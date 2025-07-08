COVID "vaccination" can't prevent your getting COVID—or myocarditis, skin cancer or ALS—but it could give you appendicitis (or appendix cancer)
An overview of the 30+ celebrities who got something more than they expected from the jab (without a clue that that's what happened)
Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.
First, some background on the explosion in appendicitis cases since the rollout of the “vaccines” in 2021:
Rising appendix cancer rates in young adults spark concern
June 16, 2025
Compared with people born from 1941 through 1949, incidence rates of appendix cancer have more than tripled among people born between 1976 and 1984 and more than quadrupled among people born between 1981 and 1989, according to research published this week in the Annals of Internal Medicine. These increases in incidence were found to have occurred from 1975 through 2019.
Appendicitis as a possible safety signal for the COVID-19 vaccines [sic]
December 2021
Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial.
An Israeli team have done a good study here on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found 40% increased risk of Appendicitis 42 days post vaccination [sic]
August 25, 2021
CELEBS:
Saudi crown prince undergoes surgery for appendicitis
February 25, 2021
Researcher's Note - Saudi crown prince receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine [sic]: Link
Portia de Rossi's Appendicitis
March 30, 2021
Researcher's Note - Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] at CVS
Tom Zanetti’s son Deaconn [14] hospitalised with a burst appendix as star reveals ‘scary and upsetting’ health scare
April 15, 2021
Jedward’s Edward Grimes says it was like ‘giving birth to an alien’ after appendix burst and he had surgery
May 28, 2021
Researcher’s note - First Covid vaccination [sic] today in Ireland! Céad míle fáilte Pfizer! Let the healing start! Link
JFC, Trixie Mattel Was Rushed To Hospital After Her Appendix ‘Basically Imploded’ On A Plane
October 29, 2021
Researcher's Note - I’m 31 but I look 74 can I have a vaccine [sic]: Link
Humaima Malick suffers appendix rupture, appeals fans for prayers
November 9, 2021
Sherri Shepherd Shared a Health Update After Her Emergency Surgery [appendicitis] This Weekend
December 14, 2021
Researcher's Note – Sherri Shepherd was featured in at least twelve Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link
BTS member Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis while positive for Covid-19
January 31, 2022
Researcher's Note – @BTS_twt: came to UNHQ to support action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone, stressing that they are doing their part and have all been vaccinated [sic] against #COVID19: Link
Christina Hall Reveals Son Brayden, 6, Underwent an 'Emergency' Appendectomy: 'Scary 12 Hours'
May 9, 2022
Rep. Don Bacon recovering from emergency appendectomy
September 29, 2022
Researcher's Note – Congressman Bacon gets COVID-19 vaccination [sic] in Millard: Link
Adult Film Star Angela White Almost Died From Appendix Burst After Shooting Sex Scene, Co-Star Claims
February 10, 2023
'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba recovering from emergency appendectomy
March 31, 2023
Researcher's Note – Carrie Ann Inaba was featured in at least sixteen Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link
Gracie Piscopo: Social media star reveals reason for medical emergency [appendicitis] after sharing photo from hospital bed
April 11, 2023
Garth Breytenbach on the mend after bursting his appendix
May 15, 2023
KRON4 meteorologist shares experience of appendix rupturing mid-flight
August 9, 2023
Researcher's Note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster shots under updated guidelines: Link
Stephen Colbert Returns to 'The Late Show,' Shares Details of Ruptured Appendix
December 12, 2023
Researcher's Note – Stephen Colbert: ‘Vaccine [sic] mandates have a proud, patriotic history in this country’: Link
Arjun Bijlani On His Surgery: 'I Was Fortunate To Have Been Saved, It Could Have Been Fatal'
March 22, 2024
Researcher's Note – @arjunbijlani gets fully vaccinated [sic] and urges everyone to get theirs and take it on priority:
Tziporah Malkah is rushed to hospital after suffering severe pain and sickness
May 17, 2024
Researcher's Note – Tziporah Malkah: Highlighting the band aid on my arm with my *very artistic* love heart. That’s it! That’s where I had my first jab today, the Pfizer one. Get on it, Australia! Aussie Aussie Aussie! Oy Oy Oy! (Vey Vey Vey! … can’t help myself).
Darren Espanto shares appendectomy journey
August 11, 2024
Researcher's Note – I got my Covid-19 vaccine [sic]! Let’s do our part and get vaccinated!: Link
Comedian John Tothill Suspends Edinburgh Fringe Run Due to Burst Appendix
August 13, 2024
Shaira Diaz undergoes laparoscopic appendectomy
October 9, 2024
Researcher's Note – Shaira Diaz wrote in her post, "First jab kayo din please!": Link
Ha Jung-woo recovers well from emergency appendectomy after 'Lobby' release
April 2, 2025
Brian Austin Green is 'on the road to recovery' after emergency surgery for perforated appendix
April 15, 2025
Researcher's Note – Brian Austin Green was featured in at least twenty-three Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link
Tell-tale ruptured appendix sign as Ranvir Singh rushed to emergency surgery
May 12, 2025
Researcher's Note – Somali-born British journalist Rageh Omaar and his ITV colleague Ranvir Singh join comedians like Sanjeev Bhaskar, Asim Chaudhry and Ranganathan to debunk common vaccine [sic] misinformation and misconceptions: Link
[Filipino lawmaker] Teves recuperating after undergoing appendectomy at PGH
June 19, 2025
Lottie Tomlinson discharged from Abu Dhabi hospital after appendicitis emergency surgery
June 20, 2025
Bindi Irwin 'Stayed Calm and Positive' Prior to 'Terrifying' Appendicitis Surgery: She 'Handled It Like a Champ'
June 22, 2025
Steven Van Zandt Undergoes Emergency Surgery for Appendicitis: 'Thought It Was Food Poisoning'
June 24, 2025
Researcher's Note – 11:48 AM · Aug 4, 2021: Listen folks. The reason why vaccination [sic] should be treated as an emergency, and it isn’t by our pathetic government [sic], is there are variants coming [sic] that are resistant to our current vaccine [sic]. Like Lambda. Look it up. Unless everyone is vaxxed [sic], and masked, mutations will kill us all [sic]: Link
My 63-year-old vaccinated neighbor had his spleen rupture. He also has accelerating dementia. A few months ago, he was mowing my lawn for me. Now he is in a nursing home.
Interesting 1) how many suffered a burst appendix while airborne and 2) most listed in this post were born after 1986 so they received upwards of more than 80 injections of vaccines once the pharmaceutical industry had zero liability for any child vaccine administered thanks to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.
https://rumble.com/v565p0c-aaron-siri-the-cdc-vaccine-schedule-is-now-up-to-84-injections-from-1986.html
Aaron Siri: The CDC Vaccine Schedule is now up to 84 injections from 1986
https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/my-congressional-testimony-why-covid
Prior to 1986, there were 3 routine vaccines totaling 7 injections.[12] The financial liability from these products resulted in companies exiting the market and leaving only one company selling each with the threat they too would cease selling these products.[13] Instead of allowing economic interests to drive innovation of safer products, the 1986 Act gave pharmaceutical companies immunity for vaccine injuries for those products and any childhood vaccine added to CDC’s schedule thereafter.[14] CDC’s maternal and childhood schedules now lists 19 vaccines totaling 84 injections.[15]