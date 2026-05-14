News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
riskywoods's avatar
riskywoods
14h

I wonder if any of these people who were so proud of getting injected have any inkling that it might be connected to their current health issues.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Mark Crispin Miller and others
Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
14hEdited

“According to TMZ, Tyler [74] is still in the hospital. The outlet shared that she had abdominal pain, and doctors found an intestinal perforation.”

I was told by my business partner today that a mutual friend of ours was in the hospital with abdominal pain. The Witch doctors are still scratching their heads as to what is causing it. This is a woman who just got her 4th injection and thinks we're crazy for not being protected.

All in all, she's just another brick in the wall of illness and death.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Crispin Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture