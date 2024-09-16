Disney/ABC has done a pretty good job killing off the staff at "General Hospital"
In that one way, at least, the show is very realistic
Two members of the team survived by saying NO to the “vaccine”: Ingo Rademacher, whom ABC fired for non-compliance (its decision later upheld by an L.A. court); and Steve Burton, who also was let go, but ABC then hired him back in June.
6 have “died suddenly”:
N’Neka Garland, ‘General Hospital’ producer, dies at 49
March 30, 2023
N’Neka Garland, an Emmy-winning producer on General Hospital who spent the past 22 years with the venerable ABC soap opera, has died. She was 49. Garland suffered a heart attack at her home in Sherman Oaks and died Monday at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, her friend Cori Murray told The Hollywood Reporter. Garland, whose late half-brother was rap legend Tupac Shakur, served as coordinating producer on General Hospital since 2018 and then producer since 2021. She shared Daytime Emmy nominations for outstanding drama series in 2019, ’20 and ’21, winning two years ago.
‘General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman, aka Bobbie Spencer, dies at 70 after cancer battle
May 11, 2023
Jacklyn Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer for 45 years on ABC’s “General Hospital,” has died at 70. Zeman died after a short battle with cancer, her family confirmed Wednesday. News of her death was first announced by the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini.
Billy Miller, Emmy-winning soap opera actor, dead at 43
September 17, 2023
Very sad and extremely shocking news today out of the television universe: Billy Miller, a three-time Daytime Emmy winning soap opera actor — best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital — has passed away. He was 43 years old. No cause of death has been announced at this time. A native of Oklahoma, Miller was two days away from his birthday at the time of his death.
Actor David Gail, best known for Beverly Hills, 90210 and Port Charles, dead at 58
January 21, 2024
Tampa, Florida - David Gail, the actor who played Dr. Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, has died at the age of 58. Gail's credits also include playing Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, and Dean Collins in the WB drama Savannah. A cause of death for Gail has not been shared as of Sunday.
‘General Hospital’ actress Robyn Bernard found dead in open field
March 13, 2024
San Jacinto, CA - Actress Robyn Bernard, who appeared in 145 episodes of the soap opera General Hospital in the 1980s, was found dead in a field behind a business in San Jacinto, California, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported. No cause of death has been established for Bernard, 64, who retired from show business more than two decades ago.
No cause of death reported.
Doug Sheehan, star of General Hospital and Knots Landing, dead at 75
July 8, 2024
Big Horn, Wyo. - Fans of both daytime and primetime soaps suffered a blow this week as news spread that Doug Sheehan, best known for his stints on General Hospital and Knots Landing, passed away. While a cause of death was not released, a notice from the Kane Funeral home shared that the 75-year-old died with his wife by his side on June 29th. While the handsome actor appeared on shows as diverse as Diagnosis Murder and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, it was his role as good-guy Joe Kelly on General Hospital which first brought him to the attention of many fans.
No cause of death reported.
2 nonfatal:
‘General Hospital’ Max Gail’s wife diagnosed with cancer
April 19, 2024
General Hospital alum Max Gail’s wife has sadly been diagnosed with breast cancer. This all comes while she is caring for her husband while he is undergoing a mystery procedure.
No age reported.
General Hospital's John J. York emotionally talks returning to soap after cancer battle
June 18, 2024
General Hospital star John J. York became emotional while discussing his battle with cancer and the overwhelming support he has received from fans while joining bone marrow donor registries. The 65-year-old soap opera actor was diagnosed with two types of blood and bone marrow cancer, myelodysplastic syndrome and smoldering multiple myeloma, in 2022 after a routine checkup.. Appearing on Good Morning America, York teared up when describing how many people signed up to donate bone marrow after he made his diagnosis public.
Thanks for not just the weekly reports but also for the theme-based reports like this one. Even after all this time it is exasperating that they continue to get away with all this carnage and many of the victims and their posse are none the wiser thanks to all the preplanned propaganda and coercion.
My husband and I have been watching a series on Amazon Prime Videos called Rescue Special Ops. It is based in Australia. So many people have heart attacks on the show, young and old. I would say it is definitely programming people to believe heart attacks are just an everyday common occurrence. I am not sure I would have made the connection without MCM's substack but it is very obvious since it was brought to my attention.