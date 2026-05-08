CORRECTION: Forget that "Wikileaks" video, which, it turns out, didn't come from Wikileaks. So watch this documentary instead....
Unlike the New York Times, NFU retracts its errors, and does so loud and clear
Some of my subscribers have alerted me to certain problems with those seeming “out-takes” (not) released by Wikileaks, and so I am deleting them, in favor of a far more solid piece of work: American Moon (2017), an epic documentary by Massimo Mazzucco, focused on the photographs alleged to have been taken on the moon.
The documentary comprises interviews with many photographic experts, who each demolish certain of those photos “taken by Neil Armstrong,” making clear, beyond a doubt, that they were taken in a studio here on Earth. The beauty of Mazzucco’s film is that the experts he consults aren’t all (what we might call) moon landing denialists, but have different takes on the event’s veracity. Instead of arguing that the Apollo mission was a hoax, they merely offer their precise analyses of those “iconic” photographs, lucidly explaining why they deem them fraudulent.
I’m going to follow up with an account of Pres. Nixon’s emotional response to the Apollo mission—i.e., both his public response (as he expressed it in a phone call to the asatronauts, placed from the Oval Office), and his far scarier response, expressed in private (and recorded by Bob Haldeman in his diary). I’ll also be comparing Nixon’s public response with Pres. Trump’s.
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Someone ought to do an acceleration analysis of frames from the moon landing videos, the same way that David Chandler measured acceleration of WTC7 from videos to prove free-fall. The point is that the g acceleration on the moon should be 1/6 of earth gravity, and it would be hard to fake just by slowing down the video frame, as is the story told about the Kubrik simulations.
But until that's done, here's a hint: With a spring in your step, it's easy to take a 4-foot step on earth. That means that with the same strength in your leg, you could take a 24-foot step on the moon, without even trying to jump. A running jump could easily goo 40 or 50 feet on the moon. I don't think the astronauts are doing anything like this in the moonwalk videos, even allowing for the fact that they had awkward suits and oxygen tanks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHeOpJh5Q-M
I recall we were packing our suitcases as a family for a trip to Ireland for a month watching this so called Moon Landing or Walk, I don't recall. I remember my Younger Brother asked Momma, "Momma, can an Astronaut quit while on the Moon?"--"Sweetie, that might be hard".
Also don't be fooled by the fake interview with Stanley Kubrick who proclaimed he Filmed and Directed it in an Arizona Desert. He did, in fact do so but the Interview Itself is Fake. Why such low lighting and such odd angles? Kubrick, one of the Finest Filmmakers of All Time and my Personal Favorite was not a shy person but rather, somewhat standoffish--He would not engage in such non-sense. He was way too smart for that.