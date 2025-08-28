Further indications of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

Diana Ross, 81, Sparks Health Fears After Iconic Singer Abruptly Cancels Cruise Ship Appearance ‘Due to Unforeseen Circumstances’

August 14, 2025

Diana Ross has sparked fears for herself after she abruptly canceled a scheduled cruise ship appearance due to “unforeseen circumstances,” RadarOnline.com can reveal. Ross, 81, was tapped to serve as the “godmother” at the naming ceremony for Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class ship in June. Last minute, a representative for the I’m Coming Out singer announced she would no longer be able to participate in the Star of the Seas showcase later this month. The singer was supposed to kick off the Star of the Seas showcase in Port Canaveral, Florida, on August 20. The three-day cruise would then bring guests to the cruise line’s private Perfect Day at CocoCay waterpark in the Bahamas. One week before the ship sets sail, Ross’ rep reportedly said in a statement: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Diana Ross will be unable to appear.”



Researcher’s Note - Diana takes precautions when she goes out in public during covid era. Rare sighting of Diana Ross, 78, as she is seen with extra protection against new variant rise: Link

Link

The Beach Boys cancel Alaska State Fair performance

August 23, 2025

The Beach Boys performance at the Alaska State Fair has been canceled.

The group was scheduled to perform Monday.

According to the Alaska State Fair, the band canceled because of “unforeseen circumstances” that are beyond the band and the fair’s control, but the band looks forward to returning to the Alaska State Fair in the future.

Link

Indie Galveston duo Raudiver were on their way up. Then came the tumor

August 24, 2025

As 2024 turned into 2025, things were looking up for Raudiver. The chill darkwave or dark chillwave (take your pick) duo of Galveston spouses Charlie and Lauren Eddy had released their debut LP, Leave Before Dark, and toured with Temptrix, one of Texas’ hottest darkwave acts. Houston Chronicle pop critic Joey Guerra named the album one of the year’s 10 best local releases. (No. 6, to be exact.) Then, in early February, it all ground to a halt. Charlie suffered a seizure; doctors discovered a large mass in his brain. He was hospitalized for close to three weeks. Raudiver had to cancel upcoming shows in Austin, San Antonio, and San Marcos, as well as the band’s first-ever unofficial SXSW performance at a “Texas Goth” showcase. The biopsy revealed a Grade 4 glioblastoma, a notoriously aggressive type of brain tumor. (”The Big Bad,” the Eddys labeled it on social media.) It affects the part of the brain that controls reading, writing, and speech, as well as Charlie’s visual processing and arithmetic skills. Doctors continually fine-tune his medications; he is prone to seizures and falls. Swelling in his brain persists. Charlie has since undergone surgery, which removed 95 percent of the mass (while he was still awake), and radiation therapy. He’s on two types of chemotherapy that are “pretty hard on your body,” he told Chron last week. There have been further hospitalizations. The prognosis is about two years. But he enrolled in one of MD Anderson’s experimental clinical trials anyway—not expecting a miracle, necessarily, but just in case.

No age reported.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Max Poole out of Vuelta a España and all upcoming racing after Epstein-Barr virus diagnosis

August 20, 2025

Great Britain’s Max Poole (Picnic PostNL) has been ruled out of the Vuelta a España, all upcoming racing and training after being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and glandular fever, also known as mononucleosis. Poole had been set to target the GC at the Spanish Grand Tour after finishing 11th overall at the Giro d’Italia earlier this year, but has struggled with his health while preparing for the race. In a short statement released on Wednesday, Picnic PostNL said that Poole “wasn’t reacting positively to training” and abandoned the recent Tour de Pologne to undergo further investigations, which found he has Epstein-Barr virus. “Sadly, this means he’ll need a longer period of rest while we work on getting him back to full health. Now we know what’s behind his symptoms, we can start moving in the right direction with his recovery.” With the 22-year-old on an upwards GC trajectory this year, it is disappointing for him to miss the final Grand Tour of the season, and miss the chance to repeat the kind of heroics his teammate Oscar Onley displayed at the Tour de France, finishing fourth.

Link

DENMARK

Musician Bjorn Vido ‘critical’ after suffering two heart attacks

August 21, 2025

The Music in Space Tour has been brought to a halt as musician and climate activist Bjorn Vido [58] recovers after suffering two heart attacks. The Danish musician was set to host the open air event featuring artists from Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda on Saturday. A statement shared on his social platform on Thursday said Bjorn was in a “critical condition” after suffering two heart attacks. “His doctors have advised that he cannot participate in any events until he has made a full recovery. Bjorn is not only the organiser of this show but also a key figure in its production, including the exclusive short film on climate change and conservation that was to be premiered, a special performance from him.” The concert has been postponed to a date still to be announced.

Link

ITALY

Gaia suffers a sudden illness, cancels her concert in Sardinia: “My body has decided to play nasty tricks.”

August 20, 2025

A bolt from the blue for Gaia’s fans: the 27-year-old Italian-Brazilian singer has announced the cancellation of her Summer 2025 Tour scheduled for today, August 20, in Piazza del Minatore in Gonnesa, Sardinia. The cause? A sudden illness that forced the artist to take a break, as she herself announced in a touching message on social media. “Dears, my body has decided to play nasty tricks right now, and tomorrow’s show in Piazza del Minatore in Gonnesa has unfortunately been canceled. I really wanted to do it, and I’m terribly sorry. I promise I’ll be back very soon to recover properly,” Gaia wrote on Instagram, affectionately addressing her supporters. T

Link

SOUTH KOREA

Comedian Park Mi-sun halts TV activities after early-stage breast cancer diagnosis

August 22, 2025

Comedian Park Mi-sun has halted her broadcasting activities after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, industry insiders said Friday. Her condition is “not severe,” according to her agency. Park, 58, learned of the illness during a routine medical checkup earlier this year. She has completed a round of radiation treatment and is continuing with medication, according to people familiar with her condition.

Link

JAPAN

Rikako Aida Diagnosed with Pneumonia, Suspends Appearances on Scheduled Programs

August 18, 2025

Voice actress Rikako Aida [33], best known for her role as Riko Sakurauchi in Love Live! Sunshine!!, has been diagnosed with pneumonia. Her agency, Ken Production, announced on August 18 via its official X account that Aida has been instructed by her doctor to rest at home for one week.

Link