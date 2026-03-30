News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
13h

As I have said to my Trump supporter friends....you want me to trust the "Operation Warp Speed" president? The president who thought (apparently) that a vaccine could be designed and given to billions when it usually takes lots of testing and 10 years to bring a vaccine to market? If we have an immune-escape virus evolve (good chance we will), BILLIONS will die almost overnight. We are talking about a mass extinction event here. Yet Trump can do no wrong?

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Diane Carol Mark's avatar
Diane Carol Mark
12hEdited

What's missing? On March 17, 2026 the SEC and CFTC greenlit the Taxonomy for Tokenized Assets or "Programmable Asset Control Grid" (a key part of their Control Grid/Programable money, Digital ID System). This audacious, HIGHLY illegal Framework adds a token to each of $68 Trillion USA Assets (think your home, car, land, IRA, savings account, etc.). THIS is one of the MAIN THINGS being done in the background while all are distracted. This Framework allows for "Taxing, Transferring, or Canceling" the Asset by Framework managers. Who/what are they trying to control? You & I. If we don't STOP this System from rolling out, we stand to lose our homes, savings, and MUCH more.

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