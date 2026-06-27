News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
12hEdited

I never realized that the world had so many “influencers.”

I guess they are followed online and are highly respected and listen to by their flocks.

It’s too bad we didn’t have at least one “influencer” who was not joined at the hip to the medical establishment?

Hey, it’s all about getting eyeballs on your page and helping your flock to conform.

Yes it’s all about the views, which is all about the money, which has been the problem all along with this insanity.

Reply
Share
2 replies
SoloD's avatar
SoloD
13h

Thank you for the updates.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Crispin Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture