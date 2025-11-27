Let us all give thanks today for our good health, or our recovery, or our survival; for our loves and friendships; and for whatever other blessings we enjoy in these dark times.

A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

Donald Glover Reveals He Canceled Last Tour Due to Stroke, Doctors Finding Hole in His Heart

November 23, 2025

Donald Glover is detailing the severe health scares that forced him to cancel the remainder of his New World Tour last year. While performing at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw on Saturday, Glover, who performs under his Childish Gambino moniker, opened up about learning he had a stroke. The 42-year-old went on to explain other issues he had endured including a broken foot and a hole in his heart being discovered. “I broke my foot… They found a hole in my heart… so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery,” he added. After sharing his secret health battles, Glover encouraged the audience to live their lives to the fullest.

Ritchie Blackmore issues health update after tour cancellation

Nov. 24, 2025

Ritchie Blackmore has issued an update regarding his health issues that forced his tour with Blackmore’s Night to be cancelled last week.

A total of five shows were postponed. The news came in light of Blackmore’s recent health struggles, which have included recovering from a heart attack, gout, and back pain. In a new statement on Instagram, the guitar legend opened up on his most recent medical issues.

Upstate band cancels Anderson show due to illness

Nov. 24, 2025

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A local band is having to cancel its Sunday night show after they said one of their band members fell ill.

The Marshall Tucker Band has canceled their show for Sunday November 23, at the civic center in Anderson.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and the band hopes to return to Anderson soon,” the band said in a Facebook post.

UNITED KINGDOM

Yungblud Cancels Remainder of 2025 Tour Due to Medical Concerns:

“My voice and blood tests have raised some concerns”

November 16, 2025

Yungblud has canceled the remainder of his tour dates scheduled in 2025 due to medical concerns. In a statement posted to Instagram over the weekend, the young rocker shared that, “This week when I got home off the road, and went to have some tests done (like I usually do) and my voice and blood tests have raised some concerns. I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year.” As a result, Yungblud has canceled upcoming dates scheduled in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City, and Latin America.



Researcher’s Note - In 2021, Yungblud required proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend his shows: Link

No age reported.

ITALY

Angelo Branduardi suffers a sudden illness: he is hospitalized, the concert in Rome has been postponed

November 9, 2025

Angelo Branduardi [75] has suffered a sudden illness, forcing him to postpone today’s concert, November 9th, at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome. The singer-songwriter was hospitalized for medical tests, and the performance, part of his “Il Cantico” tour, has therefore been postponed. The family is reportedly awaiting the results of the tests performed on the artist, who in recent days has been experiencing symptoms of asthenia, namely general weakness and fatigue. Branduardi is currently being cared for in a facility near Varese, the province where he lives in Bedero Valcuvia. The new date for the Rome concert has already been set for December 26th, Boxing Day, again at the Auditorium Parco della Musica. The next stop on the tour, scheduled for Saturday, November 15th at the Teatro Goldoni in Venice, remains confirmed.

SOUTH KOREA

TWICE’s Chaeyoung To Halt All Activities Through End Of The Year + Sit Out Tour Stops Due To Health

Nov. 20, 2025

TWICE’s Chaeyoung will be temporarily halting all activities through the end of the year due to her health.

On November 20, JYP Entertainment announced that Chaeyoung had recently been diagnosed with vasovagal syncope and had been “advised to take a period of rest.” The agency also stated that Chaeyoung will “temporarily pause her activities through the end of the year in order to prioritize her health and rest.”

As a result, Chaeyoung will be unable to perform at TWICE’s upcoming “THIS IS FOR” world tour stops in Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

NEW ZEALAND

Phoenix player Macey Fraser takes break to address mental health

November 14, 2025

Auckland - Wellington Phoenix coach Bev Priestman says it will be up to Macey Fraser to return to football when she is ready. The club announced on Thursday that the 23-year-old midfielder would be stepping away from the A-League Women squad to address her mental health. Fraser rejoined the Phoenix ahead of the 2025-26 season, returning to the club that launched her career 16 months after being sold to the Utah Royals for a six-figure fee.

