to fake just by slowing down the video frame, as is the story told about the Kubrik simulations.

But until that's done, here's a hint: With a spring in your step, it's easy to take a 4-foot step on earth. That means that with the same strength in your leg, you could take a 24-foot step on the moon, without even trying to jump. A running jump could easily goo 40 or 50 feet on the moon. I don't think the astronauts are doing anything like this in the moonwalk videos, even allowing for the fact that they had awkward suits and oxygen tanks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHeOpJh5Q-M

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
17h

I recall we were packing our suitcases as a family for a trip to Ireland for a month watching this so called Moon Landing or Walk, I don't recall. I remember my Younger Brother asked Momma, "Momma, can an Astronaut quit while on the Moon?"--"Sweetie, that might be hard".

Also don't be fooled by the fake interview with Stanley Kubrick who proclaimed he Filmed and Directed it in an Arizona Desert. He did, in fact do so but the Interview Itself is Fake. Why such low lighting and such odd angles? Kubrick, one of the Finest Filmmakers of All Time and my Personal Favorite was not a shy person but rather, somewhat standoffish--He would not engage in such non-sense. He was way too smart for that.

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