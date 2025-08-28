News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
9h

It never ends, sadly

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve. S's avatar
Steve. S
9h

Not only does it never end, it doesn't even seem to slow down.

I'm glad there has been more progress towards slowing down the distribution of the jabs, and some more official damage to the jabs, politically. Problems is: the jabs aren't safe or effective for anyone. It seems that since the EUA has been removed, the official language has shifted towards using the jabs on the elderly, and sickly. Problem with that is those groups of people are the groups that the jab will kill, without doubt, due to the natural decline in vitality and recuperative power that come with advancing age.

I don't understand how the administration can't see the obvious: MAHA can't make a dent in getting America healthy again, until the poisoning of our republic stops. MAGA can't get our finances back on track with the disability that is going to need to be paid for by the government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture