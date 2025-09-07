When will they ever learn? Obviously never.

Whoever made this video claims that such “liberal” suicide is cause for exultation—a Schadenfreude that, while it may gratify some MAHA people, also surely pleases the high players who committed, and continue to commit, this unprecedented crime against humanity, since it’s a sign of our division, which can only help them finish off the rest of us, regardless of our politics, race, creed, ethnicity or gender.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aQ04bwtIfwem