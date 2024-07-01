Jonathan Simon is a dear old friend (as in, “we once were dear old friends”), who probably knows more about election fraud in the United States—or, at least, US election fraud committed by Republicans—than anyone who (like myself) was once a part of the US election integrity movement before it was undone by Trump Derangement Syndrome. Anyone—whether Democrat, Republican or Independent—who wants to understand the crucial one-two punch whereby elections have been stolen in this country can do no better than read Jonathan’s superb (and, therefore, necessarily self-published) Code Red: Computerized Election Theft and the New American Century.

My take, from 2016, on the pre-election hoo-ha over Trump’s pledge to question the official numbers if they should seem in any way suspicious. I have it here because it illustrates the thesis of Code Red, and is as relevant today as it was then.

Code Red tells you all you need to know about how electronic voting and vote-counting were ingeniously deployed for decades (especially since the fake “election/“re-election” of Bush/Cheney) to “select” Republicans for presidential and congressional service (that is, service not to We the People—a marvelously quaint idea—but to those whom We the People have ingenuously served without quite knowing it).

Code Red is by no means the only worthy study of the complex fraud whereby Bush/Cheney took and/or stayed in power. On the preparatory fiasco in the Sunshine State, which entailed far more than the Supreme Court’s twisted Bush v. Gore (a decision skewered decisively by Alan Dershowitz and Vincent Bugliosi, among others), see The Battle for Florida: An Annotated Compendium of Materials from the 2000 Presidential Election, a thorough primer edited by Lance DeHaven Smith (author of the standout Conspiracy Theory in America). The grand theft four years later, concentered not in Florida but in Ohio, gave rise to many first-rate books and documentaries, by, among others, Steve Freeman and Joel Bleifuss, Bob Fitrakis and Harvey Wasserman, Richard Hayes Phillips, Dorothy Fadiman and yours truly, author of Fooled Again: The Real Case for Electoral Reform and editor of Loser Take All: Election Fraud and the Subversion of Democracy, 2000-2008. That wondrously corrupt election also gave rise to many shelves of notable essays, by Josh Mitteldorf, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Victoria Collier and other analysts as dogged as they are meticulous.

And speaking of pertinent books, aside from Jon Simon’s primer on the dark art of computerized election fraud, two other works may be regarded as essential to a proper understanding of the problem. In 1970, the brothers James Collier and Kenneth Collier mounted a campaign to get the latter elected to the House seat held by Democratic liberal Rep. Claude Pepper. Votescam is easily the scariest book on election fraud, as a harrowing account of their decades-long effort to get “our free press” to report their glaring evidence—including videos—of clerical election fraud in the 1970 primary in Florida. Time and again, big outlets like ABC and CBS were, at first, thrilled by that hot material, only to back off suddenly soon after, for no given reason, nervously refusing to discuss the matter any further. Things turned even weirder once the Colliers started trying to set up their own media to spread the word about election fraud—an effort balked by gunplay, and otherwise marked as a very risky thing to do.