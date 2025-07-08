Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

First, some background on the explosion in appendicitis cases since the rollout of the “vaccines” in 2021:

Rising appendix cancer rates in young adults spark concern

June 16, 2025

Compared with people born from 1941 through 1949, incidence rates of appendix cancer have more than tripled among people born between 1976 and 1984 and more than quadrupled among people born between 1981 and 1989, according to research published this week in the Annals of Internal Medicine. These increases in incidence were found to have occurred from 1975 through 2019.

Appendicitis as a possible safety signal for the COVID-19 vaccines [sic]

December 2021

Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial.

An Israeli team have done a good study here on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found 40% increased risk of Appendicitis 42 days post vaccination [sic]

August 25, 2021

CELEBS:

Saudi crown prince undergoes surgery for appendicitis

February 25, 2021

Researcher's Note - Saudi crown prince receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

Portia de Rossi's Appendicitis

March 30, 2021

Researcher's Note - Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] at CVS

Tom Zanetti’s son Deaconn [14] hospitalised with a burst appendix as star reveals ‘scary and upsetting’ health scare

April 15, 2021

Jedward’s Edward Grimes says it was like ‘giving birth to an alien’ after appendix burst and he had surgery

May 28, 2021

Researcher’s note - First Covid vaccination [sic] today in Ireland! Céad míle fáilte Pfizer! Let the healing start! Link

JFC, Trixie Mattel Was Rushed To Hospital After Her Appendix ‘Basically Imploded’ On A Plane

October 29, 2021

Researcher's Note - I’m 31 but I look 74 can I have a vaccine [sic]: Link

Humaima Malick suffers appendix rupture, appeals fans for prayers

November 9, 2021

Sherri Shepherd Shared a Health Update After Her Emergency Surgery [appendicitis] This Weekend

December 14, 2021

Researcher's Note – Sherri Shepherd was featured in at least twelve Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

BTS member Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis while positive for Covid-19

January 31, 2022

Researcher's Note – @BTS_twt : came to UNHQ to support action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone, stressing that they are doing their part and have all been vaccinated [sic] against #COVID19 : Link

Christina Hall Reveals Son Brayden, 6, Underwent an 'Emergency' Appendectomy: 'Scary 12 Hours'

May 9, 2022

Rep. Don Bacon recovering from emergency appendectomy

September 29, 2022

Researcher's Note – Congressman Bacon gets COVID-19 vaccination [sic] in Millard: Link

Adult Film Star Angela White Almost Died From Appendix Burst After Shooting Sex Scene, Co-Star Claims

February 10, 2023

'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba recovering from emergency appendectomy

March 31, 2023

Researcher's Note – Carrie Ann Inaba was featured in at least sixteen Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Gracie Piscopo: Social media star reveals reason for medical emergency [appendicitis] after sharing photo from hospital bed

April 11, 2023

Garth Breytenbach on the mend after bursting his appendix

May 15, 2023

KRON4 meteorologist shares experience of appendix rupturing mid-flight

August 9, 2023

Researcher's Note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster shots under updated guidelines: Link

Stephen Colbert Returns to 'The Late Show,' Shares Details of Ruptured Appendix

December 12, 2023

Researcher's Note – Stephen Colbert: ‘Vaccine [sic] mandates have a proud, patriotic history in this country’: Link

Arjun Bijlani On His Surgery: 'I Was Fortunate To Have Been Saved, It Could Have Been Fatal'

March 22, 2024

Researcher's Note – @arjunbijlani gets fully vaccinated [sic] and urges everyone to get theirs and take it on priority:

Tziporah Malkah is rushed to hospital after suffering severe pain and sickness

May 17, 2024

Researcher's Note – Tziporah Malkah: Highlighting the band aid on my arm with my *very artistic* love heart. That’s it! That’s where I had my first jab today, the Pfizer one. Get on it, Australia! Aussie Aussie Aussie! Oy Oy Oy! (Vey Vey Vey! … can’t help myself).

Darren Espanto shares appendectomy journey

August 11, 2024

Researcher's Note – I got my Covid-19 vaccine [sic]! Let’s do our part and get vaccinated! : Link

Comedian John Tothill Suspends Edinburgh Fringe Run Due to Burst Appendix

August 13, 2024

Shaira Diaz undergoes laparoscopic appendectomy

October 9, 2024

Researcher's Note – Shaira Diaz wrote in her post, "First jab kayo din please!": Link

Ha Jung-woo recovers well from emergency appendectomy after 'Lobby' release

April 2, 2025

Brian Austin Green is 'on the road to recovery' after emergency surgery for perforated appendix

April 15, 2025

Researcher's Note – Brian Austin Green was featured in at least twenty-three Hollywood projects between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023 : Link

Tell-tale ruptured appendix sign as Ranvir Singh rushed to emergency surgery

May 12, 2025

Researcher's Note – Somali-born British journalist Rageh Omaar and his ITV colleague Ranvir Singh join comedians like Sanjeev Bhaskar, Asim Chaudhry and Ranganathan to debunk common vaccine [sic] misinformation and misconceptions: Link

[Filipino lawmaker] Teves recuperating after undergoing appendectomy at PGH

June 19, 2025

Lottie Tomlinson discharged from Abu Dhabi hospital after appendicitis emergency surgery

June 20, 2025

Bindi Irwin 'Stayed Calm and Positive' Prior to 'Terrifying' Appendicitis Surgery: She 'Handled It Like a Champ'

June 22, 2025

Steven Van Zandt Undergoes Emergency Surgery for Appendicitis: 'Thought It Was Food Poisoning'

June 24, 2025

Researcher's Note – 11:48 AM · Aug 4, 2021: Listen folks. The reason why vaccination [sic] should be treated as an emergency, and it isn’t by our pathetic government [sic], is there are variants coming [sic] that are resistant to our current vaccine [sic]. Like Lambda. Look it up. Unless everyone is vaxxed [sic], and masked, mutations will kill us all [sic]: Link