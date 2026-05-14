A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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Cancelations

UNITED STATES

May 4, 2026

NEW YORK, NY - Dolly Parton has canceled her previously postponed Las Vegas residency due to health challenges that leave her feeling “swimmy headed” - but has assured fans her ailments are treatable. “The good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments and I’m improving every day,” the 80-year-old country superstar said in a short video posted to her official Instagram account. “Now the bad news is, it’s going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage-performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a lit bit swimmy headed, as my grandma used to say.” She didn’t share too many details about her health but clarified that she’s always “had problems with my kidney stones,” and that her immune system and digestive system “got all out of whack over the past couple three years and they’re working real hard on rebuilding and strengthening those.”

Researcher’s Note - Dolly Parton has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/news/dolly-parton-has-received-her-first-dose-of-the-covid-19-vaccine/article_eb5b4842-7bde-11eb-bae7-ab63d84e18e7.html Dolly Parton Was ‘Happy’ to Help Fund Moderna’s COVID Vaccine [sic]: I Felt ‘Led to Do Something’: https://people.com/health/dolly-parton-was-happy-to-help-fund-modernas-covid-vaccine-i-felt-led-to-do-something/

May 6, 2026

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Katya Zamolodchikova just postponed a show after suffering a medical emergency and posting photos from the hospital. On May 5, Katya, 44, took to her Instagram Stories to share a message with her followers, along with an apology. “We are sorry to announce that our Netflix Is a Joke Festival show on May 9th must be postponed as Katya focuses on her health and recovery following a medical procedure,” the update began. The news came less than a week after Katya posted a photo via X of herself in a hospital bed with what appeared to be nasal cannulas and a feeding tube. “Girl I’m in body jail #hellonearth,” she captioned the post. As of writing, Katya has not shared what happened or what medical procedure she underwent. A rescheduled date for her May 9 Netflix Is a Joke Festival show has not yet been announced.

Researcher’s note – Based on social media posts from early 2021, Katya Zamolodchikova indicated she was vaccinated [sic]. In March 2021, she posted “Thinking about vaccine” on Instagram, and in May 2021, she shared a post stating “She’s fully vaccinated meow!” on Instagram.

May 1, 2026

LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as her “severe illness” continues. The Grammy-winning artist, 43, shared in a new statement on her Instagram story on Friday afternoon (May 1): “After a diagnosis of Covid leading to severe laryngitis, I’m so sorry to have to reschedule next week’s shows. A visit to my doctor for a scope of my vocal chords has confirmed the news and I wanted to tell you as soon as I could. I’m excited to share that we have been able to reschedule and the new dates are as follows. I look forward to seeing you all soon!”

April 30, 2026

Sara Gore [50], yearslong host of NBC New York’s “Open House” and “New York Live,” has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The Emmy-winning TV personality shared the news in an emotional segment on “New York Live” aired April 30. “It just felt right to tell you myself, I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and I’m going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery,” Gore said. “If I didn’t say that I was a little bit scared, I’d be lying.” She added that she was “caught off guard” by the news, despite knowing that she had a high risk for the disease due to her mother and sister also having breast cancer. During her time away, she will be undergoing treatment and taking “some time to rest and to heal,” she added. “I’m going to come back better than ever, and I’m going to see you on the other side of this.

Researcher’s note – SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production: Sets https://www.dglaw.com/sag-aftra-and-jpc-allow-for-mandatory-vaccine-policies-on-production-sets/

April 30, 2026

Cheryl Strayed is putting everything on hold for her family. The best-selling author and podcast host announced on Thursday that her husband of 27 years, documentary filmmaker Brian Lindstrom, “has been diagnosed with a serious, fatal illness and for that reason I had to cancel my writing workshop at Kripalu and also my appearance at Hunter College this week.” Strayed, who rose to prominence with her 2012 memoir Wild -which was adapted into a film that starred and was produced by Reese Witherspoon - was set to appear on April 30 at Hunter College in New York for a conversation with students in the creative writing program. Strayed and Lindstrom, who have two children, live in Portland [OR], where he was born and raised. As a documentary filmmaker, his work has focused on addiction, recovery, and the criminal justice system.

No age reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

April 28, 2026

House of the Dragon star Sir Simon Russell Beale [65] has shared the sad news he’s been diagnosed with colon cancer. The actor has been secretly battling the disease for eight months after it was revealed he dropped out of the West End play Titus Andronicus at the Hampstead Theatre back in September. Sir Simon dropped out of the play last year due to “ill health,” and was absolutely heartbroken. But it has now been revealed that Simon was rushed to hospital after he wrapped filming for the Game of Thrones spin-off. He was diagnosed with the cancer soon after. During an event at The Delaunay restaurant in London this week, Simon explained that it was time to share the news with fans.

Researcher’s note – The government is currently reviewing whether to use vaccine [sic] certificates, alongside its existing approach of encouraging lateral-flow tests. In a letter to the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition sent today, the group sound their support for the government’s ambition to return to full-capacity audiences without restrictions as soon as possible, and recognise the role that Covid status certification could play in reducing social distancing. Music industry figures to sign the letter include UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn (Latitude, Wireless, Reading & Leeds), Andrew Lloyd-Webber and conductor Sir Simon Rattle. They are joined by actors Simon Russell Beale and Ralph Fiennes, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and theatre director Sir Nicholas Hytner, among others: https://n9.cl/oyp0bn

May 6, 2026

Bonnie Tyler’s reps are sharing a health update after the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer was hospitalized after a medical emergency in Portugal. On May 6, Tyler’s website was updated with a statement. “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to the hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery,” it read. “The surgery went well, and she is now recuperating. We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.” According to TMZ, Tyler [74] is still in the hospital. The outlet shared that she had abdominal pain, and doctors found an intestinal perforation. Tyler is set to tour Europe as early as May 22 with festivals and solo shows, according to her website. It is not clear if those shows will be canceled or rescheduled. Although she has had some health issues, including problems with her knees, which she had surgery on in 2023, Tyler previously told The Mirror she has no plans of retiring. “I’m still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you’ve got your health, you’ve got everything.”

Researcher’s note – Tyler’s jab brag: thebonnietylerarchive. 238w If you can, get yourself vaccinated! 🤒

May 6, 2026

MARK WEBSTER has revealed he has been diagnosed with a “rare form of blood cancer” and advised by medics to stay away from darts tournaments for health reasons. The former Lakeside world champion has not been working at Premier League Darts venues for the past few months. The Welshman, 42, stepped away from television screens in February after being told he has hairy cell leukaemia (HCL), a slowly progressing cancer of the blood and bone marrow. It is a rare type of chronic leukaemia that mostly affects middle-aged adults but most people have normal life expectancy with treatment. Webster – who won the BDO world title in 2008 – is a popular figure in the sport and would normally report on events for both Sky Sports and ITV. Yet for the time being, doctors have recommended him not to visit busy areas, due to his weakened immune system, and while he receives chemotherapy treatment.

NEW ZEALAND

May 8, 2026

Auckland - Dame Lisa Carrington’s plans to compete in the opening Canoe Sprint World Cup regatta in Szeged, Hungary, this weekend have changed. After receiving medical advice, the 36-year-old has withdrawn from the K4 500m squad, being replaced by Aimee Fisher. Fisher will compete alongside Olivia Brett, Greer Morley and Lucy Matehaere in the event. “I was really looking forward to racing after all the work that’s gone into getting here, but for now my focus is on looking after my health,” Carrington said on Instagram. “Everything’s ok – just a small change of plans.” Last month, Carrington announced she and husband Michael Buck are expecting their first child together.