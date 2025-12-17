A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Cancelations

UNITED KINGDOM

The Rolling Stones Scrap Planned 2026 Tour as Keith Richards Unable to Commit to Rigorous Schedule

December 16, 2025

The Rolling Stones have called off plans for a 2026 stadium tour in the UK and Europe after Keith Richards was unwilling to “commit” to the rigorous schedule. Richards, who turns 82 this Thursday, spoke to BBC in 2023 about dealing with arthritis and how it “no doubt” has forced a change in his playing style. “I don’t have any pain, it’s a sort of benign version,” he said at the time. “And also, I found that interesting, when I’m like, ‘I can’t quite do that any more,’ the guitar will show me there’s another way of doing it. Some finger will go one space different and a whole new door opens.” Despite these challenges, the Stones embarked on a 20-date stadium tour in 2024 behind their Grammy-winning comeback album, Hackney Diamonds. In its report, The Sun said Richards was unwilling to commit to another major stadium tour in 2026. Though the tour has been scrapped, it appears the Stones’ second album with producer Andrew Watt is still on track for 2026. In an interview with Rolling Stone published this past September, Watt confirmed he was overseeing the project.

Link

Celebs

UNITED STATES

Donald Trump ‘freezes’ on Fox News as health fears mount

December 11, 2025

Fox News was broadcasting a Donald Trump press conference live when the US president [79] seemed to “freeze“ and appeared to lose his train of thought mid-sentence. Trump was addressing the interest rate reduction, which has decreased borrowing costs in the United States for the third time in 2025, but took aim at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in the process. Powell, commonly referred to as the “Fed Chair”, dismissed the necessity for immediate tax increases, but this still failed to satisfy Trump, who declared: “We’re scheduled to be at 4%, which is pretty amazing because we have a, er, you know, a dead head- fed... fed hair... I mean, this guy... the head of the Federal Reserve is a stiff.” It comes after a psychologist reveals two factors fuelling Trump’s ‘mental collapse’. Rather than saying “Fed Chair”, he kept repeating “Fed Hair”, and labeled him a “dead head.” This incident follows Trump’s apparent confirmation that he has completed additional cognitive testing through a Truth Social post.

Link

Lady Gaga interrupts “Die With a Smile” in Brisbane due to a sneezing fit

December 13, 2025

Lady Gaga [39] experienced an unexpected yet very human moment during her concert at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. While performing “Die With a Smile,” the singer bent over, hand covering her mouth, overwhelmed by a series of sneezes that echoed through the packed stadium. An assistant rushed over with water, allowing her to catch her breath and continue her performance at the piano.

Link

Former Atlanta Hawks player Jason Collins diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma

December 12, 2025

ATLANTA, GA — Former NBA player Jason Collins [47] revealed on Thursday that he has Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Collins, who played for the Atlanta Hawks from 2009-2012, spoke to ESPN about his diagnosis. “A few months ago, my family released a short statement saying I had a brain tumor. It was simple, but intentionally vague. They did that to protect my privacy while I was mentally unable to speak for myself and my loved ones were trying to understand what we were dealing with. But now it’s time for people to hear directly from me,” he told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Collins, who was the first openly gay active player in the NBA, said he and his husband were going to the US Open in August but missed their flight. Collins said he couldn’t stay focused enough to pack and that is why they were late to the airport. It was the first sign of what was to come. Collins later went to UCLA hospital for a CT scan. It only took a few minutes before the tech sent him to a specialist. “According to my family, in hours, my mental clarity, short-term memory and comprehension disappeared -- turning into an NBA player’s version of ‘Dory’ from ‘Finding Nemo.’ Over the next few weeks we would find out just how bad it was,” Collins told ESPN. After a series of tests and a biopsy, doctors confirmed the worst for Collins and his family: the brain tumor he had was glioblastoma. Collins said his grandmother had Stage 4 stomach cancer and doctors gave her only six months to live, but she lived longer than that. He said he will fight just like she did. “We aren’t going to sit back and let this cancer kill me without giving it a hell of a fight,” he said.

Link

EPA administrator Lee Zeldin reveals he underwent surgery to remove skin cancer from his face

December 15, 2025

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin [45] disclosed that he had skin cancer removed from his face, using his personal experience as an opportunity to urge people to wear sunscreen and regularly visit a dermatologist. He noted that he is “relieved to be cancer-free,” and explained that his “dermatologist removed it using Mohs surgery, a precise technique that ensures all cancerous tissue is eliminated.”

Link

BRAZIL

Actress who played a journalist with cancer in a film is diagnosed with the disease: ‘a battle I portrayed in art’

November 29, 2025

Actress Dani Gondim [33] revealed this Saturday (29), in a social media post, that she was diagnosed with cancer a few months after starring in a film in which she played a character who was fighting the disease. In the film Miracle of Destiny, released in February of this year, Dani played journalist Marina Alves, who faced lymphoma. She made the revelation in a statement accompanied by a video in which she shaves her own hair. “Art imitates life, I never doubted that, but what about when life imitates art? What is there to learn?” she commented. She said that, a year ago, she was called to work on the film, based on the true story of reporter Marina Alves, “her fight against cancer and the miracles that happened during the treatment”. After the film’s premiere in February, Dani participated in a national campaign in March, encouraging blood and bone marrow donation. “A few months later, the battle that I portrayed in art began to be part of my life. Today I have a cancer to call my own,” she wrote.

Link

DENMARK

Oh Land with heartbreaking message: Newborn daughter has battled rare cancer

December 9, 2025

In a social media post, [singer/songwriter] Oh Land, whose real name is Nanna Øland Fabricius, announced that her newborn daughter was diagnosed with cancer after birth. Fortunately, the little girl is healthy today. The newborn little girl had been struck by a rare and fast-growing cancer.

Link