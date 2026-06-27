A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Celebs

DENMARK

June 16, 2026

Daniel Klink Nørremark, known as Dingo, has told his followers that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. The Danish YouTuber now reveals this himself in a story on Instagram , where he also names the disease. “Unfortunately, I have been diagnosed with brain cancer (stage 4 glioma),” it says, among other things. And the 27-year-old profile does not hide the fact that this is a serious message he has received from the doctors. “Unfortunately, it’s a pretty aggressive form of cancer, so I’m starting chemo and radiation next week, and we’re hoping that somehow miracles can happen 😭🤞.” Daniel Klink Nørremark has been a well-known name among young Danes on YouTube for several years, where he has amassed a large following under the name Dingo. Before his life as a YouTuber, he was also a prominent figure in Danish esports. He played FIFA at a high level and was part of Brøndby IF’s eSuperliga team, among other things. Now it’s about something completely different than games, streaming and videos. But despite the diagnosis, he insists that he has no intention of giving up.

ITALY

June 9, 2026

In the Italian media landscape, the confession of Natalia Paragoni [28] is being discussed - she is one of the country’s most prominent influencers, whose audience has long been accustomed to her candor and family chronicles. This time, the reason for public attention was far more serious than another fashion appearance or a comment about colleagues: Natalia announced that, in the last weeks of her pregnancy, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She revealed this a month after the birth of her second daughter, when the public had already noticed her prolonged silence on social media. After Beatrice was born, Natalia began a course of chemotherapy, openly admitting that this stage comes with pain, fear, and many tears. But even in such moments, she emphasizes: for her family and for herself, she is ready to move forward, step by step.

PORTUGAL

June 10, 2026

João Almeida [27] keeps edging back towards his best. The UAE Team Emirates XRG rider tackled stage 4 of the Tour Auvergne Rhône-Alpes 2026 (in Spanish Tour Auvernia Ródano-Alpes, the Dauphiné’s new name) with optimism, while admitting he is still short of top condition. After several difficult months due to health issues that hit his form and preparation, the Portuguese said his sensations are improving day by day. Without going into detail, he confirmed that medical tests flagged anomalies that ultimately shaped his preparation. “We saw a lot of strange things in my blood work. I don’t have much to add,” he explained. The Portuguese said he initially tried to keep training to see how things evolved, but eventually had to stop. “First I tried to keep training to see how it went and then in the end I had to stop. That’s how it is,” he stated.

Researcher’s note – João Almeida, along with his entire UAE Team Emirates squad, was fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 as early as January 2021. His team was noted for being one of the first professional cycling squads to receive the vaccine [sic]: https://www.cyclingnews.com/news/uae-team-emirates-given-covid-19-vaccine-during-training-camp/

ISRAEL

June 13, 2026

Noa Kirel [25] and her husband, Daniel Peretz, set off on a luxurious honeymoon in Japan, but after several days they quietly returned to Israel. The reason: Kirel felt unwell, was flown to Israel and was hospitalized. On Sunday morning, the singer published a post on her Instagram account explaining the reason for her hospitalization. “We planned a honeymoon, but my appendix wasn’t really on board,” she wrote. “Thank you all for your concern. I have a perfect husband who took care of me. Wishing everyone only health, amen.”

Researcher’s note – Israeli pop star Noa Kirel is vaccinated [sic], having received her COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] in Israel. In fact, she was highly supportive of the health initiatives there, participating in events and media campaigns tied to the nation’s vaccination [sic] rollout: https://www.imdb.com/news/ni63450386/ An Israeli team have done a good study on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found 40% increased risk of Appendicitis 42 days post vax [sic]: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2110475 Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8565092/

SAUDI ARABIA

June 20, 2026

The boxing world has been shocked by the news of Turki Alalshikh’s health condition. The 44-year-old has been diagnosed with cancer and a brain tumor. Alalshikh, the most influential figure and driving force in boxing in recent years, has organized mega-events featuring Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk, among many others. Alalshikh co-founded Zuffa Boxing with UFC CEO and President Dana White, and they have become a dynamo in the sport of boxing, particularly with the upcoming changes to the Ali Act, which are nearing approval in the United States Congress. Alalshikh was diagnosed in 2015 with several forms of cancer, but in 2025 a tumor located near the pituitary gland in his brain has been detected.

SOUTH KOREA

June 15, 2026

Singer Hong Ju [26] shed tears while revealing that she is battling stage 3 ovarian cancer. On the 15th, Hong Ju and her husband, singer and former wrestler Baek Seung-il, appeared on the “Byeoljubujeon” segment of KBS 1TV’s “Morning Stage.” That day, Hong Ju confessed that she is undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer. She was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer last March. She said, “I am on chemotherapy up to the sixth round, and the standard chemotherapy is quite harsh. I have already completed three rounds.” She explained that she had undergone a major surgery lasting seven hours, as the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and peritoneum. Hong Ju added, “Fortunately, there was no spread to the intestines. All affected areas were removed.”

PHILIPPINES

June 9, 2026

Actor JC Santos [37] opened up about his condition through a series of Instagram updates after a sudden medical emergency landed him in the hospital. On his Instagram Stories, JC uploaded a selfie from his hospital bed, flashing a smile despite the situation. He paired the photo with a playful caption, joking that his advancing age was catching up with him. In a subsequent update, the actor detailed to his followers what happened before he was rushed to the hospital. He began by thanking everyone who reached out to check on him, sharing that he is now in good condition and grateful that doctors found nothing serious. Recalling the moments leading up to his hospitalization, the actor explained that the scare began when he woke up feeling severely dizzy. He noted that he underwent multiple diagnostic tests and continuous monitoring as medical staff worked to determine the cause of the episode. Despite the alarming situation, JC maintained a positive outlook, viewing the health scare as a wake-up call to prioritize his well-being.

AUSTRALIA

June 15, 2026

An Australian social media influencer engaged to Kiwi Olympian David Nyika has announced she has beaten cancer after an 8-month battle with the disease. Lexy Thornberry, fiancée of the Kiwi boxing star and a former Love Island Australia contestant, shared the news she is cancer-free to her 75,000 followers on Instagram. The 25-year-old revealed in November last year that she was diagnosed with head and neck cancer. In a celebratory post last night, Thornberry said she “beat cancer” after “six excruciating months of chemotherapy and radiation”. “Eight months ago, I was diagnosed with stage 3 nasopharyngeal carcinoma, which spread from my nose to the lymph nodes in my neck. I endured six excruciating months of chemotherapy and radiation – celebrating my 25th birthday while receiving radiation treatment, unable to swallow or taste food. Today, I share this post in celebration of my journey. I’m excited to announce that I am now a Cancer Survivor! The rehabilitation has been challenging, but each day gets a little easier, and I’m excited to be on the path to feeling like myself again.”