News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Lawrence Butts
1h

My 63-year-old vaccinated neighbor had his spleen rupture. He also has accelerating dementia. A few months ago, he was mowing my lawn for me. Now he is in a nursing home.

KT-SunWillShineAgain
28m

Interesting 1) how many suffered a burst appendix while airborne and 2) most listed in this post were born after 1986 so they received upwards of more than 80 injections of vaccines once the pharmaceutical industry had zero liability for any child vaccine administered thanks to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

https://rumble.com/v565p0c-aaron-siri-the-cdc-vaccine-schedule-is-now-up-to-84-injections-from-1986.html

Aaron Siri: The CDC Vaccine Schedule is now up to 84 injections from 1986

https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/my-congressional-testimony-why-covid

Prior to 1986, there were 3 routine vaccines totaling 7 injections.[12] The financial liability from these products resulted in companies exiting the market and leaving only one company selling each with the threat they too would cease selling these products.[13] Instead of allowing economic interests to drive innovation of safer products, the 1986 Act gave pharmaceutical companies immunity for vaccine injuries for those products and any childhood vaccine added to CDC’s schedule thereafter.[14] CDC’s maternal and childhood schedules now lists 19 vaccines totaling 84 injections.[15]

