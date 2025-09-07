Cutting off their lives to spite RFK, Jr.: "Liberals" proudly stand with Sanders/ Warren (i.e., Big Pharma) by proudly getting boosted YET AGAIN
They think their selfies show them as defiant humanitarians, when all they really show is some dead people walking (and, therefore, the unique lethality of total censorship and skillful propaganda)
When will they ever learn? Obviously never.
Whoever made this video claims that such “liberal” suicide is cause for exultation—a Schadenfreude that, while it may gratify some MAHA people, also surely pleases the high players who committed, and continue to commit, this unprecedented crime against humanity, since it’s a sign of our division, which can only help them finish off the rest of us, regardless of our politics, race, creed, ethnicity or gender.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aQ04bwtIfwem
OMG the poor fools. I hope not, I don't wish them harm, but will we soon see their obituaries, too? Some people are just plain needle worshipers - just as you stated before, it is a cult.
In the video, the liberal comment that struck me was:
"My wife and I get our Covid and flu vaccines to do our part to make sure everyone is safe."
What clever propaganda - I get potentially toxic chemical injections because I am considerate of YOU! If you don't reciprocate, you are a bad person!