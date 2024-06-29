"Dance Without Me": The latest (& best yet) from the 3rd Street Band!
Toward the end of their California tour, the band drops this great new song
If you’re in the L.A. area, you can see the band wind up their California tour at Harvard & Stone on Saturday night, July 29.
The vibe out at the end is a real nice touch (it sounds like a minor plagal cadence to me) Always a pleasure to hear some original music from one of the Millers - cheers!