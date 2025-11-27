News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5h

A happy thanksgiving to the Americans reading this, and a speedy recovery for all artists and others who have suffered illnesses and hardship due to the jabs.

May everyone have their eyes open, everyone red pilled, everyone paying attention to what is happening - so we may all be prepared for the hardships to come! May all of us be protected by the Almighty - that we may survive as a people!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris Akin's avatar
Chris Akin
5h

Dr. Marty Makary said on the Patrick Bet David podcast recently that the vaccines saved millions of lives. Let that sink in. As a man thinketh. What these people "think" IS the problem. What they "think" they know IS the problem. So, we've got a problem, and a subset of the wrong people protecting and promoting the problem. But that's why they're the right people for the job. That is their job! They are there to lie to your face through their teeth. They don't know any better because they REFUSE to see the truth. Every fiber in their body recoils at the idea of admitting they don't know what they're talking about. 5 years of people dropping dead and they still insist the vaccines are safe and effective. They parse their words to appeal to the center, but they're in complete denial of reality. The turkeys are in charge. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture