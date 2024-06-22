UNITED STATES (cont’d)

This is Talbot’s second stroke, as he had one pre-COVID:

David Talbot, SF chronicler and Salon.com founder, suffers ‘severe stroke’

June 10, 2024

Famed San Francisco historian and writer David Talbot [72] suffered a “severe stroke” that has him fighting for his life, according to his family. Talbot, who wrote the celebrated book “Season of the Witch” and founded the online news website Salon.com, suffered a stroke on June 2.

Link

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy reveals he recently 'beat' cancer

June 19, 2024

In the most subtle, low-key fashion, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy revealed he had, and beat, cancer. The 47-year-old revealed the diagnosis on an episode of "The BFFs Pod" when his co-hosts took note of a scar on his neck. Portnoy said he "beat it" and replied yes when it was skin cancer "lying in the sun all day with no sunscreen. I've had a heart attack, cancer and stung by bees, beat it all," Portnoy joked.

Link

After breast cancer diagnosis at 40, award-winning journalist takes work leave as she confronts disease with ‘strength, compassion and positivity’

June 16, 2024

Sacramento, CA - Award-winning journalist Vicki Gonzalez, who has been hosting Capital Public Radio’s show “Insight” since 2021, announced this week she’s taking a leave from work as she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer that spread to her lymph nodes. Despite having received her diagnosis last month, two days after her 40th birthday, Gonzalez has decided to make the best out of her health challenge by spreading breast cancer awareness and confronting the disease with “strength, compassion and positivity,” as she takes some time off from work.

Link

Dr. Oz helps plane passenger mid-flight during medical emergency

June 14, 2024

Dr. Oz 's medical knowledge came in handy on his flight to Mexico this week 'cause the celebrity doc treated a fellow passenger during a health scare up in the air, TMZ has learned. He was en route to a wedding when he heard flight attendants asking for medical help, and he answered the call. “[A] middle-aged healthy man lost consciousness and we did usual triage with physical exam and vital signs. After oxygen, OJ and time, he recovered and needs to have a detailed evaluation with his local physician."

Link

Dr. Oz was praised for hyping the “vaccine”(as he had faithfully hyped conventional vaccines, such as the MMR), but faulted for recommending hydroxychloroquine, because that wasn’t “scientific”:

Oz has promoted some ideas consistent with scientific evidence and some contrary to it. In early January 2021, he took the COVID-19 vaccine, provided answers based on CDC guidance about its use, and posted a guide to COVID-19 vaccination. Yet months earlier, in April 2020, he promoted the drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, which was not supported by clinical trial data (and is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for that use).

https://www.futurity.org/dr-oz-media-trust-misinformation-2720152-2/

Texas Wesleyan’s new basketball coach has cancer. ‘It will come back. I don’t know when’

June 20, 2024

Considering where he started, and where his life was headed, Brian Wanamaker was built to handle something called, “multiple myeloma.” It started in 2021, when he noticed pain in his lower back. Some days his body hurt so much he could barely move. He routinely tried Epsom salt baths, but that was a Band-Aid over a wound he couldn’t find. Multiple visits, and tests, by multiple doctors didn’t give him answers. Because they had none. Shortly before the birth of his daughter in 2022, a doctor told Wanamaker he has a rare cancer of the plasma cell. “They don’t know the cause of it, but it will come back and I don’t know when. There is no cure,” Wanamaker said. “I am in remission now, and have been for a while. I can live a long time with this, and I expect to.”

No age reported.

Link

After cancer diagnosis, young musician teams up with Boston rock band for short-run tour that ends in New Orleans

June 20, 2024

New Orleans, LA - Ever since the phrase was coined by a D.J. in Cleveland, rock-n-roll has been more than a genre of music. It’s an American lifestyle. The Gibson Malone Band, who calls Boston their home, is no exception to what has become decades of tradition as their van full of players rolls through New Orleans for two nights on the final stop of their short-run U.S. Eastern tour. It’s the age-old tale of a band of young men setting out on the road to share their music with total strangers behind an independent release of original songs. However, one thing that does stand out about this ensemble is that one of their featured performers has cancer. Ike Baer-Sanft, a junior at the Berklee College of Music, was diagnosed in 2023 with mouth cancer. After going through chemotherapy and surgery, Ike was happy to announce himself cancer-free. However, after about a year, the cancer returned.



No age reported.

Link

Berklee’s “vaccination” mandate:

https://whdh.com/news/berklee-college-of-music-requiring-student-covid-19-vaccinations-for-fall/

Community activist Malik Shabazz heads home after massive heart attack in Detroit

June 21, 2024

Detroit, MI - Many people have been praying for Minister Malik Shabazz [48], who has been recovering after he suffered a massive heart attack. Shabazz is expected to head home after the health scare that had him hospitalized since the summer of 2023.

Link

CANADA

LuFisto in hospital due to flesh-eating bacteria

June 15, 2024

LuFisto [44] has a very scary opponent and it's not someone in the wrestling ring. The independent wrestling star took to social media to share a picture of herself in the hospital, noting that she is shockingly dealing with a flesh-eating disease. "Long story short, I’ve been in intensive care since yesterday and looks like I’ll be there for a few days. Now fighting against some flesh-eating bacteria. I’m tired. I’d like to have a break, please." LuFisto recently underwent surgery over the past few days has been dealing with feet pain and swelling. On June 9, she was curious as to why either hasn't decreased since then and the flesh-eating bacteria may likely be the culprit.

Link

PUERTO RICO

Don Omar reveals cancer diagnosis: "Good intentions are welcome"

June 17, 2024

William Omar Landrón Rivera, better known as Don Omar, has announced that he is battling cancer. The Puerto Rican artist confirmed the heartbreaking news through an Instagram post, where he shared an image of his wrist bearing the Orlando Health bracelet from the United States. "Today yes, but tomorrow I will not have cancer. Good intentions are welcome. See you soon. #fuckcancer," wrote the "Ella y Yo" singer, without specifying the type of cancer he is facing. Following the post, colleagues, fans, and entertainment personalities have extended their best wishes and support to the 46-year-old singer in his fight against the disease.

Link