Dejan Milojevic WAS "vaccinated," then boosted; last week had a "medical emergency" at a team dinner—and is now dead. ("Our free press" calls this a "conspiracy theory.")
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins explains decision to get COVID-19 vaccine: Options were 'to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA'
October 5, 2021
https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/32341148/warriors-andrew-wiggins-explains-decision-get-covid-19-vaccine-options-were-get-vaccinated-not-play-nba
The Warriors “hosted a booster clinic” in early February, 2022, to make sure that the team’s fans were injected, too:
Warriors' COVID booster requirement goes into effect at SF's Chase Center
February 2, 2022
https://abc7news.com/chase-center-vaccine-requirements-warriors-boosters-at-games-covid-policy/11536998/
Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic hospitalized after medical emergency at team dinner in Utah
January 17, 2024
https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/warriors-assistant-coach-dejan-milojevic-dies-at-46-after-suffering-heart-attack-in-utah/
Milojevic died the next day:
Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies at 46 after suffering heart attack in Utah
January 18, 2024
https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/warriors-assistant-coach-dejan-milojevic-dies-at-46-after-suffering-heart-attack-in-utah/
And on that same day, before the team at Newsweek actually looked into it, they called the only rational inference from the assistant coach’s “sudden death” a “conspiracy theory”—since such “journalists” are expected not to cover each day’s news, having properly looked into it, but to echo the official propaganda narrative:
NBA Coach's Death Sparks COVID-19 Vaccine Conspiracy Theories
January 18, 202
https://www.newsweek.com/dejan-milojevic-death-covid-vaccine-conspiracy-theories-1861894
People close to him should push for a proper autopsy.
This is the tweet that sent Pharma over the edge (because it generated 600,000 views) and led them to put out a hit piece on me in Newsweek.
"Andrew Wiggins, forward for the Golden State Warriors, did not want to get the Covid shot. Coach
@SteveKerr pressured him. The team threatened to withhold his salary. Wiggins gave in and still regrets it. Then last night the whole team watched assistant coach Dejan Milojević, age 46, die right in front of them from a vaccine-induced heart attack. Karma hates junk science. This is the most horrifying era in human history."
But it's not the tweet that the Newsweek guy quoted.