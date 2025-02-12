I’ve watched a lot of Senate confirmation hearings in my time, some of them quite painful; but I’ve never seen one as embarrassing as those held last week by the Finance and Health Committees on confirming RFK, Jr. as the head of HHS. What made it embarrassing was not RFK’s performance. Though he could have shown a firmer grasp of certain issues (Medicare and Medicaid most notably), he was, as ever, a model of civility in dealing with attacks (although some clearly got to him), and showed—or would have shown, if his inquisitors did not keep interrupting him—his usual lucidity and expertise concerning chronic illness in America, Big Pharma’s catastrophic influence, the downside of agribusiness, and other aspects of the crisis that has wracked this country (and most others) for some time, but especially since “the coronavirus” was deployed to trash the world and curb our freedoms—a project that the Democrats (and some Republicans) have supported with ferocious zeal, and one that RFK is uniquely qualified to halt, and see to it that no such insane assault on science and democracy may ever menace us again.

Given their deep investment—financial, political, psychological, emotional—in the status quo. and RFK’s nuanced understanding of the crisis, and his outstanding skill at litigation for the benefit of all, the Democrats’ overt—or, one might say, unmasked—hostility to Kennedy, their fawning reverence for “health” agencies and all quisling doctors, and the ready use of outright lies to discredit him, were, though shocking, no surprise. After all, those hearings, though far grander and more consequential, than, say, a family argument, or a back-and-forth on “social media,” were only an elaborate public version of the futile clash that rages every minute nationwide between Covidians and “skeptics” (or, as many like to call them, “conspiracy theorists”), the latter trying their best, through scientific evidence and common sense, to snap the former out of their hypnotic trance, and mostly failing, the former having been too traumatized and disinformed to doubt the propaganda—or think for themselves (or, others might say, think at all).

Thus those “hearings” were not really hearings (any more than the “vaccines” are actually vaccines, or “the pandemic” really a pandemic), since no Democrat interrogating RFK could hear a word he said, their ears hermetically cemented by the poisonous malarkey propagated by the government-and-media at every level. Although he knew so much more than they did about the subjects they brought up—or because he was so well-informed—they didn’t question him in expectation of an answer, but just to catch him out, in order to portray him (or, some might say, smear him) as a crackpot ambulance chaser, his motives not humanitarian but mercenary, and even homicidal—since, as we all know, the surest way for any charlatan to make a buck these days is to contradict the groupthink dictated by such thrifty do-gooders as Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates. Worse still, RFK hopes to cash in at HHS by purposely depriving We the People—especially the children—of all those miraculous “life-saving vaccines,” by suing the drug companies that “peddle” them (to use the verb much favored by the Democrats in their harangues again the nominee).

Those who have followed RFK’s career (and those fewer who personally know him) are probably as staggered as I am by the radical discrepancy between the dedicated activist—winning litigator for the public good, savior of our natural world (he spearheaded the cleanup of the filthy Hudson River), and busy author of many solid books, including American Values (a must-read for anyone interested in JFK’s legacy) and his indispensable biography of Dr. Fauci—and the avaricious fiend intent on making good by doing bad.