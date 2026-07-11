Trump & Co.’s ongoing jihad against “wokeness” is (loosely) based on a belligerent misreading of our post-war history, which Charlie Kirk distorted time and time again, helping to provide Trump, Hegseth, Stephen Miller and the rest of them with fuel for their grotesque revisions of our nation’s past. According to that misperception, it all started with the civil rights movement in the Sixties, which, they think, ruined everything, and so must be repealed, its every trace wiped out—a vast, regressive project to sanitize our national history, and justify the degradation of America into a neo-Confederate (or crypto-Nazi) apartheid state.

Thus Kirk decried the Civil Rights Act as the evil source of all the “wokeness” that’s been stifling free speech, and exalting civil rights law that supersedes the Constitution (as Kirk and Trump et al. imagine it). “I have a very, very radical view on this, but I can defend it, and I’ve thought about it: We [sic] made a huge mistake when we passed the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s.” Apparently unfazed by the thought of everlasting Jim Crow segregation, and the permanent disenfranchisement of black Americans, Kirk saw the Civil Rights Act as nothing more than the source of “a permanent DEI-type bureaucracy,” which made America—as Trump would say—“a dead country,” which he claims he’s brought to life again, by redacting the history of America, while jailing, killing, ousting or excluding all non-white people, whether citizens or not.

That there is such a bureaucracy (or, rather, are such bureaucracies) is all too true; but it certainly did not spring from the Civil Rights Act—nor is it the fault of Martin Luther King, Jr., whom Kirk often vilified for no clear reason. “MLK was awful. He’s [sic] not a good person. He said one good thing he actually didn’t believe.” If Kirk were still with us (or if he should happen to turn up), we might ask him what that “one good thing” was. We might also ask him for an explanation as to why he hated (or hates) King so much. “Who was MLK? A myth has been created,” he also said. “While he was alive most people disliked him, yet today he is the most honored, worshipped, even deified person of the 20th century.”

The only explanation for such slanders is that Kirk’s bilious take on King is based entirely on the FBI’s iffy claims about King’s sex life. Kirk was (is?) otherwise bone-ignorant of King’s biography, including his accomplishments—and murder by the state, which Kirk tacitly approved. Whether or not King was “a good person” (like Trump?), he was not just a seminal organizer for the cause of civil rights, but, later—and fatally—a voice for peace and freedom for all Americans.

King’s radical turn, a year before his death, is what put that bull’s-eye on his back. He was the first American public figure to speak out against the war on Vietnam; and, thereafter, he planned a poor people’s march on Washington: a pointed move beyond the racial struggle, to a campaign for economic justice. (Kirk’s claim that “while he was alive most people disliked him” is simply false, since King was lionized by the media establishment until he condemned the war, at which point that juggernaut, the White House, and countless pro-war liberals turned against him.) Toward the end, moreover, King was moving toward a rapprochement with radical black activists such as Stokely Carmichael, whose calls for “black power” had initially put him off, but which he came to see as something he might work with, although without “armed struggle,” or race-nationalism.

King was, in short, a radical; and that’s why he had to die. As long as he stuck to the civil rights struggle, he did not pose an existential threat to what we once called “the power structure”; but once he broadened his critique, to include the war, and poor people overall, the government destroyed him—as it did with everyone who tried to unify the people. So it was with JFK, who would have swept to re-election on his peace platform; and RFK, who appealed to all have-nots, and young Middle Americans; and so had it been with Malcolm X, who, once he left the Nation of Islam, and moved beyond his racist phase (and sought to bring America’s race problem to the UN, in partnership with heads of state in newly independent nations), was marked for death, blown away (allegedly) by NOI gunmen.

And so it was with all the other murders carried out to break the unifying spirit of the age: Fred Hampton, young leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, who spurned Afrocentrism, organizing not just poor black youths but Hispanic gangs as well, and—astoundingly—poor whites, so that the FBI, in league with the Chicago police, had to kill him; Walter Reuther, head of the UAW, who ran an honest union, opposed the war, and worked with King and others on the racial struggle; Thomas Merton, the radical monk whose crime was only writing long, persuasive letters to all sorts of people, many of them famous, urging them to turn against the war; and Allard Loewenstein, close associate of RFK, who sought to find the truth about the latter’s killing. Bobby’s tribute to him (which is on his tombstone) says it all: "For Al, who knew the lesson of Emerson and taught it to the rest of us ... that if a single man plant himself on his convictions and there abide, the huge world will come round to him."

Nor is this all, as the state had much to do to wipe out all political resistance, by mercilessly vaporizing those who still might have revived the urge to unify against the power. So it was with Paul Wellstone, intrepid anti-warrior (whom Dick Cheney warned explicitly to knock it off); and so it was with John Lennon, who, though no longer political by 1980, was still an honest, highly charismatic figure; and so it was with Bob Marley the year after Lennon’s murder, his sudden cancer likely given him deliberately. There’s much else to say about the state’s campaign against the seismic force of rock—which brings us to still other means of making sure that We the People do not get together.

While assassinating those who led the way (I’ve left out may other names), the state also did everything it could to make the world go wrong. Of course, the CIA’s cult of acid pacified the young, while other drug cults flourished, and killer charlatans like Jim Jones did their worst; and Charles Manson, used by the press to proclaim “the end of the Sixties,” was a government tool, as Dan O’Neil demonstrates beyond a shadow of a doubt in his chilling Chaos. And while such horrors were darkening the culture, there was also something happening in academia that had far more to do with DEI than the Civil Rights Act.

Some years ago, the researcher Daniel Brandt published a pamphlet showing that the Academy took a marked “woke” turn in the late Sixties. You won’t find it online, because Brandt has been famously averse to cyber-culture. (Founder of NameBase and Wikipedia Watch, he became a tireless critic of Wikipedia’s many glaring flaws.) What Brandt discovered was that both the Ford and Rockefeller Foundations—each a well-established CIA pass-through—had taken to inordinately favoring scholarly projects on race and gender, to the exclusion of political economy. This is where “woke” came from, starting in the universities, which thus began their marked decline into “multiculturalism,” “intersectionality,” or whatever other stultifying buzzwords were increasingly deployed to change the subject from class to one that would reward the rising commissars at work on campuses. To put it simply, in other words, if you want to know where “woke” and/or DEI came from, don’t ask Charlie Kirk, or Linda MacMahon, or Peter Hegseth, or any of Trump’s other droogs, but just follow the money, as you naturally would with any such corruption.

As to Kirk, there is far more to say concerning his proud ignorance of what some call, correctly, “the deep state.” To watch or read his riffs with all due care, and with some education, is to see that he knew (or knows) nothing about the agencies that have been guiding us, invisibly, since “our” politics went wrong—a striking ignorance suggesting that he too, like all those figures who come to dominate the culture out of nowhere (often without any college education), may have been (or be) a spook himself, along with Candace Owens et al. (There’s much to say in this regard about Barack Obama, but we’ll let that go for now.) We will return to this fraught subject in some future posts. For now, let us all heed the warning not to fall for sudden stars with murky backgrounds, and try our best to do our thinking by ourselves, informed by a great deal of reading.