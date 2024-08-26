UNITED STATES

Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel reveals breast cancer diagnosis

August 19, 2024

Boy Meets World alumna Danielle Fishel [43] has revealed she has been diagnosed with early breast cancer. “I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer,” she told listeners on Monday’s episode of her Pod Meets World podcast. “It is very, very, very early,” the actress continued. “It’s technically stage zero. To be specific, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion. And I’m going to be fine. I’m having surgery to remove it. I’m going to be on some follow-up treatment. I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days.”

WJHG News Director and Anchor Donna Bell begins battle with breast cancer

August 23, 2024

Panama City Beach, Fla. - On NewsChannel 7 at 11 Friday, News Director and Anchor Donna Bell shared her breast cancer diagnosis with viewers. She hopes her message helps educate others on the importance of early detection and awareness. “As many of you know, I lost my mom to breast cancer, so this is a difficult one for me. I don’t think it was a coincidence that I found my cancer on a mammogram on what would have been her 80th birthday. That mammogram was just seven and a half months after a normal mammogram. I felt like something was wrong, and I got it checked out. My doctor listened to my concerns and sent me for a mammogram that caught this at a very early stage.”

No age reported.

‘The Voice’ champ Sundance Head reveals his wife’s cancer diagnosis

August 23, 2024

sundancehead A post shared by @sundancehead

Sundance Head [46], who won The Voice in 2016 as part of team Blake Shelton, revealed on Wednesday (Aug. 21) that his wife Misty has been diagnosed with cancer. The singer says that Misty was diagnosed with "cancer on her face," and doctors told her that it would need to be removed before causing further "issues" in her body. Misty underwent surgery, leaving her with a scar above her lip. The couple have been married for 18 years and share two children, 18-year-old Levi and 10-year-old Brazos.

No age reported.

‘Crowdfunder launched to support Gorillaz collaborator and Chicago House singer Peven Everett’s cancer treatment

August 16, 2024

A crowdfunder has been launched to support the cancer treatment of Peven Everett [49]. The Chicago house singer, producer and Gorillaz collaborator has been diagnosed with lung cancer, as per a message on the newly launched GoFundMe page, and treatments are becoming increasingly pricey. Everett’s friend, George Shaban, is the one behind the fundraiser, and it was launched at the end of last month with the hopes of gathering $100,000 in donations to help support the cancer treatment.

Rick Steves reveals cancer diagnosis in moving social media post

August 22, 2024

Beloved travel writer and TV personality Rick Steves [69] revealed he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will take a break from filming his travel show. Steves, whose long-standing public television show “Rick Steves' Europe” has been a staple in many travelers’ lives, said in a Wednesday post on X he will plan to film two new shows in France before returning to his home in Edmonds, WA, by mid-September for surgery. He said he expects to “be laid up for a month, and — God willing — be cancer-free and back at it by the end of October.”

KDKA Radio's Paul Rasmussen recovering after multiple silent heart attacks

August 20, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA - KDKA Radio morning news anchor Paul Rasmussen [63] is doing “OK” after a scary incident on Monday morning. During his shift, Rasmussen wasn’t feeling well and thought he could be having a heart attack. He left and went to the emergency room to be checked out. After some tests, it was revealed that he had a couple “silent heart attacks.” He had some follow-up tests done on Tuesday and will see a specialist on Wednesday.

Yankees OF Alex Verdugo is reportedly allergic to his own tattoos, batting gloves

August 28, 2024

New York, NY - Alex Verdugo reportedly has a problem. Yes, the New York Yankees outfielder has struggled this season, but an article from NJ.com's Randy Miller revealed there could be an odd reason for that: Verdugo is allergic to the chemicals cobalt and chromate. Which isn't great when those chemicals are used to make your batting gloves. And your tattoos. As Verdugo reportedly described it, he has been dealing with sores and pain in his hands and fingers for the past three seasons, to the point that he wraps his palms with gauze and knuckles with medical tape before every game. Before the 2021 season, Verdugo was a career .290/.345/.458 hitter with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. This year, he is hitting .237/.297/.368, the worst marks of his career over a full season.

‘Sopranos’ star Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s ‘brave’ son walks out of hospital 33 days after ICU ‘nightmare’

August 19, 2024

Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s 10-year-old son, Beau, is home after spending 33 days in the hospital. The “Sopranos” star’s oldest child was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis and went through a “nightmare” experience in the ICU. But over the weekend, Sigler revealed on Instagram that Beau was finally “busting out” of the hospital. Sigler revealed her son’s ADEM diagnosis on Instagram earlier this month. ADEM is a very rare, neurological immune response that sometimes kids can get after contracting a simple virus. “4 weeks ago, what seemed like a normal virus for our son, turned into a nightmare,” Sigler wrote on Instagram on Aug. “Beau has what we believe to be, ADEM. To say this has been hard, is an understatement, and I’ve never felt more broken,” she added. Beau was brought to the ICU where he lost his ability to speak and, at one point, his ability to move his legs. Beau was eventually taken out of the ICU, but he had to stay in the hospital until his recent release.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley says she underwent major surgery after struggling with her voice: 'Sounding so much better!'

August 17, 2024

Nashville, TN - In an Instagram post on Saturday, Aug. 17, the Father of the Bride star, 52, told her followers that she underwent an operation to repair damage to her laryngeal nerve after struggling with her voice for nearly two years. "Almost two years ago I lost my voice onstage at my Alzheimer’s event in Nashville. It was embarrassing & scary & it never quite came back," Williams-Paisley continued in the post, explaining the origin of the health issue. "It’s been a challenging couple of years, but we finally got to the bottom of it. I have damage to my laryngeal nerve," she shared, adding that she tried "everything" she could to heal her voice on her own, so she doesn't need tips from her fans and followers. "I was finally able to have surgery this week at @vanderbilthealth with expert surgeons, & it is sounding so much better!!" the Hallmark star wrote. "I have a bada** scar that’s smiling at me across my neck."

