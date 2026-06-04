A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES

May 22, 2026

Washington, DC - Tulsi Gabbard said Friday that she is resigning as the director of national intelligence, stepping aside after her husband was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. In a letter to President Trump, Gabbard said her resignation would be effective June 30. “My husband, Abraham [47], has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” she said. “I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.”

May 30, 2026

Rod Stewart canceled two shows in Las Vegas just hours before he was set to take the stage. The rock legend, 81, was set to perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 29 and 30, but before the doors opened, the event was scrapped. A representative for Stewart told Las Vegas Review, “Following his doctor’s advice, Rod Stewart has regretfully canceled his performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 29 and 30, but is scheduled to return with shows beginning June 2.” An additional statement from Stewart himself read, “My apologies to my family of fans. I am on vocal rest as I recover from a sinus infection. I look forward to seeing you at a future show at Caesars Palace or on tour this summer.”

UNITED KINGDOM

May 16, 2026

Zayn Malik has finally shared an update on his health days after being hospitalized. “Big love to everyone that took the time to make this,” the 33-year-old singer penned on Instagram while sharing a picture of cards he received from his fans. “Feeling a lot better,” Zayn added, confirming to his fans that he has recovered from the mysterious health issue. Zayn Malik shares major health update after emergency hospital visit. The Sideways musician’s health update comes just 2 weeks after he cancelled his US tour.

May 29, 2026

Lord Tom Watson [59], the fiercely influential former Labour deputy leader, has announced a formal leave of absence from the House of Lords following the aggressive recurrence of his prostate cancer. Watson, who previously served as a heavyweight minister under both Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, was initially diagnosed with non-aggressive prostate cancer in March 2023. Following rigorous medical intervention, he was declared free of the disease later that year. However, in a startlingly candid Substack post published on Friday, the political veteran revealed that medical professionals informed him earlier this year that the cancer had aggressively returned.

IRELAND

May 29, 2026

A medical emergency halted a major concert by The Coronas seconds after it started at King John’s Castle in Limerick city on Friday night. Thousands of revellers had flocked to the venue near Limerick city centre on Friday night for the ‘Live at the Castle’ gig which was due to kick-start the Bank Holiday weekend festivities. However, shortly after the Corona’s took to stage, guitarist Lar Kaye suffered a medical emergency. While the gig was suspended for a time, lead singer Danny O’Reilly thanked the audience for their patience and confirmed the concert would be postponed until July. He said: “First of all, we really appreciate you being here tonight and hanging around, and we want to keep going and do the show, but until we know 100 per cent that Lar (Kaye, guitarist) is okay, it just doesn’t feel right. I did speak to Lar a minute ago and, you know, he’s a bit shook and he’s embarrassed that everyone saw him fall. But as I say, until we get the all-clear, it just... we were talking about it, it just wouldn’t feel right for us being up here trying to sing music when we don’t know what’s going on.”

NORWAY

May 28, 2026

Another royal has been hit with a health emergency, as Queen Sonja of Norway, 88, has been hospitalised due to heart problems. Late in the evening of 27 May, the Royal Court announced that the wife of King Harald had been admitted to the National Hospital. A statement from the Palace read: ‘The Queen has heart fibrillation and heart failure, and will be hospitalised for a few days for examinations and observation.’ It comes after Queen Sonja was forced to cancel a number of royal engagements, including lunch with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Palace explained at the time that this was due to heart fibrillation, assuring the public that ‘for now, only today’s programme is affected.’ Unfortunately, the queen was deemed too unwell to join King Harald on a scheduled trip to Etne on 26 May. Queen Sonja has suffered from atrial fibrillation, a cardiac rhythm disorder, for a number of years. In January 2025, she was hospitalised during a skiing holiday and scheduled a surgery to implant a pacemaker upon her return to Oslo.

Researcher’s note – Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja have been fully vaccinated [sic] against the coronavirus: https://norwaytoday.info/news/norways-king-harald-and-queen-sonja-have-been-fully-vaccinated-against-the-coronavirus/

AUSTRALIA

May 20, 2026

South Sydney forward Jai Arrow has announced his immediate retirement from the NRL after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). The Rabbitohs confirmed the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, revealing the 30-year-old had been investigated throughout “months of testing and treatment”. Arrow said his symptoms had begun to affect “different parts of his everyday life” and thanked supporters and teammates for their ongoing support during what he described as an “incredibly hard situation.”

NEW ZEALAND

May 27, 2026

Auckland - All Blacks [rugby] captain Scott Barrett is set to miss the inaugural Nations Championship tests and tour of South Africa while sidelined for up to five months to recover from back surgery. His Super Rugby Pacific team, the Crusaders, confirmed the 32-year-old lock would go under the knife by the end of the week after non-invasive treatments had failed. New Zealand kick off their season against France on July 4 before hosting Italy and Ireland in the Nations Championship. They head to South Africa in August for a four-test tour against the world champions. Barrett started the season on a non-playing sabbatical and had surgery on a troublesome ankle and Achilles problem. His plan to return to action for defending champions Crusaders in late April was put on ice due to the back struggles. Crusaders coach Rob Penney said Barrett was frustrated by it all. “But he’s got his head around it now, a pretty special trip to South Africa that he’s going to miss, and some other bits and pieces,” Penney told New Zealand media today.

May 18, 2026

STATIC-X has canceled its remaining tour dates for 2026 “due to serious medical issues” affecting one or more undisclosed members of the band. Earlier today (Monday, May 18), STATIC-X released the following message via social media: “Due to serious medical issues, STATIC-X will be forced to cancel our remaining tour dates in 2026. The situation is unavoidable and requires immediate attention. We are very sorry for the inconvenience, and we promise to return to the stage, bigger, stronger and faster in 2027. We appreciate your continued love and support and look forward to seeing you all again very soon! Sincerely, STATIC-X”.