Downhill racers: The toll of "vaccination" among cross-country skiers
Among the best-trained athletes in the world, these skiers—and there are no doubt others—have been variously sickened by the COVID bioweapon
An overview from Terje M. in Australia, a member of our research team, commenting on this piece, which we posted on 3/18:
Illness at the Nordic Ski World Championships: concern for the Italian Elia Barp
March 2, 2025
For those that follow that sport, the Italian Elia Barp wasn't the only one; the cross-country skiers are constantly sick.
Just off the top of my head, from the Ski World Championships earlier in March: Finnish Iivo Niskanen (flu), Norwegian coach Sjur Ole Svarstad (“sick”), Norwegian King Harald (age 88 but big ski fan, sick), Tiril Udnes Weng (Streptococcus), Jarl Magnus Riiber (Crohn's disease), Johannes Høsflot Klæbo (“sick”), Astrid Øyre Slind (tummy problems), Simen Hegstad Krüger (heart arrhythmia); Swedish Linn Svahn (concussion), Calle Halfvarsson (“sick”), Emma Ribom (heart problems, unusually high pulse),
The Alpine (downhill) skiers are breaking their legs, twisting their ankles, falling badly etc.
This is a very conspicuous trend since 2021. 2022 was a horror year. These athletes are among the best trained in the world, and now have the health of old geezers.
How would we know all these news stories without MCM? I for one would not and neither would, or does the world. Thank you for keeping us informed as much as possible. Thank you.
Talk about going downhill...