A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

Country music icon cancels tour dates due to emergency surgery

October 10, 2025

Country music star Cody Johnson has canceled his remaining 2025 tour dates due to an emergency surgery.

The musician shared the news in a statement released on X.

“It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year’s concert performances will not be able to happen,” Johnson said. “While battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my eardrum. The severity of the rupture means I must undergo immediate surgery. The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time.”

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/music/articles/country-music-icon-cancels-tour-133722818.html

Dolly Parton postpones shows over ‘health challenges’

September 29, 2025

Dolly Parton has postponed her forthcoming Las Vegas residency by nine months, telling fans she needs “a few procedures” to deal with ongoing “health challenges”. In a statement posted on her social media accounts, the 79-year-old country music legend explained she wouldn’t have enough time to rehearse for the six shows, which were scheduled to take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December. Parton did not disclose the nature of her health issues, but she was recently forced to pull out of a Dollywood event after being diagnosed with a kidney stone that she said was causing “a lot of problems”. “Turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be travelling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,’” she said in a video recorded for fans who attended the event on 17 September. Earlier this year, she lost her beloved husband Carl after more nearly 60 years of marriage.

Researcher’s Note - Dolly Parton has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

Dolly Parton Was ‘Happy’ to Help Fund Moderna’s COVID Vaccine [sic]: I Felt ‘Led to Do Something’: Link

Link

Country Icon Chris Stapleton Forced to Postpone Upcoming Concerts While ‘Battling’ Illness

October 9, 2025

Chris Stapleton has been forced to postpone his upcoming weekend run of shows as part of his 2025 All-American Road Show tour. The vocal country powerhouse took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 9, sharing the unfortunate news with his fans and followers.

In his message, the 47-year-old Lexington, Ky. native revealed that he has been sick and is currently recovering from a bout of bronchitis. He also shared that he has been put on doctor-ordered vocal rest as he continues to heal from his illness.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/celebrities/country-icon-chris-stapleton-forced-to-postpone-upcoming-concerts-while-battling-illness/ar-AA1Obtuvhttps://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/celebrities/country-icon-chris-stapleton-forced-to-postpone-upcoming-concerts-while-battling-illness/ar-AA1Obtuv

‘90s Alt-Rock Star Forced to Cancel Gig Due to Health Issues: ‘He’s a Very Sick Man’

September 29, 2025

Evan Dando [58], the frontman of 1990s alternative rock favorites the Lemonheads, has been forced to cancel an upcoming solo acoustic date due to health issues. The news was announced in a message on Instagram posted jointly on the official accounts of Dando’s band the Lemonheads, support act Chapterhouse and Brewing Folk, which operates the venue Verdant Taproom in Penryn, U.K. were the gig was scheduled. “We are sad to announce that, unfortunately, our show at Verdant Tap Room with Evan Dando on Wednesday the 1st of October has been cancelled,” reads the message, posted on Monday, Sept. 29. “The venue hope to reschedule this show to a later date. We will keep you posted with any updates.” In the messages, the Lemonheads official account revealed why Dando was forced to cancel the gig, writing, “Sorry guys, Evan has bad COVID.”



When one seemingly snarky commenter noted that Dando was spotted at a recent Oasis gig at Wembley Stadium, writing, “Managed to enjoy Oasis last night though 😂,” the Lemonheads official site came to his defense. “He stayed for 4 songs and started to feel he was gonna faint when we got home he had a 39.4 degree [102 .9 Celsius] fever 🤷🏾‍♂️,” they wrote. “why you laughing? He is very sick man.” Dando understandably is taking the time to rest and get well, as he has some big projects and events coming in the next few weeks.



Researcher’s Note – Evan Dando of The Lemonheads: It’s such a hassle traveling right now. It’s wild – it’s just like a science fiction movie. Yuck…Maybe, one day, we’ll get a vaccine [sic] or something”: Link



Evan Dando of The Lemondheads with special guest Korey Dane, 8pm Doors, COVID-19 POLICY: Proof of vaccination [sic] completed 2 weeks or more prior to show date or negative Covid test within 48 hours of show: Link

Link

MPR News host Angela Davis on leave after breast cancer diagnosis

October 6, 2025

Minneapolis, MN - MPR News host Angela Davis is taking a leave of absence from her role after recently being diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer, the station announced Monday. “Angela is touched by your support as she focuses on her recovery.” Davis, a long-time voice in Twin Cities television and radio, joined MPR News in 2018 after 12 years with WCCO-TV. She hosts MPR News with Angela Davis weekdays at 9 a.m., bringing listeners conversations on a broad range of topics related to life in Minnesota.

No age reported.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Bonehead out of Oasis tour after cancer diagnosis

October 3, 2025

Oasis guitarist and co-founder Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has had to pull out of the band’s comeback tour after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He said he would take a planned break to miss gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney for treatment. In a post on Instagram he said he had been diagnosed earlier this year, but had been able to be “part of this incredible tour” after responding “really well” to treatment. “I’m really sad to be missing these shows, but I’m feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America,” the 60-year-old added. Arthurs previously recovered from tonsil cancer in 2022.

Link

FRANCE

Fear for Atmane, Illness in Shanghai: The Story Is Chilling

October 2, 2025

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Moments of fear at the Shanghai Masters, where Terence Atmane [23] was forced to withdraw due to a sudden illness during his match against Argentine Carabelli. The match stopped at 4-4 in the first set, when the Frenchman began to experience serious physical problems. Immediately after withdrawing, Atmane wanted to share what had happened, describing moments of great difficulty: “After the first point, I felt my hands shaking, but I thought I was just more tense than usual. At 2-0, I immediately felt my whole body shaking and I felt like I was suffocating after every point... I couldn’t breathe and my head hurt. I called the physiotherapist, but I couldn’t speak. I was shaking, I didn’t know where I was or what day it was. My body told me I had to stop. I need to take some time for myself before facing the last tournaments of the season. See you soon.”

Link

DENMARK

Hospitalized on Saturday: Malthe Hejsel suffered from heart disease

October 3, 2025

Fredericia Handball will have to do without Malthe Hejsel [21] for the next six months, as she has been affected by myocarditis. The handball club writes on its website that their profile was affected after they played a match on Saturday. “After the match against GOG on Saturday, Malthe became unwell and has since been hospitalized at Odense University Hospital,” the news says. After a series of examinations, it became clear that Malthe Hejsel is suffering from myocarditis and will not be able to play for the next six months.

Link

NIGERIA

“I have to take some time off” – Nigerian singer Tems temporarily halts her music career after she was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis

September 29, 2025

Ace Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi [30], professionally known as Tems, has temporarily halted her music career after she was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis. The songstress made this announcement via her official social media handles where she revealed that she has postponed two shows till whenever she recovers. In a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, she wrote: “Hey gang, it breaks my heart to say this but there is no other option for me. I’m not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance, I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis and I have to take some time off to protect what’s left of my voice. On the doctor’s advice, I’ve postponed the two shows this week, the Birmingham show on the 15th of June (It’s tomorrow, yeah I know) and the first London show on the 17th of July.”

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Football Ferns legend Ali Riley to retire after 18 months that ‘has been truly hell’

October 1, 2025

Auckland – Football Ferns centurion Ali Riley has announced that she will retire from club and international football at the end of 2025.Her decision comes at the end of an 18-month period where her career has been disrupted by a chronic nerve injury she said in July last year had been “excruciatingly painful”.Speaking on The Women’s Game podcast about her decision, Riley said that stretch “has been truly hell” but preferred to look past it.

No age reported.

Link