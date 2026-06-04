News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
14h

Thank you for covering.

I wish these celebrities could wake up. BUT it seems people are now suffering from long term memory problems and have completely blacked out the covid vaccine rollout/mandates just a few years ago.

The main reason why CA frontrunner Dem candidate Xavier Becerra is ahead of Tom Steyer is because he is big Pharma's choice after successfully following orders to rollout Operation Warpspeed covid shots and boosters as HHS Secretary.

It seems CA voters have completely forgotten Becerra's 'leadership' with covid vaccine mandates.

Sorry to digress from ongoing covid vaccine collateral damage.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Crispin Miller and others
Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
14h

Right away this morning my Crime Radar iPhone app announced to me that it was yet another cardiac arrest here in town.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Crispin Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture