First, a hard look, by one who knows, at the psy-op that has induced the national plague of mutual hatred in the aftermath of the atrocity in Utah on 9/10. (Chase Hughes has a background in US Naval Intelligence, where they do this sort of thing.)

Be sure to watch through to the end, with its “pledge” that every sane American must now make:

There are two points I would add to Hughes’ analysis. First, there’s the now-established fact, verified by several scientific studies, that COVID “vaccination” has made millions quicker to explode, the bioweapon having ravaged their pineal glands (among other regions of the brain):

Emotional reactivity – how strongly and quickly we respond to emotional stimuli – might also be partially regulated by the pineal gland. By influencing our overall arousal levels and stress response, the gland could play a role in determining how easily we’re triggered by emotional events.

https://neurolaunch.com/pineal-gland-function-psychology/

Thus the jabbed are likelier than others, and likelier than they were before they got their shot(s), not just to engage in mindless violence but to cheer violence directed at their “enemies.” If this crisis is a psy-op, as Hughes and I agree it is, COVID “vaccination” must be part of it.

Secondly, Hughes seems to see this psy-op primarily as the work of “billionaires” atop the media, and otherwise portrays the media, or its managers and owners, as the authors of this fatally divisive plague. But—as he surely knows, from his own professional experience—psy-ops are state operations, conducted by the US military and the CIA, among other mighty state or state-connected entities; and their efforts to bring down a nation, or a movement, always entail the use of agents provocateurs, and other infiltrators, to help stoke the mass rage devised to keep us blindly screaming at each other, and worse. (As for the managers and owners of the media, many of them got jabbed as well, which tells us that they’re not behind the horror that has gripped us all since early 2020.) Thus it is more than likely that, say, Antifa, BLM, the Proud Boys and the “insurrectionists” on “January 6,” among other fuming, feuding groups, are full of feds (who, no doubt, are also busily intensifying rage all over “social media,” along with bots created for that purpose).

But let’s now look away from all that darkness, and hark back to a more civilized, and even beautiful, response to earlier traumatic public murders.

I refer to “Abraham, Martin and John,” the exquisite elegy that Dion (né Dion de Mucci) wrote and sang in 1968. (He’s still alive!) That song’s powerful expression of collective grief provides a sobering contrast with the current plague of lethal mutual recrimination that has We the People on the verge of suicide.

Let me add that I’m revisiting Dion’s anthem not to hint that it could just as easily refer to Charlie Kirk, since Kirk, for all his eloquence and affability, was no uniter, nor was he looking for “some good for you and me.” His mission—unlike King’s or JFK’s or RFK’s—was wholly partisan; and so he can’t be placed among those martyred for their work to bring us all together, in a nation that would cease to run on endless war, mass poverty and racial segregation, and value peace and justice above all.

In any case, I offer this salute to Dion not just as the author of that song, but as a great musician; so here’s some of his best work as a pop singer back in the early Sixties—a (grittier and more soulful) cover of Del Shannon’s 1961 hit “Runaway”:

And here’s a video of Dion lip-syncing his own 1961 hit, “Runaround Sue” (which—like his “Runaway”—I like as much today as I did when I was twelve years old):

After his years as a Bobby Rydell/Frankie Avalon-type pop star, backed by the Belmonts (among other groups), Dion’s most famous song came as a solemn surprise when it came out in 1968, he having now re-emerged as a troubadour of the Sixties. Here he is on the Smothers Brothers’ show (which was often controversial for their choice of guest performers):

From the Seventies, a performance of the song by Dion and Aaron Neville:

From 1969, a faster-paced, more harmonically complex rendering by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, on “The Ed Sullivan Show”:

“Abraham, Martin and John” was especially beloved by black musicians. Back then there were also televised performances by Ray Charles, Sammy Davis, Jr. and Moms Mabley.

Dion at Joe’s Pub in 1983:

A 2022 interview/documentary: