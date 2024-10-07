UNITED STATES

Donald Glover cancels Childish Gambino tour after visiting Houston hospital and will undergo surgery

October 7, 2024

Donald Glover has canceled the remainder of his Childish Gambino tour after visiting a Houston hospital.

The singer and actor posted a message on social media confirming the news. He originally postponed a Sept. 8 show at Toyota Center in Houston the same day “due to illness" and later said he visited a Houston hospital "to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent.” The next day, he postponed the entire tour.

Bright Eyes cancels remaining 2024 concert dates after alarming tour kickoff, says Conor Oberst will be treated for ‘vocal problems’

September 28, 2024

Bright Eyes has canceled the remaining dates on its concert schedule for 2024, in the wake of an alarming kickoff to the band’s U.S. tour that resulted in distressed fans expressing concern for the mental and physical health of singer Conor Oberst. The group said in a statement on social media Friday that Oberst would be receiving “continued medical attention” for “vocal problems” and that the band planned to return to the road next year. “Over the past week, Conor has undergone multiple tests to determine the cause of his recent vocal problems,” the statement said. “It’s come to light that he has developed a condition that is exacerbated by excessive singing, requiring both treatment and recuperation. We are confident that with a successful regimen, and continued medical attention, we will be able to return to the road next year.”

No age reported.

Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels Anchorage concert; Johnny Van Zant's daughter to undergo emergency surgery

September 24, 2024

Lynyrd Skynyrd has canceled tonight’s (Tuesday, September 24) concert at Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska, following a medical emergency. Earlier today, the Southern rock legends released the following statement via social media: “Lynyrd Skynyrd has cancelled tonight’s appearance at Sullivan Sports Arena in Anchorage, Alaska. Early this morning, [Lynyrd Skynyrd singer] Johnny Van Zant [64] was informed his daughter must undergo emergency surgery. Johnny has asked all fans to pray for a successful procedure and recovery.”

Update:

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant shares more info about daughter’s medical emergency

September 27, 2024

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant is opening up about the family emergency that led to the band canceling five shows on their Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour with ZZ Top. The initial announcement revealed that Johnny’s daughter had to have emergency surgery. In a video posted to social media Thursday, Van Zant shares that it was his youngest daughter, Taylor Marion, and that doctors found a mass on her brain. “A couple of days ago, Taylor started having [a] numbing feeling on her right side. She went to the emergency room,” he said. “They did a CAT scan and they found a, the only way to say it is a mass on her brain. And some of it was bleeding, that was causing the numbing part.” Johnny says doctors don’t believe it’s cancer, but notes “they’re still doing a lot of testing and we’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re in a lot better position than we thought we were in, in the beginning.” Lynyrd Skynyrd was forced to cancel shows in Anchorage, West Valley, Loveland, Colorado Springs and Albuquerque. Their next scheduled show is at the Field & Stream Festival in Winnsboro Mills, South Carolina, taking place Oct. 4-6.

No age reported.

Singer Cancels Concert at the Last Minute Under Doctor's Orders: Gracie Abrams Apologizes

October 7, 2024

Gracie Abrams was forced to cancel her recent The Secret of Us Tour concert. The “I Love You, I’m Sorry” singer, 25, apologized to fans after she was forced to abruptly cancel her Sunday, Oct. 6 sold-out performance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall under doctor’s order due to a “vocal injury.”

“Hi sweet friends, I've just been informed by my doctor that I can’t perform tonight due to vocal injury,” Abrams wrote on her Instagram Story. “I'm devastated and crushed to disappoint you. I know that so many of you have been lined up outside Radio City Music Hall since early morning, that others of you took time off from work and school, that many more of you have traveled far distances and that all of us were excited to be together.”

Abrams, who kicked off her three-night stint at Radio Music Hall on Oct. 4 and had performed at the venue just one night prior to the cancellation, did not offer further details on her condition, though she previously opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the vocal strain she can experience while on tour. Speaking with the outlet, the singer revealed, “Sometimes I won’t speak, like if I can get away with like not speaking for a day. It’s funny because when you’re touring, vocal rest days are really important, otherwise you’ll strain and get exhausted and blow it.”

Perry Farrell seeing medical specialists following viral onstage incident

September 24, 2024

Perry Farrell [65] is seeing two medical specialists following his onstage incident with Jane’s Addiction, which led the band to cancel their remaining tour dates. Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, shared via Instagram, “… As you know, Perry is the gentlest of souls. We are equally astonished at Perry’s physical outburst as you are – but you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit…to that end we apologize.” She continued, “We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal. Perry already has appointments with an otolaryngologist and a neurologist. If you know and love Perry well, you know there’s no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know.” During Jane’s Addiction’s show in Boston on Sept. 13, Farrell attacked Navarro during the band’s performance of “Ocean Size.” Crew members and bassist Eric Avery then subdued Farrell, with Avery getting a few hits on Farrell in the process. On Sept. 16, Navarro, Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins issued a joint statement via Instagram. Their statement began, “Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour.” The statement continues, “Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Rock star in remission from aggressive cancer thanks to NHS trial

September 30, 2024

Mike Peters [65], frontman of Welsh band The Alarm, is in remission from aggressive cancer thanks to an NHS drug trial. The rock star, who was forced to cancel a US tour earlier this year after being diagnosed with fast-growing lymphoma, has been given the all-clear following experimental therapy at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester. Peters, who has supported U2 and Status Quo on tour, was first diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) more than 29 years ago aged 36. He has since undergone numerous drug treatments and rounds of chemotherapy, and had thought his cancer was being held in check. However, in April this year, five days before he was due to fly to Chicago for a 50-date US tour, he noticed that a lump in his neck had appeared overnight. Doctors quickly realised the rock star may have developed Richter’s syndrome, where CLL changes into a much more aggressive lymphoma.

Dave Mason, Rock Hall of Famer, cancels fall tour due to ‘urgent’ heart condition

September 23, 2024

Traffic co-founder and Rock Hall of Fame member Dave Mason has canceled his fall “Traffic Jam 2024” West Coast tour after doctors detected a serious heart condition requires immediate medical attention, according to an announcement. His team of doctors expect a full and successful recovery and Mason plans to resume his touring plans in 2025. Mason, 78, said, “I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it’s Doctor’s orders. I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025.”

