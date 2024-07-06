CANADA

Emile Chouinard providing inspiration months after cancer diagnosis

July 5, 2024

Emile Chouinard is a defenseman for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the QMJHL. He was in his fourth and final season with the team when he was given devastating news partway through his season. Chouinard was put through a test of adversity that no person ever wants to go through. At the end of January, it was announced that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer that develops in the lymph system. At 20 years old, Chouinard was forced to step away from the game of hockey to first take care of himself. He would go through 20 radiation treatments over the next few months, completing his final one toward the end of March. And in inspiring fashion, Chouinard returned to Drakkar's lineup during their first-round playoff series against the Charlottetown Islanders.

CUBA

Chacal cites health issues for abruptly leaving Barcelona concert

July 2, 2024

The Cuban singer El Chacal [38] had to urgently leave the stage during a concert in Barcelona due to health issues. He announced the incident himself on social media, where numerous outraged fans demanded an explanation. According to the singer, he experienced a medical emergency that forced him to leave the stage without prior notice and head to a hospital. There, he was attended by a doctor from Holguín. "It was a terrible night for me, I didn't expect what happened. I had to urgently leave the stage," said the musician, who personally apologized to his audience. The incident, which occurred on June 28, left fans of the reggaeton artist frustrated, with some even demanding refunds.

BRAZIL

Reality participant suffers heart attack in confinement

July 3, 2024

On May 1st of this year, Ana Paula Oliveira (46) left the confinement of Grande Conquista 2, after being badly hurt and being rescued by the other participants. The producers of the reality show did not clarify the reason for her departure, only explained that it was a decision of the digital influencer to prioritize her health. About two months later, she broke her silence and admitted that she suffered a heart attack in confinement.

UNITED KINGDOM

Boycott reveals second cancer diagnosis

July 2, 2024

Former England captain Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time and will have surgery. Boycott, 83, was told last week the cancer had returned, having been treated for the illness in 2002 with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Boycott will have surgery to remove the cancer in two weeks' time.

Three TV stars bail—two of them on camera—because of “illness”:

Bargain Hunt star hospitalised after suffering heart attack ten minutes before filming

July 4, 2024

Bargain Hunt star John Cameron [54] has revealed he suffered a heart attack ten minutes before filming an episode of the BBC daytime show last week. The antiques expert was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, where he underwent emergency surgery to have a stent fitted. The Cash in the Attack star added that he'll be taking it easy from now on.

Eamonn Holmes cuts interview short as he walks off GB News due to illness

July 3, 2024

Eamonn Holmes abruptly left his GB News show during a live broadcast due to illness. The veteran presenter, who recently confided to The Mirror about being on "borrowed time", sparked concern when he disappeared in the midst of a 7.45 am interview with Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Mental Health, Maria Caulfield, on Tuesday (July 2). Notably silent throughout the discussion, Eamonn left co-host Isabel Webster to conduct the interview alone. He then exited the studio, with Isabel continuing to present their breakfast programme by herself for an hour and a half. This incident occurred shortly after Eamonn told the Mirror at the TRIC Awards that he was "not ok" amidst his separation from Ruth Langsford. Eamonn, 64, has faced several health challenges lately.

ITV This Morning's Cat Deeley forced to come off air as guest says 'I hope she is alright'

July 2, 2024

Cat Deeley was forced to come off air while presenting This Morning on Tuesday (July 2). The presenter, who is now the permanent host of the ITV show alongside Ben Shephard, had to leave the studio midway through an interview after falling ill. The 47-year-old could be heard coughing as she hosted the programme on Monday (July 1), but today her illness got dramatically worse. Whilst interviewing a doctor about antidepressants, Cat could be heard breaking out into a coughing fit before quickly leaving the set. The mum-of-two returned a short while after the interview finished as her co-host asked: "Are you alright?," to which she replied: "‘I think so, just about." The programme then took a short break, but on its return, Cat told Ben: "I’ve got a bit on a runny eye but I’ll be okay," before they continued on with the remainder of the show.

Georgia Toffolo explains her partner James’ dad has been diagnosed with cancer: ‘I’ve felt helpless’

July 1, 2024

Georgia “Toff” Toffolo has shared the “dreadful” news that her partner James Watt’s dad has cancer. The I’m A Celebrity star, 29, returned to social media on Sunday as she opened up about the news. She wrote: “I just wanted to say hello and update you on why I’ve been quieter than usual over the past 10 days. We’ve had a big shock as James’ dad has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. So I put my phone away and tried to be as present and helpful as possible. “I’ve been grateful that I’ve been able to glue myself to him and the hospital. But we’re still navigating through the shock as he is a massive part of our lives and super fit.” Georgia continued: “Jim is so strong physically (he is a fisherman), so when I waltzed into the hospital with him on the day he got diagnosed, I never thought that by midday, we would have been told the above dreadful news.”

No age reported.

GERMANY

"My conscience is driving me about, but my body has said no"

June 30, 2024

A concert by Lena Meyer-Landrut at the Tollwood Festival in Munich was cancelled on Saturday "for sudden health reasons". The singer has now explained the background: she was transferred to a clinic, wrote the 33-year-old musician in an Instagram story because she got "convulsive stomach and kidney pain" before the show and had to vomit. Meyer-Landrut thanked the paramedics and doctors, "who helped me so quickly," and apologized to the fans who first had to wait and then have had to go back home: "My conscience drives me around, but my body said no."

DENMARK

Rolf Sørensen withdraws from the Tour de France due to heart problems

June 25, 2024

The Danish TV viewers will have to do without [retired pro cyclist] Rolf Sørensen [59] as a commentator on the Tour de France this time. "I am incredibly sorry that I cannot participate in the Tour de France this year, but health comes first. I have had some challenges with my heart, and it needs to be sorted out before I dare to expose myself to a work task like the Tour around the whole of France. That is why I have decided that the wisest thing is for me to stay at home from the Tour this year," says Rolf Sørensen, who has no further comments on his health situation.

CHINA

Veteran Taiwanese actress diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after mistaking symptoms for gastroenteritis

June 30, 2024

Veteran Taiwanese actress Chen Yurong [36], best known for her roles in long-running series like Taiwan Story (1999) and Blue Crystal (2002), has opened up about her health struggles after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. In 2022, Yurong began experiencing bloating, nausea, diarrhoea, and extreme pain in her rib cage, back, and abdominal area. The actress was referred to Tri-Service General Hospital where she was diagnosed with early stage (0 to 1) pancreatic cancer. She currently undergoes MRI every three months. Six months ago, Yurong had a severe allergic reaction to the contrast medium injection required for the MRI, resulting in painful inflammation of her blood vessels. Her tumour is currently 2.8 cm large, and surgery will only be necessary if it grows above 3 cm. Yurong is receiving radiation therapy, a less invasive form of treatment, and regularly consults a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) specialist to improve her recovery chances. Besides her battle with the cancer, the actress also suffers from heavy blood loss whenever she has her period, and has, as a result, significantly reduced her workload over the past two years.

NEW ZEALAND

Suzy Cato’s heartfelt message after hospital admission

June 28, 2024

Auckland - Suzy Cato has shared a heartfelt message after revealing she had recently been admitted to hospital. Taking to social media on Thursday, the beloved children’s entertainer shared an image of her hand with a plaster and hospital bracelet on her wrist. “Nothing major!!!! but… one of the reasons I’ve been a little quiet of late,” the post started.

No age reported.

