News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
6hEdited

Definitely enjoy your articles on assassinations, and the intelligence agencies in the 1950s to 1980s.

Always learn at least a few new facts. And find a few new books to read. Thanks.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
7h

👏👏👏 thanks for this breakdown of the 60s. As a millennial, I knew something was off and have some thoughts but this is a great place to start.

The alphabet agencies are the true enemies here.

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