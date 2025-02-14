UNITED STATES

New York Dolls Singer, Punk Icon David Johansen Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis and Brain Tumor

February 10, 2025

New York Dolls co-founder and punk icon David Johansen has revealed that he is battling a brain tumor and stage four cancer. The news came via a Sweet Relief Fund in his name seeking to raise money for the singer’s ongoing care in which his daughter, Leah Hennessey, revealed the extent of her 75-year-old father’s health issues. “Five years ago at the beginning of the pandemic we discovered that David’s cancer had progressed and he had a brain tumor,” Leah wrote. “There have been complications ever since. He’s never made his diagnosis public, as he and my mother Mara are generally very private people, but we feel compelled to share this now, due to the increasingly severe financial burden our family is facing.” She noted that in a further blow, the singer known for his outrageous, high-energy stage persona, fell down a flight of stairs after Thanksgiving and broke his back in two places. Following a week-long hospital stay and a successful surgery, Leah said her dad has been bedridden and incapacitated since then and “due to the trauma, David’s illness has progressed exponentially and my mother is caring for him around the clock.” In a statement, Johansen said, “We’ve been living with my illness for a long time, still having fun, seeing friends & family, carrying on, but this tumble the day after Thanksgiving really brought us to a whole new level of debilitation. This is the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. I’ve never been one to ask for help but this is an emergency. Thank you.”

Link

Former Glinda, 39, Announces Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Have No Hair but I Have My Spirit

February 5, 2025

Stage actress Kara Lindsay is "celebrating closing [a] massive chapter" after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis. The former Glinda in the Broadway production of Wicked took to Instagram on World Cancer Day on Feb. 4, noting that it felt "like the appropriate day to share" she was diagnosed with stage II breast cancer during her time as Sutton Foster's standby in Once Upon a Mattress this past fall. She was quick to assure fans and friends alike that she's "going to be ok," feeling "very lucky" to have caught the cancer "early" and quickly beginning eight rounds of chemotherapy, which she wrapped up just days earlier on Jan. 30.

Link

Former Iowa forward Ava Jones diagnosed with cancer amid retirement, car collision recovery

February 8, 2025

Before the college basketball season began, Iowa lost forward Ava Jones [19] due to a medical retirement. Jones was struck by an impaired driver in July 2022 and was still working on recovery. The incident occurred just a few days after Jones decided to commit to Iowa. Flash forward to Saturday and more devastating news has come. Jones revealed she recently was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma after getting results from a biopsy. She expressed confidence in the doctors Iowa has provided her with as the fight instantly begins. “This is the news no one ever wants to get, but especially after spending the last 2 and a half years working my butt off and recovering from getting hit by a car. My body is very strong and I am confident in the doctors here at Iowa.”

Link

Conservative Journalist Megan Basham Reveals Life-Altering Diagnosis

February 4, 2025

Charlotte, NC - On Feb. 3, Megan Basham [49]—whose “Shepherds for Sale” was published last year—announced she was suffering from metastasized colorectal cancer. “The Basham family went on a bit of a roller coaster ride in 2024 and that continued through the end of the year. Just after Thanksgiving, I was diagnosed with stage three, advanced colorectal cancer. Christmas was spent in a flurry of scans and meeting with oncology teams for first and second opinions. Suddenly, many plans our family had for the New Year had to be set aside or placed on hold,” she said. “And our steps are now heading in unexpected directions. Scheduled trips will not be taken, a podcast I hoped to pursue with a friend will have to be suspended indefinitely." Basham added that she had “been in chemo-radiation for the last few weeks and after that will proceed to more substantial chemo and surgery in the summer.

Link

Rita Lamb Recuperating from Heart Attack

February 4, 2025

Cathedral City [CA] Council Member Rita Lamb [74] Suffers Heart Attack. Yes, the Council member did have a heart attack, but it was a month ago. The incident happened in her home. She was able to call 911 and was taken to a local hospital when she had a stent put in, she told Uken Report. Lamb is home, attending City Council meetings and living life.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Loose Women star Andrea McLean rushed to hospital with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home

February 10, 2025

Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean has revealed she was rushed to the hospital after her husband discovered her collapsed in the bathroom. The TV personality opened up about her frightening experience, revealing that she was diagnosed with "severe pneumonia, Acute Kidney Injury, and sepsis"—a serious and life-threatening condition. In a revealing post, the 55-year-old described suffering from flu-like symptoms for a week, including "sweating and shivering, with a raging temperature and chills," "pain in my chest and back," and dark urine before she suddenly collapsed. Her husband, Nick Feeney, found her about an hour later and immediately contacted their GP, who instructed them to "call 999 right away." McLean shared more details on her Substack blog, describing how she was in excruciating pain and "couldn’t stand" due to low blood pressure. McLean explained that she spent two days and two nights in the Emergency Assessment Ward, receiving antibiotics while enduring "almost constant pain" and sensory overload, with the overwhelming sounds and smells of patients losing control of their bowels. Five weeks later, McLean revealed that her recovery has not been as swift as she had hoped. "My life is still not 'back to normal,'" she admitted.

Link

TV star plans 'huge changes' after heart attack

February 7, 2025

A BBC DIY SOS star has said he is going to make 'huge lifestyle changes' after surviving a heart attack while cold water swimming. Mark Millar said before the incident he was "feeling amazing" and then suddenly he "got a strapping pain" across his chest while swimming off Clevedon's coast, in north Somerset. He was rushed to Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) and is now waiting for a triple heart by-pass. Looking to the future, he said he plans to make "huge changes" in the way he lived. "I've got to step away from stress, that's a huge killer. You know if your job is bringing you pain, do it a different way. If there are people around you who are bringing anxiety and stress, step away from them. Relax, breathe deeply and have a clean, healthy lifestyle," he said.

No age reported.

Link

Ex-Premier League star John Fleck taken to hospital after ‘having fit’ on pitch before EFL clash as kickoff delayed

February 6, 2025

Ex-Premier League star John Fleck has been rushed to hospital after falling ill during a warm-up. League Two Chesterfield posted the statement on their social media page. The club said Fleck, 33, was taken to hospital "as a precautionary measure". The full statement on social media said: "We can confirm that John Fleck has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after being taken ill during the pre-match warm-up." Speaking after the game, Chesterfield manager Danny Webb said Fleck "had a fit of some sort" and it "didn't look very nice". But more positively, he said that as Fleck was taken away on a stretcher he was "smiling" and that he's in "good hands".

Link

IRELAND

Dail’s youngest politician says epilepsy diagnosis won't prevent him from fulfilling dream

February 10, 2025

The Dail’s youngest politician has said his epilepsy diagnosis is not going to prevent him from fulfilling his dream – after being elected a TD. New Labour Party deputy Eoghan Kenny, 24, was told he had the condition at the age of 21 after “rarely having a day off of school from a sickness”. While he now takes daily medication, he has experienced up to 14 seizures in the last four years.

Link

Eddie Jordan provides update on cancer diagnosis: ‘Don’t be afraid… go and get tested’

February 6, 2025

Eddie Jordan insists his chemotherapy is in “good shape” as the former F1 team boss provided an update after his cancer diagnosis. Jordan, 76, revealed in December that he had experienced some “very dark days” after being diagnosed with “aggressive” bladder and prostate cancer last spring, which spread to his spine and pelvis. The former F1 team owner and pundit, who ran the Jordan Grand Prix team from 1991 to 2005, has spent the winter in Cape Town and has given an update on his Formula For Success podcast with David Coulthard. “There’s an unbelievable opportunity of good medical care everywhere in the world now, and chemotherapy, they seem to have their act together. Cape Town has been brilliant. I’ve had the four chemos so far. Another planned two, which you never know if it hasn’t completely gone. Might have to go for another one or two. It’s not something… you wouldn’t want your very best friend to have chemo, because it’s not something that’s very desirable. But at the same time, the outlook and the future is great. So, God bless those guys in the medical field.” Jordan had previously implored people to “look after their bodies” after his diagnosis and paid tribute to “megastar” Sir Chris Hoy , who last year was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Link

SWEDEN

Dance music icon sends warning after he’s diagnosed with health condition caused by performing

February 4,2025

Swedish DJ Alesso [33] has confirmed he'll be "slowing down" after 14 years of touring, after taking a blow to his health as a result of his relentless schedule. The dance music icon, real name Alessandro Lindblad, took to social media after three months of silence to confirm why he'd been out of the spotlight, and not performing. "I woke up with the loudest ringing in my ears," he told the camera. "I was in complete shock. It was not after a show. I just woke up, and it was so intense." Alesso confirmed that after experiencing '10 out of 10' pain as a result, he was diagnosed with a severe case of tinnitus.

Link

ISRAEL

Likud MK David Bitan hospitalized in neurological ICU again — reports

February 7, 2025

Likud MK David Bitan [64] has been hospitalized again in the neurological ICU at the Sheba Medical Center after his condition declined, according to Hebrew media reports. Bitan, who chairs the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee, was also hospitalized for tests in late January after he was feeling unwell.

Link

PAKISTAN

Angeline Malik Opens Up About her Cancer Diagnosis

February 7, 2025

Pakistani actress and director Angeline Malik [49] has courageously revealed to her fans that she is battling cancer. In an emotional social media post, she confirmed her cancer diagnosis and shared photos from her treatment journey. During chemotherapy, she took a bold step by shaving her head to stand in solidarity with women undergoing similar challenges.

Link